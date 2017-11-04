High school football scoreboard: Nov. 4, 2017

If you're an area high school football team playing in early November, that means you've won a playoff game.

And for seven of the eight area teams in action this weekend for second-round playoff games, that means a long road trip.

Danville (8-2) will head north to LaGrange Park to play Nazareth Academy (9-1) at 2 p.m. in Class 6A, with the Vikings trying to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Unity (9-1) will make the trek south to play Herrin (9-1) at 2 p.m. in Class 4A, a week after the Rockets won their first ever 4A playoff game.

Monticello (9-1) is bound for Byron (10-0) in a 2 p.m. kickoff in Class 3A, while a trio of Class 2A games will take place.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (10-0) plays at West Carroll (7-3) at 2 p.m., with Westville (10-0) kicking off at Carlyle (7-3) at 2 p.m. and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (7-3) playing at West Hancock (10-0) at 2:30 p.m.

And down in Class 1A, Tuscola (10-0) makes the trek to Mt. Sterling to play Brown County (8-2) at 2 p.m., the fourth time the Warriors will play at Brown County in the playoffs since 2009.

Meanwhile, Argenta-Oreana is the only area team to host a second-round game. The Bombers (9-1) welcome in Athens (8-2) for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

For scores on these games and others throughout our area from Week 11, check out our scoreboard below.