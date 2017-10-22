Prep football 2017: Full first-round playoff pairings

Class 1A

First round

Game 1 — #16 Toulon (Stark County) (5-4) at #1 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (7-2) at #8 Milledgeville (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Cuba [North Fulton Coop] (6-3) at #4 Stockton (7-2), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Fisher (6-3) at #5 Freeport (Aquin) (7-2), TBA



Game 5 — #15 Orangeville (5-4) at #2 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Princeville (7-2) at #7 Dakota (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Catlin (Salt Fork) (5-4) at #3 Forreston (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Fulton (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2), TBA



Game 9 — #16 Chester (5-4) at #1 Tuscola (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (7-2) at #8 Arcola (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Madison (6-3) at #4 Carrollton (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] (6-3) at #5 Camp Point (Central) (7-2), TBA



Game 13 — #15 Pleasant Hill [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Bridgeport (Red Hill) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Toledo (Cumberland) (7-2) at #7 Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (5-4) at #3 Argenta (A.-Oreana) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (6-3) at #6 Athens (7-2), TBA



Class 2A

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Aurora (A. Christian) (5-4) at #1 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Orr) (7-2) at #8 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Rockford (R. Christian) (5-4) at #4 Orion (7-2), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Aledo (Mercer County) (5-4) at #5 Clifton (Central) (7-2), TBA



Game 5 — #15 Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] (5-4) at #2 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Savanna (West Carroll) (6-3) at #7 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) (5-4) at #3 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Marshall) (6-3) at #6 Knoxville (7-2), TBA



Game 9 — #16 Auburn (5-4) at #1 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Carmi (C.-White County) (6-3) at #8 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (6-3), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Carthage (Illini West) (6-3) at #4 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Red Bud (6-3) at #5 Eldorado (7-2), TBA



Game 13 — #15 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) (5-4) at #2 Westville (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Carlyle (6-3) at #7 Sciota (West Prairie) [Bushnell-West Prairie Coop] (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Bunker Hill [Coop] (5-4) at #3 Downs (Tri-Valley) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (6-3) at #6 Shelbyville (7-2), TBA



Class 3A

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Winnebago (6-3) at #1 Farmington (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (7-2) at #8 Wilmington (8-1), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3) at #4 Peotone (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Watseka [Coop] (7-2) at #5 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1), TBA



Game 5 — #15 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) at #2 Williamsville (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Beardstown (7-2) at #7 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Eureka (6-3) at #3 Byron (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (7-2) at #6 Monticello (8-1), TBA



Game 9 — #16 Pleasant Plains (6-3) at #1 Trenton (Wesclin) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Alton (Marquette) (8-1) at #8 Newton (8-1), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Marshall (6-3) at #4 Decatur (St. Teresa) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) (7-2) at #5 Carlinville (8-1), TBA



Game 13 — #15 Vandalia (6-3) at #2 Fairfield (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Greenville (7-2) at #7 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (8-1), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Hillsboro (6-3) at #3 Anna (A.-Jonesboro) (9-0), TBA

Game 16 — #11 DuQuoin (H.S.) (7-2) at #6 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA



Class 4A

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Urban Prep/Englewood) (5-4) at #1 Johnsburg (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (6-3) at #8 Rochelle (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Norridge (Ridgewood) (6-3) vs. #4 Chicago (Sullivan) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 4 — #12 Kewanee (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Morris (7-2), TBA



Game 5 — #15 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Raby) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 6 — #10 Richmond (R.-Burton) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — #14 Geneseo (5-4) at #3 Dixon (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Elmwood Park (6-3) at #6 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (7-2), TBA



Game 9 — #16 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (5-4) at #1 Rochester (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Carterville (7-2) at #8 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Paris (6-3) at #4 Herrin (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Pontiac (6-3) at #5 Tolono (Unity) (8-1), TBA



Game 13 — #15 Quincy (Notre Dame) (5-4) at #2 Highland (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Manteno (6-3) at #7 Effingham (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Columbia (5-4) at #3 Herscher (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Coal City (6-3) at #6 Taylorville (8-1), TBA



Class 5A

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Morgan Park) (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Phillips) (9-0) at TBA, TBA

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Solorio Academy) (7-2) vs. #8 Chicago (Back of the Yards) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 3 — #13 Woodstock (North) (5-4) at #4 Lemont (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Westinghouse) (5-4) at #5 Lake Villa (Lakes) (8-1), TBA



Game 5 — #15 Arlington Heights (St. Viator) (5-4) at #2 Sterling (H.S.) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Maple Park (Kaneland) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Lindblom) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — #14 Woodstock (Marian) (5-4) at #3 Antioch (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (5-4) vs. #6 Chicago (Payton) (8-1) at TBA, TBA



Game 9 — #16 Streator (Twp.) (5-4) at #1 Dunlap (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Marion (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Olympia Fields (Rich Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Peoria (H.S.) (6-3) at #4 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (7-2), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Mahomet (M.-Seymour) (6-3) at #5 Chatham (Glenwood) (7-2), TBA



Game 13 — #15 Peoria (Richwoods) (5-4) at #2 Troy (Triad) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Morton (6-3) at #7 Centralia (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Tinley Park (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Washington (7-2), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #6 Decatur (MacArthur) (7-2), TBA



Class 6A

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Crystal Lake (Central) (5-4) at #1 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Cary (C.-Grove) (6-3) at #8 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Deerfield (H.S.) (5-4) at #4 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Lombard (Montini) (6-3) at #5 DeKalb (7-2), TBA



Game 5 — #15 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Chicago (De La Salle) (6-3) at #7 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Belvidere (North) (5-4) at #3 Rockford (Auburn) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Grayslake (North) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Mather) (7-2) at TBA, TBA



Game 9 — #16 Darien (Hinsdale South) (5-4) at #1 Crete (C.-Monee) (8-1), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Quincy (Sr.) (6-3) at #8 Burbank (St. Laurence) (6-3), TBA

Game 11 — #13 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (5-4) at #4 Oak Lawn (Richards) (7-2), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Blue Island (Eisenhower) (6-3) at #5 Normal (Community West) (7-2), TBA



Game 13 — #15 Springfield (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) at #7 Danville (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (5-4) at #3 Palos Heights (Shepard) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Chicago (Hubbard) (6-3) at #6 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (7-2), TBA



Class 7A

First Round

Game 1 — #32 Machesney Park (Harlem) (5-4) at #1 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #17 Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-3) at #16 Des Plaines (Maine West) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #25 Rolling Meadows (6-3) at #8 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #24 Rockford (East) (6-3) at #9 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (8-1), TBA



Game 5 — #29 Carol Stream (Glenbard North) (5-4) at #4 Batavia (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — #20 Oak Park (Fenwick) (6-3) at #13 Wheaton (North) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #28 Alton (Sr.) (5-4) vs. #5 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 8 — #21 Algonquin (Jacobs) (6-3) at #12 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (7-2), TBA



Game 9 — #31 Downers Grove (North) (5-4) at #2 Normal (Community) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #18 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) at #15 Moline (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #26 Libertyville (5-4) at #7 East St. Louis (Sr.) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #23 Belleville (West) (6-3) at #10 Buffalo Grove (8-1), TBA



Game 13 — #30 Schaumburg (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Lake Zurich (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #19 Tinley Park (Andrew) (6-3) at #14 Plainfield (North) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #27 Highland Park (5-4) at #6 St. Charles (North) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #22 Chicago (Simeon) (6-3) at #11 Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2), TBA



Class 8A

First Round

Game 1 — #32 Joliet (West) (5-4) at #1 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #17 St. Charles (East) (7-2) at #16 Oswego (East) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #25 Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) (6-3) at #8 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #24 Naperville (North) (6-3) at #9 Oswego (H.S.) (8-1), TBA



Game 5 — #29 Roselle (Lake Park) (5-4) at #4 Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — #20 Aurora (West Aurora) (7-2) at #13 Naperville (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #28 Evanston (Twp.) (6-3) at #5 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #21 Gurnee (Warren) (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2), TBA



Game 9 — #31 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (5-4) at #2 Barrington (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #18 Niles (Notre Dame) (7-2) at #15 Minooka (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #26 Edwardsville (H.S.) (6-3) at #7 Huntley (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #23 Palatine (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 South Elgin (8-1), TBA



Game 13 — #30 Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest) (5-4) at #3 Chicago (Marist) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #19 Chicago (Curie) (7-2) at #14 LaGrange (Lyons) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #27 Winnetka (New Trier) (6-3) at #6 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #22 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (6-3) at #11 Hinsdale (Central) (7-2), TBA