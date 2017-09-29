Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 29, 2017 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 29-30, 2017
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 29-30, 2017

Fri, 09/29/2017 - 7:44pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
N-G Football Top 10: Week 6
N-G Football Top 10: Week 6
» more
Videographer: The News-Gazette
It's the matchup we've all been waiting for: No. 1 Unity vs. No. 2 Monticello on Friday night at Hicks Field in Tolono.

Other Related Content

The game is finally here.

Which one? Monticello at Unity.

The two Illini Prairie Conference foes have engaged in some memorable games this decade, and the latest chapter continues at 7 p.m. today at Hicks Field in Tolono.

Unity (5-0) hasn't lost a regular season game since falling 52-36 at Monticello on Sept. 17, 2016, a span of 10 straight regular season wins.

Read up more about Unity's offensive line

Read up more about Unity quarterback Steven Migut

Listen to what Unity coach Scott Hamilton, Migut and linebacker Ethan Miebach had to say

Monticello (5-0) brings an 18-game regular season win streak into tonight's game, with the Sages last losing in the regular season on Sept. 25, 2015, falling 26-7 at home to St. Joseph-Ogden.

Read up more about Monticello's defensive line

Read up more about Monticello quarterback Braden Snyder

But Monticello at Unity isn't the only area game going on this weekend. Or the only big one.

In Vermilion Valley Conference play, Westville (5-0) hosts Oakwood (4-1) at 7 p.m. today, with the Tigers trying to maintain their grasp, along with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, for the top spot in the VVC.

Mahomet-Seymour (3-2) plays at Effingham (4-1) in an Apollo Conference game as the Bulldogs aim for their second straight win after defeating Mattoon last Friday night at home.

In Big 12 action, Centennial (2-3) hosts Danville (4-1) in Centennial's homecoming game at Tommy Stewart Field, while the Vikings try to rebound from last Friday's 76-35 loss at Normal West and become playoff eligible with a win tonight.

St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3) tries to snap a three-game losing skid when the Spartans, who have made the playoffs 26 straight seasons, play at Prairie Central (2-3) in an Illini Prairie Conference game that is key to both teams.

For scores on these games and more throughout our area  from Week 6, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29 Score Quarter

Apollo

    
Mahomet-Seymour 0 2Q
at Effingham, 7 p.m. 14  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 20 10:44 2Q
at Centennial, 7 p.m. 0  
     

Central Illinois

    
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 End 1Q
at Clinton, 7 p.m. 28  
     
Warrensburg-Latham 12 9:06 2Q
at Tuscola, 7 p.m. 7  
     

Heart of Illinois Large

    
Ridgeview/Lexington    
at Eureka, 7 p.m.    
     

Heart of Illinois Small

    
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland    
at LeRoy, 7 p.m.    
     
Heyworth 7 9:21 2Q
at Fisher, 7 p.m. 14  
     
Tremont 0 5:32 2Q
at GCMS, 7 p.m. 35  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Monticello 7 10:25 2Q
at Unity, 7 p.m. 6  
     
Rantoul 0 7:30 2Q
at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m. 14  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 16 1Q
at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. 14  
     
St. Thomas More 0 1Q
at Bloomington CC, 7 p.m. 21  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Arcola 0 End 1Q
at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m. 14  
     
ALAH   Delay
at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.    
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 0 10:02 2Q
at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m. 22  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Martinsville 0 End 1Q
at Tri-County, 7 p.m. 23  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 20 2Q
at Palestine, 7 p.m. 0  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Iroquois West 0 11:44 2Q
at PBL, 7 p.m. 43  
     
Watseka/St. Anne  
at Momence, 7 p.m.    
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Milford/Cissna Park 0 End 1Q
at Georgetown-RF, 7 p.m. 14  
     
Oakwood 6 End 1Q
at Westville, 7 p.m. 6  
     
Salt Fork 0 1Q
at Bismarck-Henning/R-A, 7 p.m. 7  
     

Nonconference

    
Blue Ridge 0 End 1Q
at Metro East Lutheran, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Clifton Central    
at HASAAP, 7 p.m.    
     
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Champaign Central    
at Urbana, Noon    

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments