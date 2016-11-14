Monday's highlights: Scott shines in Urbana debut

In girls’ basketball

Clinton Turkey Tussle

■ Urbana 65, Clinton 55. Duke commit Arieal Scott went off for 29 points and the Tigers overcame a 43-38 fourth-quarter deficit to post a win over the host school in coach Chris Mennig’s first game at Urbana. Lauryn Cross had 10 points for the Tigers. In the fourth quarter, Scott and Cross combined to score 23 of the team’s 27 points. Clinton’s Alyssa Saulsbery and Tori Wilson each scored 16 points.



Cissna Park/Watseka Timberwolf Tip-Off

■ Bismarck-Henning 52, Momence 18. Freshman Emily Meidel amassed a game-high 24 points and B-H teammate Annie Nelson had 13 points as the Blue Devils defeated the Redskins.

■ Cissna Park 56, Armstrong-Potomac 46. Gabby Wessels hit 15 points and Jasmine Stock chipped in with 12 points as the Timberwolves topped A-P, which was led by 11 points from Holley Hambleton and 10 points from Angela Sieberns.



Fisher/GCMS Tournament

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Villa Grove/Heritage 43. Liberty Jamison scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter, sparking the Panthers to an opening-game win in tournament action at Fisher. Teammates Ariana Gentzler and Cassidi Nuckols each added 10 points. Nuckols cleared 14 rebounds and Gentzler grabbed nine boards. VG/H was led by Kyrsten Cox (15 points) and Alana Campbell (12 points).

■ Unity 40, Fisher 34. Senior Abby Maxwell scored 12 points and freshman Elyce Knudsen also had 12 points — hitting all of hers in the second half — as the Rockets rallied for a tourney victory at Fisher. Unity, which made 8 of 12 fourth-quarter free throws, outscored the Bunnies 18-8 over the final 10 minutes. Unity’s Katie Kaiser grabbed 11 rebounds. Fisher was led by Alivia Spenard’s eight points.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Salt Fork 29. Logan Frerichs scored 12 points and Maclayne Taylor added 10 points as the Spartans dispatched Salt Fork in Gibson City. The Storm was led by Katie Witte (12 points) and Madison Kirby (10).

■ Iroquois West 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42. Grace Schroeder poured in 23 points as the Raiders posted a first-game win. Meara Tilstra added 12 points. GCMS was led by Megan Moody’s 11 points.



Prairie Central Tournament

■ Mahomet-Seymour 54, El Paso/Gridley 33. Jordan Hackmann (12 points), Cassidi Collins (11 points), Abbie Velazquez (11 points) and Erin Lenschow (10 points) paced M-S, which led 31-15 at halftime, in its opener. Kailyn Northrup contributed five rebounds for M-S.

■ Prairie Central 50, Morris 47. Kylie Vogel led PC to a first-game win with a team-high 19 points.



Nontournament

■ Schlarman 71, Arthur Okaw Christian 29. Capria Brown nailed three three-pointers, scored a game-high 22 points and was one of five starters in double figures as the Hilltoppers opened at home with a runaway win. Anaya Peoples had 14 points, Destiny Dye had 13 points, Janiah Newell had 12 and Sydney Gouard had 11 for Schlarman. Amanda Franklin scored 10 points and Jessica Franklin added nine for AOC.

■ Tuscola 64, Argenta-Oreana 23. Cassie Russo (17 points), Natalie Bates (15 points) and Emma Henderson (14 points) led Tuscola to a win at home. A-O’s Maggie Millington scored 13 points.

■ Oakwood 56, Arcola 30. Freshmen Katelyn Young (16 points) and Rylee Dowers (15 points) led the way as Oakwood spoiled the head coaching debut for Kevin Hohlbauch. Arcola lost its home opener in the first girls’ game in school history not coached by Nancy Stiff, who retired after last season following a 43-year career. The Purple Riders were led by Ryann Fishel’s 12 points.

■ Chrisman 53, Martinsville 20. Freshman Karrington Krabel scored a game-high 18 points in her varsity debut, leading the Cardinals to a season-opening win at home. Kodey Bush added 14 points.

■ Teutopolis 78, Sullivan 36. The visiting Wooden Shoes scored 10 of the first 11 points and overpowered the Redskins, who were led by 17 points from Addison Darush.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45, Meridian 21. Megan Fifer and Payton Wellbaum each scored 10 points as ALAH won in Macon.