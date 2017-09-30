High school football scoreboard: Sept. 29-30, 2017

Monticello at Unity, Illini Prairie Conference foes, have engaged in some memorable games this decade, and the latest chapter played out Friday night at Hicks Field in Tolono.

Unity capped off the latest edition between the rivals with a 30-13 victory, relying on 151 rushing yards from Steven Migut to help the Rockets (6-0) stay unbeaten and clinch a playoff berth, while handing the Sages (5-1) their first regular season loss since 2015.

Monticello only trailed 14-13 at halftime, but couldn't capitalize on some key possessions in the second half.

But Monticello at Unity isn't the only area game going on this weekend. Or the only big one.

In Vermilion Valley Conference play, Westville hosted Oakwood on Friday night in a matchup of two of the top Vermilion Valley Conference teams. The host Tigers prevailed going away, cruising to a 56-13 win that featured Owen Mariage-Tucker and Cameron Nicholas both topping 100 rushing yards as Westville (6-0) clinched a playoff berth and Oakwood (4-2) lost its second VVC game this season.

Mahomet-Seymour played at Effingham in an Apollo Conference game, but the Bulldogs faltered 41-6

In Big 12 action, Centennial hosted Danville in Centennial's homecoming game at Tommy Stewart Field, and the Vikings rebounded from last Friday's 76-35 loss at Normal West with a 51-7 win against the Chargers. Danville (5-1) is now eligible for the playoffs, while Centennial (2-4) is one win away from being eliminated from the playoff picture.

St. Joseph-Ogden couldn't snap a losing streak, extending its skid to four games with a 30-22 loss at Prairie Central. SJ-O (2-4) must now win out in its final three games to reach five wins and become playoff eligible.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 6, check out our scoreboard below.