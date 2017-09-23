High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-23, 2017

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sat, 09/23/2017 - 9:03pm | The News-Gazette
Prep football 2017: Week 5 Helmet Stickers
Prep football 2017: Week 5 Helmet Stickers
Videographer: Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette
Sports editor Matt Daniels hands out helmet stickers to five high school football players with noteworthy performances following Week 5 of the regular season.
    Game of the Week: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Mattoon Football

A jam-packed Friday night of high school football took place after Centennial started Week 5 off with a 35-34 win against Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium on Thursday night, thanks to a late defensive stand and impressive play from emergency quarterback Jaden Roberts-Thomas.

With Centennial already having played, 25 area games are on the docket for Friday night.

Add in a Saturday night kickoff between Vermilion Valley Conference foes Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork in Catlin, and it's a jam-packed weekend of high school football.

Thoughts were more than just on football, however, when Mahomet-Seymour defeated Mattoon 40-21 on Friday night at Frank Dutton Field.

It was the first football game for the Green Wave since Wednesday's shooting happened inside Mattoon High School's cafeteria.

Two area games featured 4-0 teams as Tuscola routed Central A&M 50-0 in Central Illinois Conference play, while Monticello used a strong second half to defeat Bloomington Central Catholic 49-28 at home in Illini Prairie Conference play.

Read up on what is guiding the Sages to their perfect start

Danville headed to Normal West in a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Class 6A, but the Vikings suffered their first loss, falling 76-35 to the Wildcats.

Find out what is working well for first-year coach Marcus Forrest's Vikings

Champaign Central, meanwhile, stepped out of Big 12 play for the week and hosted Renssealaer (Ind.) Central at Tommy Stewart Field on Friday night. The Maroons suffered a 42-14 loss.

See how this game between out-of-state foes materialized

Unity, our No. 1 team in our latest Top 10 poll, traveled to Stanford and came away with a 41-8 Illini Prairie Conferencewin, while St. Joseph-Ogden suffered its third straight loss, falling 34-28 to Pontiac.

For scores on other area games from Week 5, check out our scoreboard below.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Centennial 35 FINAL
at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m. 34  
     
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22    

Apollo

    
Mattoon 21 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m. 40  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 35 FINAL
at Normal West, 7 p.m. 76  
     
Urbana 26 FINAL
at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m. 55  
     

Central Illinois

    
Central A&M 0 FINAL
at Tuscola, 7 p.m. 50  
     
Clinton 0 FINAL
at St. Teresa, 7 p.m. 47  
     
Meridian 52 FINAL
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m. 21  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Bloomington CC 28 FINAL
at Monticello, 7 p.m. 49  
     
Chillicothe IVC 7 FINAL
at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. 12  
     
Pontiac 34 FINAL
at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. 28  
     
Rantoul 54 FINAL
at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m. 7  
     
Unity 41 FINAL
at Olympia, 7 p.m. 8  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Argenta-Oreana 52 FINAL
at ALAH, 7 p.m. 13  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 28 FINAL
at Arcola, 7 p.m. 35  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Martinsville 13 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m. 60  
     
Tri-County 28 FINAL
at Oblong, 7 p.m. 0  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Dwight 14 FINAL
at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m. 48  
     
PBL 44 FINAL
at Momence, 7 p.m. 20  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
HASAAP 8 FINAL
at BHRA, 7 p.m. 53  
     
Oakwood 48 FINAL
at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m. 14  
     

Nonconference

    
Eureka 7 FINAL
at GCMS, 7 p.m. 41  
     
Fisher 24 FINAL
at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m. 23  
     
Iroquois West 0 FINAL
at Westville, 7 p.m. 41  
     
LeRoy 20 FINAL
at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m. 41  
     
Rensselaer (Ind.) Central 42 FINAL
at Champaign Central, 7 p.m. 14  
     
Ridgeview/Lexington 38 FINAL (2 OT)
at Tremont, 7 p.m. 36  
     
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 Score Quarter

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-RF 12 End 3Q
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m. 14  
     

Nonconference

    
Blue Ridge 8 FINAL
at Red Hill, 1 p.m. 40  

 

