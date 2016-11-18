Friday's highlights: Raiders edge Rockets for title

In girls’ basketball



Fisher/GCMS Tournament

■ Iroquois West 40, Unity 36. In a close title game throughout in Gibson City, the Raiders remained unbeaten on the season as Grace Schroeder tallied a team-high 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and made four steals, and Meara Tilstra finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to carry IW (4-0). Harlie Duncan scored more than half of the points for the Rockets (3-1), finishing with a game-high 21 points and making 7 of 8 from the free throw line.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Fisher 36. The Spartans (3-1) defeated the host Bunnies to place third in the tournament, opening a 23-13 halftime lead before withstanding a late surge by Fisher. SJ-O’s Bree Trimble led all scorers with 14 points, including two three-pointers in the first quarter, and teammate Logan Frerichs scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter. Morgan Wagner led Fisher (2-2) with 10 points.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 49, Salt Fork 27. The Blue Devils used 18 points from Kyrstern Cox and 10 points from Brooke Doxtator to record their first win of the season at Fisher. VG/H outscored Salt Fork 17-2 in the third quarter after trailing 21-18 at halftime to take control of the game. Madison Kirby scored a team-high 16 points for the Storm.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32. Liberty Jamison finished with 15 points and three steals, Cassidi Nuckols wound up with a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Madison Grohler added eight points for the Panthers (2-2). The host Falcons (1-3) received a team-high nine points from Hannah Hathaway.



McDonald’s Comet Classic

■ Judah Christian 43, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27. The Tribe broke open a close game in the first quarter by expanding its lead to 26-16 at halftime and fending off the Buffaloes at Oakwood. Tory Clevenger poured in a game-high 18 points on the strength of four three-pointers to spark Judah Christian (1-1), and Michelle Miller chipped in 10 points. Sierra Porter and Haylee Watson each had six points for G-RF.



■ Oakwood 52, Hoopeston Area 21. Katelyn Young recorded 16 points, Kylie Neuman pitched in 13 points and Rylee Dowers added 10 points to give the host Comets (3-0) a potent scoring trio as Oakwood enjoyed a 28-5 halftime lead. Olivia Huls led the Cornjerkers with eight points and Breanna Martin grabbed 14 rebounds.



■ Chrisman 59, Uni High 31. The Cardinals (3-0) won their third game this season by at least 28 points behind 20 points from Hannah Eddy and 14 points apiece from Paige Ingram and Kodey Bush. Aja Trask had a team-high 17 points for the Illineks.



Lexington Classic

■ Ridgeview 50, Peoria Heights 10. Balanced scoring carried the Mustangs (3-0) to the convincing win as Ridgeview darted to a 25-0 lead after the end of the first quarter. River Rosales scored a game-high eight points, while Grace Ward and Jordan Talley each finished with seven points.



Nontournament

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43, Monticello 42. Hannah Wallen banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the visiting Knights a nonconference win. Wallen finished with eight points. Liz Shipman scored a team-high 11 points for ALAH (2-0), while Kimberly Davis and Payton Wellbaum also added eight points. Tatum McCall scored a game-high 19 points for the Sages.



