N-G Top 10 girls' basketball rankings: Schlarman begins on top
Our first batch of rankings before the season gets going on Monday, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
TEAM LAST SEASON’S RECORD
1. Schlarman 27-3
— Even with Arieal Scott transferring to Urbana and Sierra Bell graduating, the Hilltoppers still have sophomore point guard extraordinaire Anaya Peoples. The Class of 2019 Division I talent gets her first chance to flash her skill at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Arthur Okaw Christian at home.
2. Danville 20-8
— Mikala Hall and Megan Burton are proven veterans the Vikings can rely on, with Danville looking for another strong season, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Rockville (Ind.) at the Paris Thanksgiving Tournament.
3. Iroquois West 27-3
— The Raiders are seemingly always making a deep run. With scoring dynamo Grace Schroeder back, don’t expect a dropoff. IW plays Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 7 p.m. Monday in the 10th annual Lady Falcon and Bunnies Tip-Off Classic at GCMS.
4. Monticello 21-5
— Key components, including Rachael Lockmiller and Zanna Myers, should keep Sages competitive all season. Monticello starts its campaign at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against LeRoy.
5. Tuscola 24-5
— Warriors are always a perennially strong program. After advancing to the Sweet 16 a year ago, Tuscola will get its first chance on the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday at home against Argenta-Oreana.
6. Urbana 8-18
— New coach Chris Mennig welcomes in a Division I talent in Scott, who recently committed to Duke, along with returning talent in Lauryn Cross and Shelby Burgin to possibly get Urbana — which opens at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Clinton — over the hump.
7. Cissna Park 29-3
— Even with Addison Stoller now at Valparaiso, the Timberwolves are always a consistent program. Coach Anthony Videka will look for more of the same when Cissna Park opens against Armstrong-Potomac at 8 p.m. Monday in the Timberwolves’ Tip-Off Classic.
8. Salt Fork 27-3
— Second-year coach Brian Russell had quite the debut season with the Storm, which will embark upon the season at 5:30 p.m. on Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden at GCMS as part of the Lady Falcon and Bunnies Tip-Off Classic.
9. St. Thomas More 21-8
— Even with Tori McCoy off to Ohio State, younger sister Madison, another Buckeyes recruit, is back as new coach Tom Garriott coaches his first game with the Sabers at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Teutopolis.
10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19-7
— The Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest champs from a year ago have a plethora of talent returning, like Hannah Wallen and Megan Fifer, as ALAH plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Meridian.
