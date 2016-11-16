First-week area girls' basketball storylines

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Monticello vs. Leroy » more Monticello's Marissa McPike(21) and Rachael Lockmiller(31) try to take the ball from Leroy's Cara Levingston(22) in a prep basketball game at Monticello High School in Monticello on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.

With area teams beginning the 2016-17 season earlier this week, preps coordinator Anthony Zilis eyes three teams to watch:

Oakwood budding into dangerous team

FITHIAN — As teams discovered Oakwood’s Kylie Neuman throughout the 2015-16 girls’ basketball season, the then-freshman began to see teams shift their defenses toward her.

Some games, she’d simply see the opposing team’s top defender. Others, she would be doubled. A few times, a team defended her with a box-and-one.

This year, opposing teams won’t be able to do that. With 6-foot-1 freshman Katelyn Young joining the Comets’ ranks, Neumann can expect a lot more space.

“Kylie’s going to be able to get a lot of shots,” coach Jeff Ford said. “Kylie’s got a good outside shot, but she’s also got good moves to the basket. I see Katelyn drawing that attention away from Kylie, and that’s going to allow Kylie then to open up her game a little bit more.”

Young has received looks from Nebraska and Purdue as well as several mid-major programs, and her size and athleticism match the best in the area.

“I still have to remind myself that she’s a freshman, as strong and powerful as she is,” Ford said.

But that doesn’t completely describe Young’s game. She shot better than 40 percent from three-point range in AAU competition this summer and can take defenders off the dribble.

“She’s powerful, but she really likes to play on the outside,” Ford said. “The nice thing is she can finish with both hands. She’s a lefty but she’s developed a three-point shot.”

With Neumann and Young leading the way along with returning junior starters Jenna Ford and Shaelyn Turner, Ford expects the Comets to head into the 2016-17 season as good as they’ve been in a long time.

“I see us contending for the conference and then, obviously, we haven’t won the Vermilion County tournament in probably 25 years,” Ford said. “That’s one of our prizes that we’re really looking for this year. ... Those are kind of our milestones.”



Sages comfortable despite departures

MONTICELLO — After losing three key seniors, this season’s Monticello team will be different than last year’s Okaw Valley Conference co-champion.

Different, but not necessarily worse.

“We’ve kind of got a different makeup,” coach Dave Beery said. “We’re kind starting fresh and mixing a new bunch together and a new coaching staff together.”

In addition to returning All-Area second-teamer Zanna Myers and special-mention honoree Rachael Lockmiller, two All-Area players will step in. One is Marissa McPike, who tore her ACL before her junior season last year.

“We’re very excited about that,” Beery said. “She’s still trying to find her way. Obviously sitting out a year with a knee injury is never a good thing. I’m guessing it’s going to take a little while to get her game eyes and her game legs back. She seems to be doing pretty well in practice. ... If she gets back to where she was at, she’s a handful. She can handle the ball, she can shoot outside, and she can take the ball to the basket. That’s kind of really our team.”

Another is former St. Thomas More special mention honoree Tatum McCall, who returned to her hometown school this year.

“She’s a pretty darn good player,” Beery said. “The good thing is, she’s got some other good players that she can fit in with.”

If all goes well, the Sages may be able to replicate last year’s form at the very least.

“I like how things are looking, but you never really know until you start playing and see how things start to mesh together or see what things don’t mesh together,” Beery said. “We lost some of our height from last year, so we’re maybe not quite as tall, but what we lost in height we gained in quickness. We’re going to try to use that to our advantage.”



Schroeder returns to lead Raiders

GILMAN — Key pieces of Iroquois West’s frontcourt and backcourt are gone this season, with the graduation of All-Area players Andrea Fuoss and Skylar Small.

But the Raiders return a player who is versatile enough to contribute all over the floor. Grace Schroeder averaged 20 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 2.2 assists her junior season and will return to lead a revamped team.

“It’s kind of new territory without that group of seniors that we lost,” coach Kristy Arie said, “but with the girls that are returning, spearheaded by Grace, I feel good about what we’re doing.”

All-Area honorable-mention junior Meara Tilstra will take on added responsibility this season in the frontcourt along with junior Tayler Fairley, and point guard Maya Sanchez will lead the backcourt.

After making a state run two years ago and a sectional final run last year, the team will once again be centered around Schroeder.

“Offensively, I look to her to carry a big bulk of that load with the depth behind her that we had as far as scoring is concerned,” Arie said. “I’ve got a group behind her that’s capable of doing that, they just haven’t had as much experience out there doing it.

"It might just honestly be a matter of time before they get their confidence and can contribute in their own ways, but as far as Grace is concerned, I expect her to put up big numbers, and her leadership has really kind of blossomed, especially going into this year. She’s a great example for a lot of her teammates.”