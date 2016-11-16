Wednesday's highlights: Danville girls win opener
In girls’ basketball
North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament
■ Danvile 70, Rockville, Ind. 39. Mikala Hall made six field goals, including three treys, to finish with 18 points and lead the Vikings to a season-opening victory. Megan Burton had 15 points, and Jillean Cooper-Watson added 12 points for Danville.
■ Paris 68, Centennial 29. Shoentera Russell scored 11 points, and Christen Hutchison had six points for the Chargers in a season-opening setback. Paris held Centennial to 11 points in the second half.
Cissna Park/Watseka Timberwolf Tip-Off
■ Clifton Central 49, Armstrong-Potomac 28. Kayla Rose’s nine points weren’t enough as the Trojans (0-2) fell to the Maroons.
■ Bismarck-Henning 37, Milford 31. Annie Nelson was 6 of 14 from the field and finished with 16 points to pace the Blue Devils to victory. Emily Meidel added 13 points for B-H (2-0). Junior Emily Duis was 5 of 6 from the charity stripe en route to a 16-point performance and had seven rebounds for the Bearcats (0-2).
■ Cissna Park 47, Tri-Point 26. Gabby Wessels scored 14 points to lead the Timberwolves (2-0) past Tri-Point.
