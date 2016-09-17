Millage captures gold with U.S. sitting volleyball

Julie Cox’s original Saturday afternoon plans called for trekking over to Memorial Stadium to see the Illinois football team mix it up with Western Michigan in the former’s final nonconference tuneup ahead of Big Ten play. She didn’t make it.

“I’ve got plenty more of those I can go to,” Cox said.

Instead, Cox gathered around a laptop computer at her Champaign home with some family and friends to watch the Paralympics gold-medal sitting volleyball match between Team USA and China. Nichole Millage, a Centennial graduate, is Cox’s niece and a member of the U.S. team.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, plus it could be Nichole’s last game,” Cox said.

If it was, Millage went out a gold medalist. The Americans defeated China in straight sets — 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.

Millage and former Illinois student Kari Miller, also a member of the U.S. sitting volleyball team, are among a handful of athletes with area ties to bring home medals from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Local track and field athletes have won 14 medals, including UI student Raymond Martin winning gold in the 400 and 1,500 meters and graduate student Tatyana McFadden winning gold in the 400, 800, 1,500 and 5,000.

UI alums Gail Gaeng and Christina Schwab, along with graduate student Megan Blunk, were part of the gold medal-winning U.S. wheelchair women’s basketball team coached by the UI’s Stephanie Wheeler. Former Illinois student Dylan Alcott won two gold medals in men’s tennis, representing Australia.

Coverage of sitting volleyball was hard to come by during the early stages of the games. A friend in Rio tried to use Facebook Live video to send a feed to those interested back home, but it wasn’t the greatest quality.

But during Thursday’s semifinal match against Brazil, Cox, joined by her husband, daughter and daughter’s boyfriend, were able to watch a clean feed via TeamUSA.org, complete with commentary.

Other fans of Millage watched as well, and the groups engaged in electronic conversation throughout.

“We’re all texting each other and Facebook messaging saying, ‘Oh, my God, did you see that?’ ” Cox said.

During the competition, Millage’s following has continued to grow, thanks in large part to information being shared via social media.

“Facebook has been blowing up with stuff. It’s been constant, everything has been all about this,” Cox said. “It’s great that it’s getting the attention and people who never know anything about this are asking questions. It’s neat to see that people are aware of this.”

The Rio Games was the third Paralympics appearance for Millage, who helped the U.S. win silver medals in Beijing (2008) and London (2012). In what likely was the last Paralympics appearance for the 39-year-old Millage, Cox is hoping Millage receives a hero’s welcome at Willard Airport at 1 p.m. Tuesday when she returns home from Rio, where she was accompanied by her mom, Philomena Schnepper, and stepdad, David Schnepper, as well as childhood friend Stephanie Foster.

“We’re hoping to get a big group there,” Cox said. “We’re so proud of her and hoping to give her a good welcome home.”