High school football scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2017

It was a Friday night of great performances, from Unity quarterback Evan Miebach to Argenta-Oreana running back Skylar Peterson leading their respective teams to wins.

Danville entered Friday night still in the running for a Big 12 title thanks to a convincing 49-26 win last week against defending Class 5A state champs Peoria.

But the Vikings (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) were unable to knock off league leaders Normal Community (8-0, 7-0) when the two teams squared off in Normal on Friday.

Danville was one of eight area teams already guaranteed to play past Week 9 heading into Friday nightt's games.

One of those was Unity, which saw the Rockets stay unbeaten with a 56-28 home win against Rantoul. Backup quarterback Evan Miebach shined for Unity with a single-game record of 412 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Two more, Arcola and Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, joined that group with wins against Sangamon Valley and Milford/Cissna Park, respectively.

Villa Grove/Heritage, however, missed on its opportunity with a loss to Cumberland in what was the de facto Little Okaw Valley Southeast title game.

Several area teams became playoff eligible with Week 8 wins. That group includes Fisher, Mahomet-Seymour and Oakwood.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda could still do so when it faces Watseka/St. Anne at 7 p.m. Saturday. Prairie Central will have to try again in Week 9 after losing to Monticello.

A few area teams kept their playoff hopes alive with their fourth win Friday, including St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Tri-County. Three others (Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ridgeview/Lexington and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) saw their slim playoff chances dashed.

So, as you can see, plenty is still at stake for multiple teams throughout the area, a little more than a week until playoff pairings are announced the night of Oct. 21.

