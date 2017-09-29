High school football scoreboard: Sept. 29-30, 2017

Video: N-G Football Top 10: Week 6 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette It's the matchup we've all been waiting for: No. 1 Unity vs. No. 2 Monticello on Friday night at Hicks Field in Tolono. Other Related Content Let's talk playoffs

The game is finally here.

Which one? Monticello at Unity.

The two Illini Prairie Conference foes have engaged in some memorable games this decade, and the latest chapter continues at 7 p.m. today at Hicks Field in Tolono.

Unity (5-0) hasn't lost a regular season game since falling 52-36 at Monticello on Sept. 17, 2016, a span of 10 straight regular season wins.

Monticello (5-0) brings an 18-game regular season win streak into tonight's game, with the Sages last losing in the regular season on Sept. 25, 2015, falling 26-7 at home to St. Joseph-Ogden.

But Monticello at Unity isn't the only area game going on this weekend. Or the only big one.

In Vermilion Valley Conference play, Westville (5-0) hosts Oakwood (4-1) at 7 p.m. today, with the Tigers trying to maintain their grasp, along with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, for the top spot in the VVC.

Mahomet-Seymour (3-2) plays at Effingham (4-1) in an Apollo Conference game as the Bulldogs aim for their second straight win after defeating Mattoon last Friday night at home.

In Big 12 action, Centennial (2-3) hosts Danville (4-1) in Centennial's homecoming game at Tommy Stewart Field, while the Vikings try to rebound from last Friday's 76-35 loss at Normal West and become playoff eligible with a win tonight.

St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3) tries to snap a three-game losing skid when the Spartans, who have made the playoffs 26 straight seasons, play at Prairie Central (2-3) in an Illini Prairie Conference game that is key to both teams.

For scores on these games and more throughout our area from Week 6, check out our scoreboard below.