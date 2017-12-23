Tuscola's Woodard inks with Oklahoma State football

Other Related Content Tuscola star commits to Oklahoma State

TUSCOLA — Surrounded by parents Bob and Jennifer, and with all three wearing Oklahoma State garb, Tuscola senior Hunter Woodard on Saturday signed to play for coach Mike Gundy’s Cowboy football program.

Symbolically, anyway.

The standout lineman actually inked with Oklahoma State as soon as the early signing period opened Wednesday. As Jennifer described it, Hunter rolled out of bed at 7 a.m. that day, sent his letter of intent and went back to sleep.

That wasn’t not quite the same, of course, as Woodard having family, friends, coaches and other rooters surrounding him in the Tuscola High School lobby and wishing him well on his next football adventure.

“Just having everybody that’s helped shape me for the last few years has been important to me,” Woodard said. “Just having them here together has been special.”

Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday and football coach Andy Romine spoke glowingly of Woodard on Saturday, while so many of the athlete’s classmates showed up that it was hard to fit them in a photo behind Woodard.

“I just think it’s great to celebrate a kid that gets the opportunity to go on and play at this level,” Romine said. “I think this room is very symbolic of this town and the support it gives our kids.”

For Woodard, Saturday’s event was the culmination of a recruiting journey he admitted had its ups and downs. He described his junior year as particularly exciting, as he received the opportunity to talk with various Division I coaches.

Gundy and his Oklahoma State staff have said they envision Woodard as a right guard on assistant Josh Henson’s offensive line. Whatever role he takes on for the Cowboys, Woodard is glad his college destination is set in stone.

“I can’t wait (to get there),” he said. “Just working under those coaches and with those people and that atmosphere, I really think I’m going to thrive.”