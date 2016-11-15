Tuesday's highlights: Rockets freshman leads way

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Monticello vs. Leroy » more Monticello's Marissa McPike(21) and Rachael Lockmiller(31) try to take the ball from Leroy's Cara Levingston(22) in a prep basketball game at Monticello High School in Monticello on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.

In girls’ basketball



Fisher/GCMS Tournament

■ Unity 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30. The Rockets (2-0) held the Panthers to seven points in the first half en route to a 23-point victory in a game played at Fisher. Rockets freshman Elyce Knudsen hit seven field goals en route to a 19-point performance, and Lauren Wendling scored nine points for Unity. Katie Kaiser delivered 10 rebounds for the Rockets. Liberty Jamison scored eight points and had nine steals to lead the Panthers (1-1).



■ Fisher 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 41. Becca Clanton’s nine field goals and 19 total points paced the Bunnies (1-1) to a seven-point win against the Blue Devils (0-2) in a game played at Fisher. Sidney Hood scored 11 points and Alivia Spenard added nine points for the Bunnies. The Fisher defense limited the Blue Devils to five points in the second quarter. Kyrsten Cox tallied 13 points and Aliyah Holloman finished with 12 points for the Blue Devils.



■ Iroquois West 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 51. Grace Schroeder was 11 of 23 from the field, finishing with 26 points, to help the Raiders (2-0) edge the Spartans (1-1) in a game played at Gibson City. Meara Tilstra added 17 points for the Raiders. After the Spartans grabbed a 32-29 lead in the first quarter, neither team managed a point in the second quarter. The Raiders outscored SJ-O 12-5 in the final quarter. Bree Trimble took top scoring honors for the Spartans, finishing with 15 points.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35, Salt Fork 29. Hannah Hathaway swished three treys as part of an 11-point performance to pace the Falcons (1-1) in a home win against the Storm (0-2). Makenzi Bielfeldt and Megan Moody each had six points for GCMS. Two players — Madison Kirby (17 points) and Katie Witte (10) — accounted for 27 of the Storm’s 29 points.



Clinton Turkey Tussle

■ Clinton 42, Riverton 39. The Maroons (1-1) outscored Riverton 14-8 in the fourth quarter to emerge with a three-point victory at home. Clinton’s Alyssa Saulsbery scored nine of those 14 fourth-quarter points. She was 9 of 12 at the charity stripe and led all scorers with 15 points. Maroons sophomore Savanah Moore scored 12 points.



■ Urbana 72, Tri-Valley 8. The Tigers’ defense proved to be too much for Tri-Valley. Urbana (2-0) held the Vikings scoreless in the first and fourth quarters. Tigers junior Arieal Scott scored 26 points in the first half, including five three-pointers, and finished with 34 points. Raevyn Russell had 10 points and Lauryn Cross had nine points for the host Tigers.

Cissna Park/Watseka Timberwolf Tip-Off

■ Watseka 61, Milford 50. Warriors guard Summer Cramer was raining three-pointers all night against Milford. Cramer swished eight treys and scored 28 points to help the Warriors (1-0) top the Bearcats (0-1). Kennedy Bauer scored nine points for the Warriors. Emily Duis scored 17 points and Lillian Habing had 14 points for the Bearcats.



Prairie Central Tournament

■ Fieldcrest 52, Mahomet-Seymour 36. Kailyn Northrup made five field goals and scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-1) in their loss. Erin Lenschow added eight points and Abbie Velazquez had seven points for the Bulldogs.



Lexington Tournament

■ Ridgeview 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 31. Mya Tinsley had six rebounds and hit six field goals en route to a 12-point performance, and Ali Coley scored 11 points to pace the Mustangs (2-0).



Nontournament

■ Monticello 66, LeRoy 37. The Sages (1-0) jumped to a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back against the Panthers (0-1). Tatum McCall swished nine field goals, including a trey, to finish with 21 points for Monticello. Zanna Myers had 13 points and Rachael Lockmiller added 12 points for the Sages. Junior Danielle Hanshew led the way for the Panthers, scoring eight points. Skielyr Trenkle added seven points for LeRoy.



■ Oakwood 70, Judah Christian 33. Katelyn Young hit the mark on 11 field goals as part of a 26-point performance to help the Comets (2-0) to a home win. Regan Bollant led the Tribe (0-1) with 12 points.



■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 62, Decatur Christian 15. Karly Jones delivered 16 points, Hannah Foran had 12 points and Shelby Stack added 10 points to help the Broncos (2-0) defeat the Warriors.

