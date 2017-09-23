High school football scoreboard: Sept. 21-23, 2017

A jam-packed Friday night of high school football took place after Centennial started Week 5 off with a 35-34 win against Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium on Thursday night, thanks to a late defensive stand and impressive play from emergency quarterback Jaden Roberts-Thomas.

With Centennial already having played, 25 area games are on the docket for Friday night.

Add in a Saturday night kickoff between Vermilion Valley Conference foes Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork in Catlin, and it's a jam-packed weekend of high school football.

Thoughts were more than just on football, however, when Mahomet-Seymour defeated Mattoon 40-21 on Friday night at Frank Dutton Field.

It was the first football game for the Green Wave since Wednesday's shooting happened inside Mattoon High School's cafeteria.

Two area games featured 4-0 teams as Tuscola routed Central A&M 50-0 in Central Illinois Conference play, while Monticello used a strong second half to defeat Bloomington Central Catholic 49-28 at home in Illini Prairie Conference play.

Danville headed to Normal West in a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Class 6A, but the Vikings suffered their first loss, falling 76-35 to the Wildcats.

Champaign Central, meanwhile, stepped out of Big 12 play for the week and hosted Renssealaer (Ind.) Central at Tommy Stewart Field on Friday night. The Maroons suffered a 42-14 loss.

Unity, our No. 1 team in our latest Top 10 poll, traveled to Stanford and came away with a 41-8 Illini Prairie Conferencewin, while St. Joseph-Ogden suffered its third straight loss, falling 34-28 to Pontiac.

For scores on other area games from Week 5, check out our scoreboard below.