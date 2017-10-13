Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2017
Fri, 10/13/2017 - 9:32pm | The News-Gazette
Prep football 2017: Week 7 Helmet Stickers
Sports editor Matt Daniels hands out helmet stickers to five area high school football players who had noteworthy performances during Week 7 of the regular season.

Danville is still in the running for a Big 12 title.

But the Vikings (6-1, 5-1 Big 12) will need to knock off Normal Community (7-0, 6-0) when the two teams square off at Normal Community tonight if Marcus Forrest's program wants to possibly disrupt the Big 12 race.

Danville is in this position after a convincing 49-26 win last Friday at home against Peoria, the defending Class 5A state champions.

That win clinched a playoff berth for Danville for the second straight season.

Danville is one of eight area teams already guaranteed to play past Week 9, while three more in Arcola, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Villa Grove/Heritage could join that group with a win tonight.

Arcola (5-2) plays at Sangamon Valley (1-6), while BHRA (5-2) hosts Milford/Cissna Park (2-5) and Villa Grove/Heritage (5-2) plays at Cumberland.

A glut of 4-3 teams (Fisher, Mahomet-Seymour, Oakwood, Paton-Buckley-Loda and Prairie Central) could become playoff eligible with a win this weekend.

And six other area teams stand at 3-4 (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Tri-County), meaning they have to win tonight if they even want a chance at the playoffs.

So, as you can see, plenty is at stake for multiple teams throughout the area, a little more than a week until playoff pairings are announced the night of Oct. 21.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 8, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13 Score Quarter

Apollo

    
Lincoln 7 3:02 3Q
at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m. 22  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 7 3:59 4Q
at Normal Community, 7 p.m. 42  
     
Peoria Notre Dame 42 3Q
at Centennial, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Urbana 0 FINAL
at Bloomington, 7 p.m. 28  
     

Central Illinois

    
Clinton 7 FINAL
at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m. 55  
     
St. Teresa 70 FINAL
at Sullivan/OV, 7 p.m. 14  
     
Tuscola 48 FINAL
at Meridian, 7 p.m. 7  
     

HOIC Large

    
Ridgeview/Lexington 0 Halftime
at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m. 19
     

HOIC Small

    
Fisher 55 FINAL
at Tremont, 7 p.m. 18  
     
F-C/Woodland 8 FINAL
at GCMS, 7 p.m. 61  
     
Heyworth 0 Halftime
at LeRoy, 7 p.m. 36  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Monticello 14 FINAL
at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. 6
     
Olympia 7 FINAL
at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. 48  
     
Rantoul 20 4:19 4Q
at Unity, 7 p.m. 56  
     
St. Thomas More 7 FINAL
at Pontiac, 7 p.m. 44  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Arcola 34 3:24 4Q
at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Argenta-Oreana 36 FINAL
at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m. 22  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 20 FINAL
at ALAH, 7 p.m. 17  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Tri-County 2 FINAL (Forfeit)
at Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 20 FINAL
at Cumberland, 7 p.m. 41
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Iroquois West 0 End 3Q
at Clifton Central, 7 p.m. 47  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-RF 8 FINAL
at Oakwood, 7 p.m. 45  
     
Milford/Cissna Park 6 3Q
at Bismarck-Henning/R-A, 7 p.m. 56  
     
Westville 48 FINAL
at HASAAP, 7 p.m. 6  
     

Nonconference

    
Dwight 0 4Q
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m. 42  
     
River Valley 6 11:50 4Q
at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m. 32  
     
SATURDAY, OCT. 14 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Champaign Central    
at Peoria, 2 p.m.    
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    
at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.    

 

