High school football scoreboard: Oct. 6-7, 2017

Tuscola football hasn't lost a regular season game since 2014.

And they still haven't.

The Warriors won 24-21 at St. Teresa in a matchup of two previously undefeated Central Illinois Conference teams.

The win improves Tuscola to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in CIC action while extending the Warriors' regular season win streak to 27 games.

Tuscola plays at Meridian (1-6) next Friday night and hosts Sullivan/Okaw Valley (0-7) on Oct. 20.

But that wasn't the only game with significant meaning tonight.

Vermilion County also had two high-profile games on tap, and both lived up to the hype.

Westville rallied for a 19-14 home win against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The Tigers trailed 14-0 at the start of the fourth quarter, yet managed three touchdowns in a seven-minute span to pull off the win and keep their unbeaten season intact.

Westville (7-0, 4-0 VVC) received 119 rushing yards on 21 carries from Owen Mariage-Tucker and the Tigers' defense held Caleb Lahey, the area's rushing leader, to 109 rushing yards as the Blue Devils (5-2, 4-1) saw their five-game win streak end.

In Big 12 play, Danville hosted Peoria and pulled away for a 49-26 win. The Vikings received a boost with Peoria quarterback and Illinois commit Coran Taylor on the sidelines in street clothes, but Jerry Reed and Ernest Plummer both rushed for more than 150 yards to spark Danville's offense, which turned a 14-14 halftime tie into a comfortable win.

Danville (6-1, 5-1) is now back in the playoffs for the second straight season.

Plenty of other intrigue surrounded other area games tonight.

Champaign Central saw its playoff hopes fade away with a 54-14 loss to Peoria Notre Dame at Tommy Stewart Field, dropping the Maroons to 2-5.

The Maroons will only have two more games this season with coach Nate Albaugh in charge of the program. Albaugh is stepping aside after the season.

Another area team on the playoff bubble, St. Joseph-Ogden, must win its final two Illini Prairie Conference games if it wants to mainain the area's longest postseason streak.

The Spartans took care of their first opponent on Friday night, winning 38-20 against Chillicothe IVC at home thanks to 201 rushing yards by Dwight Colvin.

SJ-O (3-4) now must beat Olympia next Friday night and Monticello (6-1) on Oct. 20 it it wants to become playoff eligible and reach the postseason for the 27th straight season.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 7, check out our scoreboard below.