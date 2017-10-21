High school football scoreboard: Oct. 20-21, 2017

Playoff berths have already been clinched by 10 area teams heading into Week 9 of the regular season.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-0), Tuscola (8-0), Unity (8-0) and Westville (8-0) likely have first-round playoff games locked up already, but those four programs will try to cap off an unbeaten regular season this weekend.

Likewise, Argenta-Oreana (7-1) and Monticello (7-1) are feeling good about the possibility of hosting a first-round playoff game, but both programs would like to get that eighth win tonight to put themselves in better position for possible hosting duties next weekend.

Teams such as Arcola (6-2), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-2), Danville (6-2) and Watseka/St. Anne (6-2) are guaranteed to hear their names called on Saturday night when the playoff pairings are unveiled, but could improve their first-round hosting chances with a win tonight.

Which leaves us with the bubble teams.

Fisher (5-3), Mahomet-Seymour (5-3), Oakwood (5-3), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-3) and Villa Grove/Heritage (5-3) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory tonight.

Fisher hosts LeRoy (3-5) in a Heart of Illinois Small Conference game, Mahomet-Seymour travels to play at Macomb (1-7) in a nonconference game, Oakwood plays at Vermilion Valley Conference rival Salt Fork, PBL hosts Dwight (3-5) in Sangamon Valley Conference action and Villa Grove/Heritage (5-3) hosts Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-5) in a Little Okaw Valley crossover game.

Speaking of Salt Fork, the Storm are one of four area teams who come into tonight's action with a 4-4 record.

Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tri-County join Salt Fork among area teams facing a win-or-go-home scenario. Five victories doesn't guarantee a team a spot into the playoffs, but a loss tonight would knock any of those four teams out of the playoff picture.

Prairie Central plays at St. Thomas More (1-7), while SJ-O needs an upset win at Monticello and Tri-County hosts Sangamon Valley (1-7) in an LOVC crossover game.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 9, check out our scoreboard below.