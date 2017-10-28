Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 27-28, 2017
Sat, 10/28/2017 - 5:18pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
Prep football 2017: Playoff pairings breakdown
Videographer: Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette
Sports editor Matt Daniels runs through some of the first-round high school football playoff games featuring area teams after the brackets were released on Saturday night. 
    Prep football 2017: Week 9 Helmet Stickers

The road to DeKalb has begun in earnest.

Sixteen area high school football teams started the weekend in the state playoffs and by the time Saturday rolled around, only 13 were left.

Danville was the lone area team to remain alive from a quartet of playoff games on Friday night, with the Vikings picking up a 41-14 home win against Thornton Fractional South in a Class 6A first-round game.

Three other teams, Prairie Central in 4A, along with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Watseka/St. Anne in 3A, all saw their seasons come to an end with road defeats.

Prairie Central lost 42-6 at defending 4A state champion Rochester, while PBL managed to keep it close at Peotone before falling 41-20 and Watseka/St. Anne lost 55-6 at defending 3A state champion IC Catholic.

All of Friday night's action was just precursor to a jam-packed Saturday afternoon, with 12 area teams in action.

Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) will travel to Chatham to face Glenwood (7-2) at 3 p.m. in a Class 5A first-round game.

Closer to Champaign, Unity (8-1) hosts Pontiac (6-3) at 1:30 p.m. as the Rockets will play in their first-ever Class 4A playoff game.

Monticello (8-1) hosts North Boone (7-2) at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A first-round game as the Sages will try to replicate their postseason run from a year ago that ended in the state semifinals.

Four area Class 2A teams will start their playoffs, first with Villa Grove/Heritage (6-3) playing at Shelbyville (7-2) at 1 p.m. and Westville (9-0) hosting defending 2A state champion Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-4) at 1 p.m.

In the two other 2A games, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0) welcomes in Eastland-Pearl City (5-4) at 2 p.m. and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-3) hosts Carmi-White County (6-3) at 2 p.m. as well.

Five Class 1A programs will start the playoffs on Saturday, with Argenta-Oreana (8-1) hosting Central A&M (5-4) at 1 p.m., followed by Brown County (7-2) at Arcola (7-2) at 2 p.m., Fisher (6-3) at Freeport Aquin (7-2) at 2 p.m., Salt Fork (5-4) at Forreston (8-1) at 3:30 p.m. and Chester (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0) at 4 p.m.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 9, check out our scoreboard below.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27 Score Quarter

Class 6A

    
Thornton Fractional South 14 FINAL
at Danville, 7 p.m. 41  
     

Class 4A

    
Prairie Central 6 FINAL
at Rochester, 7 p.m. 42  
     

Class 3A

    
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20    FINAL
at Peotone, 7 p.m. 41  
     
Watseka/St. Anne 6 FINAL
at IC Catholic, 7 p.m. 55  
     
SATURDAY, OCT. 28 Score Quarter

Class 5A

    
Mahomet-Seymour 8 3:17 4Q
at Chatham Glenwood, 3 p.m. 29  
     

Class 4A

    
Pontiac 42 FINAL
at Unity, 1:30 p.m. 61  
     

Class 3A

    
North Boone 14 FINAL
at Monticello, 2 p.m. 35  
     

Class 2A

    
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 FINAL
at Westville, 1 p.m. 42  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 6 FINAL
at Shelbyville, 1 p.m. 44  
     
Carmi-White County 34 FINAL
at BHRA, 2 p.m. 37  
     
Eastland-Pearl City 14 FINAL
at GCMS, 2 p.m. 50  
     

Class 1A

    
Central A&M 12 FINAL
at Argenta-Oreana, 1 p.m. 56  
     
Brown County 42 FINAL
at Arcola, 2 p.m. 28  
     
Fisher 27 FINAL
at Freeport Aquin, 2 p.m. 30  
     
Salt Fork 7 3Q
at Forreston, 3:30 p.m. 50  
     
Chester 0 Halftime
at Tuscola, 4 p.m. 49  

 

