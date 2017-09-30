Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, September 30, 2017 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 29-30, 2017
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 29-30, 2017

Sat, 09/30/2017 - 2:04pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
Game of the Week: Monticello-Unity football
Game of the Week: Monticello-Unity football
» more
Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Check out the action from Class 3A No. 2 Unity's 30-13 win over Class 3A No. 3 Monticello, including Army quarterback commit Steven Migut's 273 total yards.
  • Video
    Prep football 2017: Week 6 Helmet Stickers
  • Image Gallery
    HS:Unity vs Monticello Football

Other Related Content

Monticello at Unity, Illini Prairie Conference foes, have engaged in some memorable games this decade, and the latest chapter played out Friday night at Hicks Field in Tolono.

Unity capped off the latest edition between the rivals with a 30-13 victory, relying on 151 rushing yards from Steven Migut to help the Rockets (6-0) stay unbeaten and clinch a playoff berth, while handing the Sages (5-1) their first regular season loss since 2015.

Read up more about Unity's offensive line

Read up more about Unity quarterback Steven Migut

Listen to what Unity coach Scott Hamilton, Migut and linebacker Ethan Miebach had to say

Monticello only trailed 14-13 at halftime, but couldn't capitalize on some key possessions in the second half.

Read up more about Monticello's defensive line

Read up more about Monticello quarterback Braden Snyder

But Monticello at Unity isn't the only area game going on this weekend. Or the only big one.

In Vermilion Valley Conference play, Westville hosted Oakwood on Friday night in a matchup of two of the top Vermilion Valley Conference teams. The host Tigers prevailed going away, cruising to a 56-13 win that featured Owen Mariage-Tucker and Cameron Nicholas both topping 100 rushing yards as Westville (6-0) clinched a playoff berth and Oakwood (4-2) lost its second VVC game this season.

Mahomet-Seymour played at Effingham in an Apollo Conference game, but the Bulldogs faltered 41-6

In Big 12 action, Centennial hosted Danville in Centennial's homecoming game at Tommy Stewart Field, and the Vikings rebounded from last Friday's 76-35 loss at Normal West with a 51-7 win against the Chargers. Danville (5-1) is now eligible for the playoffs, while Centennial (2-4) is one win away from being eliminated from the playoff picture.

St. Joseph-Ogden couldn't snap a losing streak, extending its skid to four games with a 30-22 loss at Prairie Central. SJ-O (2-4) must now win out in its final three games to reach five wins and become playoff eligible.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 6, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29 Score Quarter

Apollo

    
Mahomet-Seymour 6 FINAL
at Effingham, 7 p.m. 41  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 51 FINAL
at Centennial, 7 p.m. 7  
     

Central Illinois

    
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 FINAL
at Clinton, 7 p.m. 40  
     
Warrensburg-Latham 18 FINAL
at Tuscola, 7 p.m. 34  
     

Heart of Illinois Large

    
Ridgeview/Lexington 16 FINAL
at Eureka, 7 p.m. 35  
     

Heart of Illinois Small

    
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 8 FINAL
at LeRoy, 7 p.m. 50  
     
Heyworth 29 FINAL
at Fisher, 7 p.m. 47  
     
Tremont 0 FINAL
at GCMS, 7 p.m. 49  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Monticello 13 FINAL
at Unity, 7 p.m. 30  
     
Rantoul 28 FINAL
at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m. 33  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 22 FINAL
at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. 30  
     
St. Thomas More 7 FINAL
at Bloomington CC, 7 p.m. 55  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Arcola 20 FINAL
at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m. 14  
     
ALAH 19 FINAL
at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 14 FINAL
at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m. 54  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Martinsville 20 FINAL
at Tri-County, 7 p.m. 27  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 48 FINAL
at Palestine, 7 p.m. 0  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Iroquois West 0 FINAL
at PBL, 7 p.m. 57  
     
Momence 21 FINAL
at Watseka/St. Anne 41  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Milford/Cissna Park 6 FINAL
at Georgetown-RF, 7 p.m. 34  
     
Oakwood 13 FINAL
at Westville, 7 p.m. 56  
     
Salt Fork 21 FINAL
at Bismarck-Henning/R-A, 7 p.m. 35  
     

Nonconference

    
Blue Ridge 20 FINAL
at Metro East Lutheran, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Clifton Central 54 FINAL
at HASAAP, 7 p.m. 7  
     
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Champaign Central 28 End 3Q
at Urbana, Noon 34  

 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.