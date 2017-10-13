High school football scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2017
Danville is still in the running for a Big 12 title.
But the Vikings (6-1, 5-1 Big 12) will need to knock off Normal Community (7-0, 6-0) when the two teams square off at Normal Community tonight if Marcus Forrest's program wants to possibly disrupt the Big 12 race.
Danville is in this position after a convincing 49-26 win last Friday at home against Peoria, the defending Class 5A state champions.
That win clinched a playoff berth for Danville for the second straight season.
Danville is one of eight area teams already guaranteed to play past Week 9, while three more in Arcola, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Villa Grove/Heritage could join that group with a win tonight.
Arcola (5-2) plays at Sangamon Valley (1-6), while BHRA (5-2) hosts Milford/Cissna Park (2-5) and Villa Grove/Heritage (5-2) plays at Cumberland.
A glut of 4-3 teams (Fisher, Mahomet-Seymour, Oakwood, Paton-Buckley-Loda and Prairie Central) could become playoff eligible with a win this weekend.
And six other area teams stand at 3-4 (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Tri-County), meaning they have to win tonight if they even want a chance at the playoffs.
So, as you can see, plenty is at stake for multiple teams throughout the area, a little more than a week until playoff pairings are announced the night of Oct. 21.
For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 8, check out our scoreboard below.
|FRIDAY, OCT. 13
|Score
|Quarter
|
Apollo
|Lincoln
|7
|3:02 3Q
|at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
|22
|
Big 12
|Danville
|7
|3:59 4Q
|at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
|42
|Peoria Notre Dame
|42
|3Q
|at Centennial, 7 p.m.
|0
|Urbana
|0
|FINAL
|at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
|28
|
Central Illinois
|Clinton
|7
|FINAL
|at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
|55
|St. Teresa
|70
|FINAL
|at Sullivan/OV, 7 p.m.
|14
|Tuscola
|48
|FINAL
|at Meridian, 7 p.m.
|7
|
HOIC Large
|Ridgeview/Lexington
|0
|Halftime
|at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
|19
|
HOIC Small
|Fisher
|55
|FINAL
|at Tremont, 7 p.m.
|18
|F-C/Woodland
|8
|FINAL
|at GCMS, 7 p.m.
|61
|Heyworth
|0
|Halftime
|at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
|36
|
Illini Prairie
|Monticello
|14
|FINAL
|at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.
|6
|Olympia
|7
|FINAL
|at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
|48
|Rantoul
|20
|4:19 4Q
|at Unity, 7 p.m.
|56
|St. Thomas More
|7
|FINAL
|at Pontiac, 7 p.m.
|44
|
LOVC Northwest
|Arcola
|34
|3:24 4Q
|at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
|0
|Argenta-Oreana
|36
|FINAL
|at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.
|22
|Cerro Gordo/Bement
|20
|FINAL
|at ALAH, 7 p.m.
|17
|
LOVC Southeast
|Tri-County
|2
|FINAL (Forfeit)
|at Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m.
|0
|Villa Grove/Heritage
|20
|FINAL
|at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
|41
|
Sangamon Valley
|Iroquois West
|0
|End 3Q
|at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
|47
|
Vermilion Valley
|Georgetown-RF
|8
|FINAL
|at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
|45
|Milford/Cissna Park
|6
|3Q
|at Bismarck-Henning/R-A, 7 p.m.
|56
|Westville
|48
|FINAL
|at HASAAP, 7 p.m.
|6
|
Nonconference
|Dwight
|0
|4Q
|at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
|42
|River Valley
|6
|11:50 4Q
|at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
|32
|SATURDAY, OCT. 14
|Score
|Quarter
|
Big 12
|Champaign Central
|at Peoria, 2 p.m.
|
Sangamon Valley
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda
|at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.
