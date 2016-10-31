McCoy happy to be practicing with Buckeyes

Image Gallery: Parkland Women's Soccer vs Lewis & Clark Title Match » more Photo by: Holly Hart Parkland's Dalia Santana (#9) kicks the ball away from Lewis and Clark's Nina Breuer (#11) in the first half. Parkland Women's Soccer takes on Lewis and Clark in the Region 24 Tournament title match, Sunday, October 30, 2016 at the Parkland Field.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tori McCoy was locked out of Champaign Central’s Combes Gym on a rainy day in July.

After a few minutes of trying and failing to open various doors, she found her way into the school only to find that the open gym she was looking for was for volleyball, not basketball.

All summer, McCoy faced this issue. She decided to stay home in Champaign with her family rather than head off to Ohio State to begin her college basketball career after her father suffered a health scare.

But she quickly discovered that gym time was at a premium.

Flash forward three months, and the St. Thomas More graduate is seeing plenty of gym time in Columbus after practice began last week. And her game shows it.

“Each practice, I’m getting a lot better,” McCoy said. “I can see that for myself. ... (The coaches are) hard. They’ll yell at me here and there. I need that in order for me to get what needs to be done. But it’s actually helping out a lot, so I don’t mind it.”

Aside from the two All-American games she played in last spring, McCoy’s first workouts with the Buckeyes were the first time she’d played against elite competition since the summer after her sophomore year at STM.

She tore her ACL in December of her junior year and sat out her final summer of AAU basketball.

She came back and played all but nine games of her senior season, but none of her opponents featured players who could come close to matching her prodigious talent and 6-foot-4 frame.

Now, she’s competing in practice with four players who are 6-3 or taller.

“I had to adjust to the way I played,” McCoy said. “It wasn’t too hard to adjust to it, but I had to make adjustments, playing against girls that are as good as me.”

Throughout her prep career, McCoy developed into a dynamic player, and before her injury, she was on her way to becoming a versatile playmaker who could handle the point guard position at times.

While that development may still come, she’s listed as a center on Ohio State’s roster, and coach Kevin McGuff reiterated that status in late September at the team’s media day.

That’s where, it seems, McCoy will have a shot to contribute this season with the Buckeyes, a deep team ranked No. 6 in the preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll, after coming in as a top-10 national recruit.

“Tori McCoy is long and athletic. She’s going to be a great presence around the basket,” McGuff said. “Tori’s got an immense amount of talent, and she’s a great kid. She’s got a chance to be really special.”

McCoy will make her college debut against a Division I opponent Thursday in a game outside eyes won’t be able to see — a closed-door scrimmage against Louisville.

Then, she’ll play her first exhibition game at Value City Arena against Duquesne on Sunday, followed by the Buckeyes’ regular-season opener on Nov. 11 against the Dukes. Her first televised game will come Dec. 1 against Miami, with BTN set to broadcast that game.

“I’m extremely nervous (for Thursday),” McCoy said. “This is my first college game. I don’t know how to take this, but I’m also excited to play on the big floor now.”

For now, she’s improving. For a player who lost a year of development to injury, that’s what matters most.

“The coaches are all saying that I’m coachable,” McCoy said. “I might get frustrated here and there, and I might get really mad about certain things if I do something wrong, but I’m adjusting really well, and they’ve been giving me really good, positive feedback.”

