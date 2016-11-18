Thursday's highlights: Raiders, Rockets set title date
In girls’ basketball
Fisher/GCMS Tournament
■ Iroquois West 63, Salt Fork 46. Meara Tilstra scored 29 points and Grace Schroeder put up 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Raiders (3-0) moved into the championship game with a victory at Gibson City. Lauren Cultra had six assists. Katie Witte (20 points) and Madison Kirby (12 points) were the Salt Fork scoring leaders.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19. Sophomores Peyton Crowe (13 points) and Maclayne Taylor (10 points) provided the offensive spark as the Spartans (2-1) handled GCMS (1-2). The Falcons were led by Megan Moody with seven points. SJ-O will face Fisher in today’s 7 p.m. third-place game at Fisher.
■ Unity 60, Villa Grove/Heritage 40. The Rockets (3-0) secured a berth in the title game thanks to 11 points apiece at Fisher by Jordy Curtis and Elyce Knudsen. Kyrsten Cox scored a game-high 20 points for VG/H (0-3), which led 12-11 after one quarter.
■ Fisher 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37. Five players scored for the Bunnies (2-1) in overtime. Becca Clanton hit a team-high 10 points. Brittney Enos and Sidney Hood each added nine points. PBL, outscored 9-4 in OT, was led by Emma Fleming, who hit 10 of 11 free throws, scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Teammate Madison Grohler scored 10 points, including a shot that sent the game into OT.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
■ Clinton 49, Olympia 39. Madi Filkin scored 12 points and Savanah Moore had 10 for the Maroons (2-1), who trailed after each of the first three quarters. Clinton hit 10 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws while outscoring Olympia 18-7 during the final eight minutes.
■ Urbana 63, Petersburg PORTA 47. The Tigers improved to 3-0 with a double-digit win in Riverton.
Cissna/Watseka Tip-Off
Tournament
■ Milford 36, Momence 26. Emily Duis posted 19 points and seven rebounds as the Bearcats (1-2) picked up their first win. Duis nailed five three-pointers. Teammate Hannah Boyer had seven rebounds and six points.
■ Watseka 63, Wilmington 14. Kennedy Bauer and Kate Norder each hit 10 points for the unbeaten Warriors (2-0).
Prairie Central Tournament
■ Mahomet-Seymour 49, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 36. Erin Lenschow scored 15 points and Cassidi Collins added 14 for the Bulldogs (2-1), who pulled away in the second half. Lenschow cleared a team-high 10 rebounds. Jordan Hackmann had three assists for the Bulldogs.
■ El Paso-Gridley 34, Prairie Central 29. Kylie Vogel scored seven points for the Hawks (2-1), who lost at home.
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
■ Terre Haute (Ind.) North 62, Danville 55. The Vikings (1-1) were outscored 11-4 in overtime and suffered a seven-point loss. Mikala Hall led Danville with 21 points. Jillean Cooper-Watson had 12 points and Mikayla Gray 10.
■ Centennial 58, Rockville (Ind.) 34. Shoentera Russell poured in 26 points and Faith Ayodele had 13 points as the Chargers (1-1) evened their season record. Russell drained four three-pointers.
Rockford Berean Tournament
■ Arthur Okaw Christian wins twice. Defense was the story for Arthur Okaw Christian, which defeated East Moline 42-9 and overpowered Berean 65-9.
Nontournament
■ Tuscola 58, Tri-County 47. Natalie Bates (18 points), Emma Henderson (17 points) and Cassie Russo (15 points) teamed up for 50 points as the Warriors won between schools that brought 1-0 records into the game. Tri-County’s Shayne Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds.
■ Monticello 42, Meridian 23. Rachael Lockmiller netted 14 points and Zanna Myers added
11 as the Sages (2-0) won at home.
■ Chrisman 52, Hutsonville-Palestine 16. Karrington Krabel hit a game-high 13 points for the visiting Cardinals (2-0), who opened a 19-3 lead after one quarter.
■ North Vermillion 37, Westville 28. The Tigers dropped their season opener in Cayuga, Ind.
■ Neoga 32, Arcola 26. Arcola (0-2) lost a nonconference matchup at home.
■ Williamsville 53, Argenta-Oreana 20. The Bombers (0-2) dropped a decision on the road.
