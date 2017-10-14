Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2017
Sat, 10/14/2017 - 4:28pm | The News-Gazette
Prep football 2017: Week 8 Helmet Stickers
Prep football 2017: Week 8 Helmet Stickers
Videographer: Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette
It was a Friday night of great performances, from Unity quarterback Evan Miebach to Argenta-Oreana running back Skylar Peterson leading their respective teams to wins. Find out who earned The News-Gazette's five helmet stickers based on their Week 8 performances as sports editor Matt Daniels breaks it down.

Danville entered Friday night still in the running for a Big 12 title thanks to a convincing 49-26 win last week against defending Class 5A state champs Peoria.

But the Vikings (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) were unable to knock off league leaders Normal Community (8-0, 7-0) when the two teams squared off in Normal on Friday.

Danville was one of eight area teams already guaranteed to play past Week 9 heading into Friday nightt's games.

One of those was Unity, which saw the Rockets stay unbeaten with a 56-28 home win against Rantoul. Backup quarterback Evan Miebach shined for Unity with a single-game record of 412 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Two more, Arcola and Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, joined that group with wins against Sangamon Valley and Milford/Cissna Park, respectively.

Villa Grove/Heritage, however, missed on its opportunity with a loss to Cumberland in what was the de facto Little Okaw Valley Southeast title game.

Several area teams became playoff eligible with Week 8 wins. That group includes Fisher, Mahomet-Seymour and Oakwood.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda could still do so when it faces Watseka/St. Anne at 7 p.m. Saturday. Prairie Central will have to try again in Week 9 after losing to Monticello.

A few area teams kept their playoff hopes alive with their fourth win Friday, including St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Tri-County. Three others (Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ridgeview/Lexington and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) saw their slim playoff chances dashed.

So, as you can see, plenty is still at stake for multiple teams throughout the area, a little more than a week until playoff pairings are announced the night of Oct. 21.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 8, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13 Score Quarter

Apollo

    
Lincoln 13 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m. 22  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 14 FINAL
at Normal Community, 7 p.m. 42  
     
Peoria Notre Dame 42 FINAL
at Centennial, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Urbana 0 FINAL
at Bloomington, 7 p.m. 28  
     

Central Illinois

    
Clinton 7 FINAL
at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m. 55  
     
St. Teresa 70 FINAL
at Sullivan/OV, 7 p.m. 14  
     
Tuscola 48 FINAL
at Meridian, 7 p.m. 7  
     

HOIC Large

    
Ridgeview/Lexington 0 FINAL
at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m. 32
     

HOIC Small

    
Fisher 55 FINAL
at Tremont, 7 p.m. 18  
     
F-C/Woodland 8 FINAL
at GCMS, 7 p.m. 61  
     
Heyworth 8 FINAL
at LeRoy, 7 p.m. 43  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Monticello 14 FINAL
at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. 6
     
Olympia 7 FINAL
at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. 48  
     
Rantoul 28 FINAL
at Unity, 7 p.m. 56  
     
St. Thomas More 7 FINAL
at Pontiac, 7 p.m. 44  
     

LOVC Northwest

    
Arcola 34 FINAL
at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Argenta-Oreana 36 FINAL
at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m. 22  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 20 FINAL
at ALAH, 7 p.m. 17  
     

LOVC Southeast

    
Tri-County 2 FINAL (Forfeit)
at Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m. 0  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 20 FINAL
at Cumberland, 7 p.m. 41
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Iroquois West 0 FINAL
at Clifton Central, 7 p.m. 47  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-RF 8 FINAL
at Oakwood, 7 p.m. 45  
     
Milford/Cissna Park 14 FINAL
at Bismarck-Henning/R-A, 7 p.m. 63  
     
Westville 48 FINAL
at HASAAP, 7 p.m. 6  
     

Nonconference

    
Dwight 0 FINAL
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m. 42  
     
River Valley 12 FINAL
at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m. 44  
     
SATURDAY, OCT. 14 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Champaign Central 36 FINAL
at Peoria, 2 p.m. 54  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    
at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.    

 

