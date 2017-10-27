High school football scoreboard: Oct. 27-28, 2017

The road to DeKalb begins tonight.

Sixteen area high school football teams kick off the first round of the state playoffs, with four games involving local schools taking place tonight.

Danville (7-2) hosts Thorton Fractional South (6-3) at 7 p.m. at Whitesell Field in a Class 6A first-round game, with coach Marcus Forrest looking for a win in his playoff debut in charge of Danville.

The three other area teams tonight will hit the road for challening first-round games.

Prairie Central (5-4) plays at Rochester (9-0) at 7 p.m. in Class 4A, with Rochester the defending 4A state champion and owner of six 4A state titles this decade.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) plays at Peotone (8-1) at 7 p.m. in Class 3A, while another 3A first-round game involving another Sangamon Valley Conference team kicks off at 7 p.m. in Elmhurst as Watseka/St. Anne (7-2) tries to knock off defending 3A state champion IC Catholic (8-1).

Friday night's action is all a precursor to a jam-packed Saturday afternoon, with 12 area teams in action.

Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) will travel to Chatham to face Glenwood (7-2) at 3 p.m. in a Class 5A first-round game.

Closer to Champaign, Unity (8-1) hosts Pontiac (6-3) at 1:30 p.m. as the Rockets will play in their first-ever Class 4A playoff game.

Monticello (8-1) hosts North Boone (7-2) at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A first-round game as the Sages will try to replicate their postseason run from a year ago that ended in the state semifinals.

Four area Class 2A teams will start their playoffs, first with Villa Grove/Heritage (6-3) playing at Shelbyville (7-2) at 1 p.m. and Westville (9-0) hosting defending 2A state champion Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-4) at 1 p.m.

In the two other 2A games, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0) welcomes in Eastland-Pearl City (5-4) at 2 p.m. and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-3) hosts Carmi-White County (6-3) at 2 p.m. as well.

Five Class 1A programs will start the playoffs on Saturday, with Argenta-Oreana (8-1) hosting Central A&M (5-4) at 1 p.m., followed by Brown County (7-2) at Arcola (7-2) at 2 p.m., Fisher (6-3) at Freeport Aquin (7-2) at 2 p.m., Salt Fork (5-4) at Forreston (8-1) at 3:30 p.m. and Chester (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0) at 4 p.m.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 9, check out our scoreboard below.