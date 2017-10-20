Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 20-21, 2017
Fri, 10/20/2017 - 9:47pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
Prep football 2017: Week 8 Helmet Stickers
» more
Videographer: Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette
It was a Friday night of great performances, from Unity quarterback Evan Miebach to Argenta-Oreana running back Skylar Peterson leading their respective teams to wins. Find out who earned The News-Gazette's five helmet stickers based on their Week 8 performances as sports editor Matt Daniels breaks it down.

Playoff berths have already been clinched by 10 area teams heading into Week 9 of the regular season.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-0), Tuscola (8-0), Unity (8-0) and Westville (8-0) likely have first-round playoff games locked up already, but those four programs will try to cap off an unbeaten regular season this weekend.

Likewise, Argenta-Oreana (7-1) and Monticello (7-1) are feeling good about the possibility of hosting a first-round playoff game, but both programs would like to get that eighth win tonight to put themselves in better position for possible hosting duties next weekend.

Teams such as Arcola (6-2), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-2), Danville (6-2) and Watseka/St. Anne (6-2) are guaranteed to hear their names called on Saturday night when the playoff pairings are unveiled, but could improve their first-round hosting chances with a win tonight.

Which leaves us with the bubble teams.

Fisher (5-3), Mahomet-Seymour (5-3), Oakwood (5-3), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-3) and Villa Grove/Heritage (5-3) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory tonight.

Fisher hosts LeRoy (3-5) in a Heart of Illinois Small Conference game, Mahomet-Seymour travels to play at Macomb (1-7) in a nonconference game, Oakwood plays at Vermilion Valley Conference rival Salt Fork, PBL hosts Dwight (3-5) in Sangamon Valley Conference action and Villa Grove/Heritage (5-3) hosts Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-5) in a Little Okaw Valley crossover game.

Speaking of Salt Fork, the Storm are one of four area teams who come into tonight's action with a 4-4 record.

Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tri-County join Salt Fork among area teams facing a win-or-go-home scenario. Five victories doesn't guarantee a team a spot into the playoffs, but a loss tonight would knock any of those four teams out of the playoff picture.

Prairie Central plays at St. Thomas More (1-7), while SJ-O needs an upset win at Monticello and Tri-County hosts Sangamon Valley (1-7) in an LOVC crossover game.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 9, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20 Score Quarter

Big 12

    
Bloomington 15 6:44 4Q
at Danville, 7 p.m. 33  
     
Centennial 16 FINAL
at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m. 45  
     
Normal Community 50 FINAL
at Champaign Central, 7 p.m. 21  
     
Peoria Manual 6 End 3Q
at Urbana, 7 p.m. 34  
     

Central Illinois

    
Meridian 3 FINAL
at Clinton, 7 p.m. 6  
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 10 FINAL
at Tuscola, 7 p.m. 68  
     

Heart of Illinois Large

    
Fieldcrest 34 FINAL
at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m. 6  
     

Heart of Illinois Small

    
LeRoy 18 FINAL
at Fisher, 7 p.m. 44  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Pontiac 35 FINAL
at Rantoul, 7 p.m. 6
     
Prairie Central 56 FINAL
at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m. 13  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 24 1:19 4Q
at Monticello, 7 p.m. 27  
     
Unity 13 FINAL
at Bloomington CC, 7 p.m. 35  
     

Sangamon Valley

    
Dwight 0 FINAL
at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m. 53
     
Watseka/St. Anne 54 FINAL
at Iroquois West, 7 p.m. 20  
     

Vermilion Valley

    
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13 FINAL
at Westville, 7 p.m. 56  
     
Milford/Cissna Park 32 4Q
at HASAAP, 7 p.m. 49  
     
Oakwood 20 FINAL
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m. 41  
     

Nonconference

    
Arcola 49 FINAL
at Oblong, 7 p.m. 7  
     
Argenta-Oreana 44 FINAL
at Cumberland, 7 p.m. 26
     
ALAH 7 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m. 44  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 27 2Q
at Martinsville, 7 p.m. 6  
     
Mahomet-Seymour 56 FINAL
at Macomb, 7 p.m. 6  
     
Metro East Lutheran 34 FINAL
at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m. 50  
     
Sangamon Valley 27 9:18 4Q
at Tri-County, 7 p.m. 27  
     
SATURDAY, OCT. 21 Score Quarter

Heart of Illinois Small

    
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    
at Heyworth, 1 p.m.    
     

Nonconference

    
Bismarck-Henning/R-A    
at West Hancock, 1:30 p.m.    

 

