Monticello's Welter tabbed for IHSFCA Hall of Fame

Sunday Conversation: Cully Welter

Monticello football coach Cully Welter will be part of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

The organization tweeted Saturday its 17 upcoming inductees, with Welter atop the list. He is one of three active coaches who made the cut, and all honorees will be sworn into the hall at a to-be-determined date in 2018.

Requirements for an active coach to make the hall are 25 years spent in the profession within Illinois, 20 years as a head coach and a total of 100 victories.

A Mahomet-Seymour graduate, Welter has racked up a 75-26 record in nine seasons with the Sages since arriving for the 2009-10 season. Monticello has qualified for the Class 3A postseason each year under Welter. The last three campaigns have seen Monticello compile a 31-5 mark, including an appearance in the 2016 state semifinals.

Prior to transitioning to Piatt County, Welter led Aledo to a 113-22 mark and Ridgeview to a 23-18 standing, leaving his overall ledger at 211-66. Welter spent 11 seasons with the Green Dragons, pacing them to five state championship games and three title wins. He helmed the Mustangs for four seasons.