High school football scoreboard: Oct. 27-28, 2017

The road to DeKalb has begun in earnest.

Sixteen area high school football teams started the weekend in the state playoffs and by the time Saturday rolled around, only 13 were left.

Danville was the lone area team to remain alive from a quartet of playoff games on Friday night, with the Vikings picking up a 41-14 home win against Thornton Fractional South in a Class 6A first-round game.

Three other teams, Prairie Central in 4A, along with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Watseka/St. Anne in 3A, all saw their seasons come to an end with road defeats.

Prairie Central lost 42-6 at defending 4A state champion Rochester, while PBL managed to keep it close at Peotone before falling 41-20 and Watseka/St. Anne lost 55-6 at defending 3A state champion IC Catholic.

All of Friday night's action was just precursor to a jam-packed Saturday afternoon, with 12 area teams in action.

Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) will travel to Chatham to face Glenwood (7-2) at 3 p.m. in a Class 5A first-round game.

Closer to Champaign, Unity (8-1) hosts Pontiac (6-3) at 1:30 p.m. as the Rockets will play in their first-ever Class 4A playoff game.

Monticello (8-1) hosts North Boone (7-2) at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A first-round game as the Sages will try to replicate their postseason run from a year ago that ended in the state semifinals.

Four area Class 2A teams will start their playoffs, first with Villa Grove/Heritage (6-3) playing at Shelbyville (7-2) at 1 p.m. and Westville (9-0) hosting defending 2A state champion Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-4) at 1 p.m.

In the two other 2A games, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0) welcomes in Eastland-Pearl City (5-4) at 2 p.m. and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-3) hosts Carmi-White County (6-3) at 2 p.m. as well.

Five Class 1A programs will start the playoffs on Saturday, with Argenta-Oreana (8-1) hosting Central A&M (5-4) at 1 p.m., followed by Brown County (7-2) at Arcola (7-2) at 2 p.m., Fisher (6-3) at Freeport Aquin (7-2) at 2 p.m., Salt Fork (5-4) at Forreston (8-1) at 3:30 p.m. and Chester (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0) at 4 p.m.

