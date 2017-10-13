High school football scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2017

Danville is still in the running for a Big 12 title.

But the Vikings (6-1, 5-1 Big 12) will need to knock off Normal Community (7-0, 6-0) when the two teams square off at Normal Community tonight if Marcus Forrest's program wants to possibly disrupt the Big 12 race.

Danville is in this position after a convincing 49-26 win last Friday at home against Peoria, the defending Class 5A state champions.

That win clinched a playoff berth for Danville for the second straight season.

Danville is one of eight area teams already guaranteed to play past Week 9, while three more in Arcola, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Villa Grove/Heritage could join that group with a win tonight.

Arcola (5-2) plays at Sangamon Valley (1-6), while BHRA (5-2) hosts Milford/Cissna Park (2-5) and Villa Grove/Heritage (5-2) plays at Cumberland.

A glut of 4-3 teams (Fisher, Mahomet-Seymour, Oakwood, Paton-Buckley-Loda and Prairie Central) could become playoff eligible with a win this weekend.

And six other area teams stand at 3-4 (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Tri-County), meaning they have to win tonight if they even want a chance at the playoffs.

So, as you can see, plenty is at stake for multiple teams throughout the area, a little more than a week until playoff pairings are announced the night of Oct. 21.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 8, check out our scoreboard below.