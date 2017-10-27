Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 27-28, 2017
Fri, 10/27/2017 - 10:05pm | The News-Gazette
The road to DeKalb begins tonight.

Sixteen area high school football teams kick off the first round of the state playoffs, with four games involving local schools taking place tonight.

Danville (7-2) hosts Thorton Fractional South (6-3) at 7 p.m. at Whitesell Field in a Class 6A first-round game, with coach Marcus Forrest looking for a win in his playoff debut in charge of Danville.

The three other area teams tonight will hit the road for challening first-round games.

Prairie Central (5-4) plays at Rochester (9-0) at 7 p.m. in Class 4A, with Rochester the defending 4A state champion and owner of six 4A state titles this decade.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) plays at Peotone (8-1) at 7 p.m. in Class 3A, while another 3A first-round game involving another Sangamon Valley Conference team kicks off at 7 p.m. in Elmhurst as Watseka/St. Anne (7-2) tries to knock off defending 3A state champion IC Catholic (8-1).

Friday night's action is all a precursor to a jam-packed Saturday afternoon, with 12 area teams in action.

Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) will travel to Chatham to face Glenwood (7-2) at 3 p.m. in a Class 5A first-round game.

Closer to Champaign, Unity (8-1) hosts Pontiac (6-3) at 1:30 p.m. as the Rockets will play in their first-ever Class 4A playoff game.

Monticello (8-1) hosts North Boone (7-2) at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A first-round game as the Sages will try to replicate their postseason run from a year ago that ended in the state semifinals.

Four area Class 2A teams will start their playoffs, first with Villa Grove/Heritage (6-3) playing at Shelbyville (7-2) at 1 p.m. and Westville (9-0) hosting defending 2A state champion Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-4) at 1 p.m.

In the two other 2A games, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0) welcomes in Eastland-Pearl City (5-4) at 2 p.m. and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-3) hosts Carmi-White County (6-3) at 2 p.m. as well.

Five Class 1A programs will start the playoffs on Saturday, with Argenta-Oreana (8-1) hosting Central A&M (5-4) at 1 p.m., followed by Brown County (7-2) at Arcola (7-2) at 2 p.m., Fisher (6-3) at Freeport Aquin (7-2) at 2 p.m., Salt Fork (5-4) at Forreston (8-1) at 3:30 p.m. and Chester (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0) at 4 p.m.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 9, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27 Score Quarter

Class 6A

    
Thornton Fractional South 14 FINAL
at Danville, 7 p.m. 41  
     

Class 4A

    
Prairie Central 6 FINAL
at Rochester, 7 p.m. 42  
     

Class 3A

    
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20    FINAL
at Peotone, 7 p.m. 41  
     
Watseka/St. Anne 6 FINAL
at IC Catholic, 7 p.m. 55  
     
SATURDAY, OCT. 28 Score Quarter

Class 5A

    
Mahomet-Seymour    
at Chatham Glenwood, 3 p.m.    
     

Class 4A

    
Pontiac    
at Unity, 1:30 p.m.    
     

Class 3A

    
North Boone    
at Monticello, 2 p.m.    
     

Class 2A

    
Deer Creek-Mackinaw    
at Westville, 1 p.m.    
     
Villa Grove/Heritage    
at Shelbyville, 1 p.m.    
     
Carmi-White County    
at BHRA, 2 p.m.    
     
Eastland-Pearl City    
at GCMS, 2 p.m.    
     

Class 1A

    
Central A&M    
at Argenta-Oreana, 1 p.m.    
     
Brown County    
at Arcola, 2 p.m.    
     
Fisher    
at Freeport Aquin, 2 p.m.    
     
Salt Fork    
at Forreston, 3:30 p.m.    
     
Chester    
at Tuscola, 4 p.m.    

 

