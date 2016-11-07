Urbana guard heading to Duke

One of the area's most highly-regarded girls' basketball prospects made her college choice on Sunday evening.

Arieal Scott, a Class of 2018 recruit, announced her commitment to Duke by a post on her Twitter account.

"So amazing to say that I have committed to Duke women's basketball," Scott's tweet read.

Scott announced last week her list of six finalists, which included Duke, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, UCLA and Wisconsin.

The 5-foot-9 guard is about to begin her first season at Urbana after playing at Schlarman during her first two years of high school.

The two-time News-Gazette All-Area first team selection with the Hilltoppers, Scott averaged 19.1 points last season in helping Schlarman win a Class 1A sectional title. She also drained 67 three-pointers last season to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Her freshman season at Schlarman saw her lead the area in scoring, averaging 22.3 points, to go along with 67 three-pointers, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.2 assists.

Duke went 20-12 last season, but missed out on the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994.