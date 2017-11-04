High school football scoreboard: Nov. 4, 2017
If you're an area high school football team playing in early November, that means you've won a playoff game.
And for seven of the eight area teams in action this weekend for second-round playoff games, that means a long road trip.
Danville (8-2) will head north to LaGrange Park to play Nazareth Academy (9-1) at 2 p.m. in Class 6A, with the Vikings trying to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
Unity (9-1) will make the trek south to play Herrin (9-1) at 2 p.m. in Class 4A, a week after the Rockets won their first ever 4A playoff game.
Monticello (9-1) is bound for Byron (10-0) in a 2 p.m. kickoff in Class 3A, while a trio of Class 2A games will take place.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (10-0) plays at West Carroll (7-3) at 2 p.m., with Westville (10-0) kicking off at Carlyle (7-3) at 2 p.m. and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (7-3) playing at West Hancock (10-0) at 2:30 p.m.
And down in Class 1A, Tuscola (10-0) makes the trek to Mt. Sterling to play Brown County (8-2) at 2 p.m., the fourth time the Warriors will play at Brown County in the playoffs since 2009.
Meanwhile, Argenta-Oreana is the only area team to host a second-round game. The Bombers (9-1) welcome in Athens (8-2) for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
|SATURDAY, NOV. 4
|Score
|Quarter
|
Class 6A
|Danville
|10
|3Q
|at Nazareth Academy, 2 p.m.
|33
|
Class 4A
|Unity
|18
|6:25 4Q
|at Herrin, 2 p.m.
|26
|
Class 3A
|Monticello
|20
|8:11 4Q
|at Byron, 2 p.m.
|21
|
Class 2A
|GCMS
|9
|End 3Q
|at West Carroll, 2 p.m.
|6
|Westville
|34
|3Q
|at Carlyle, 2 p.m.
|20
|Bismarck-Henning/R-A
|6
|8:11 3Q
|at West Hancock, 2:30 p.m.
|14
|
Class 1A
|Athens
|35
|2:21 3Q
|at Argenta-Oreana, 2 p.m.
|12
|Tuscola
|50
|4:06 3Q
|at Brown County, 2 p.m.
|7
