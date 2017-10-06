Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 6-7, 2017
Fri, 10/06/2017 - 10:14pm | The News-Gazette
Prep football 2017: Week 7 Helmet Stickers
Prep football 2017: Week 7 Helmet Stickers
Sports editor Matt Daniels hands out helmet stickers to five area high school football players who had noteworthy performances during Week 7 of the regular season.

Tuscola football hasn't lost a regular season game since 2014.

And they still haven't.

The Warriors won 24-21 at St. Teresa in a matchup of two previously undefeated Central Illinois Conference teams.

The win improves Tuscola to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in CIC action while extending the Warriors' regular season win streak to 27 games.

Tuscola plays at Meridian (1-6) next Friday night and hosts Sullivan/Okaw Valley (0-7) on Oct. 20.

Read more about the Warriors and their balanced offense

But that wasn't the only game with significant meaning tonight.

Vermilion County also had two high-profile games on tap, and both lived up to the hype.

Westville rallied for a 19-14 home win against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The Tigers trailed 14-0 at the start of the fourth quarter, yet managed three touchdowns in a seven-minute span to pull off the win and keep their unbeaten season intact.

Westville (7-0, 4-0 VVC) received 119 rushing yards on 21 carries from Owen Mariage-Tucker and the Tigers' defense held Caleb Lahey, the area's rushing leader, to 109 rushing yards as the Blue Devils (5-2, 4-1) saw their five-game win streak end.

Read more about Westville needing to slow down BHRA standout running back Caleb Lahey

In Big 12 play, Danville hosted Peoria and pulled away for a 49-26 win. The Vikings received a boost with Peoria quarterback and Illinois commit Coran Taylor on the sidelines in street clothes, but Jerry Reed and Ernest Plummer both rushed for more than 150 yards to spark Danville's offense, which turned a 14-14 halftime tie into a comfortable win.

Danville (6-1, 5-1) is now back in the playoffs for the second straight season.

Plenty of other intrigue surrounded other area games tonight.

Champaign Central saw its playoff hopes fade away with a 54-14 loss to Peoria Notre Dame at Tommy Stewart Field, dropping the Maroons to 2-5.

The Maroons will only have two more games this season with coach Nate Albaugh in charge of the program. Albaugh is stepping aside after the season.

Read more about Albaugh's decision to resign after five seasons at Champaign Central.

Another area team on the playoff bubble, St. Joseph-Ogden, must win its final two Illini Prairie Conference games if it wants to mainain the area's longest postseason streak.

The Spartans took care of their first opponent on Friday night, winning 38-20 against Chillicothe IVC at home thanks to 201 rushing yards by Dwight Colvin.

SJ-O (3-4) now must beat Olympia next Friday night and Monticello (6-1) on Oct. 20 it it wants to become playoff eligible and reach the postseason for the 27th straight season.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 7, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6 Score Quarter

Apollo

    
Mt. Zion 0 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m. 6  
     

Big 12

    
Centennial 0 FINAL
at Normal Community, 7 p.m. 47  
     
Peoria 26 FINAL
at Danville, 7 p.m. 49  
     
Peoria Notre Dame 54 FINAL
at Champaign Central, 7 p.m. 14  
     

Central Illinois

    
Shelbyville 40 FINAL
at Clinton, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 12 FINAL
at Central A&M, 7 p.m. 46  
     
Tuscola 24 FINAL
at St. Teresa, 7 p.m. 21  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Bloomington CC 69 FINAL
at Rantoul, 7 p.m. 20
     
Chillicothe IVC 20 FINAL
at SJ-O, 7 p.m. 38  
     
Pontiac 10 FINAL
at Monticello, 7 p.m. 18  
     
Prairie Central 48 FINAL
at Olympia, 7 p.m. 12  
     
Unity 50 FINAL
at STM, 7 p.m. 10  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
ALAH 14 FINAL
at Arcola, 7 p.m. 47  
     
Decatur Lutheran 37 FINAL
at CG/Bement, 7 p.m. 6  
     
Sangamon Valley 0 FINAL
at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m. 50  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Cumberland 63 FINAL
at Tri-County, 7 p.m. 12  
     
Oblong 6 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m. 48
     

Sangamon Valley

    
South Newton (Ind.) 30 FINAL
at Iroquois West, 7 p.m. 56  
     
Watseka/St. Anne 21 FINAL
at Clifton Central, 7 p.m. 54  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Bismarck-Henning/R-A 14 FINAL
at Westville, 7 p.m. 19  
     
HASAAP 0 FINAL
at Georgetown-RF, 7 p.m. 30  
     
Salt Fork 51 FINAL
at Milford/CP, 7 p.m. 12  
     

Nonconference

    
Fisher 20 FINAL
at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m. 34  
     
GCMS 47 FINAL
at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m. 0
     
LeRoy 16 FINAL
at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m. 54  
     
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51 FINAL
at Oakwood, 7 p.m. 19  
     
Urbana 12 FINAL
at Lincoln, 7 p.m. 19  
     
SATURDAY, OCT. 7 Score Quarter

Nonconference

    
Lawrenceville    
at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.    

 

