Saturday's highlights: Scott, Cross pace Urbana to crown

In girls’ basketball



Clinton Turkey Tussle

■ Urbana 65, Riverton 30. Tournament most valuable player Arieal Scott hit 7 of 7 free throws and scored 13 points for the Tigers (4-0), who capped their unbeaten week by doubling the score on the Hawks (who had 32 turnovers) and capturing team honors in the nine-school event. All-tourney pick Lauryn Cross also added 13 points.



■ Maroa-Forsyth 52, Clinton 41. All-tourney pick Madi Filkin had 12 points for the host Maroons (2-2), who couldn’t hold onto a 38-35 lead they took into the final quarter.



Cissna Park/Watseka Tournament

■ Watseka 55, Momence 33. Summer Cramer and Mallory Drake led Watseka to victory, scoring 11 points apiece. Kennedy Bauer and Magan Harris each grabbed five rebounds for the Warriors.



■ Milford 42, Wilmington 18. Brooklyn Gray scored 10 points to lead Milford (2-2) past Wilmington. Other team scoring leaders were Lily Habing (nine points) and Emily Duis (eight points).



■ Armstrong-Potomac 49, Tri-Point 35. Angela Sieberns’ game-high 21 points powered the Trojans to a win. Holley Hambleton chipped in with 10 points.



■ Clifton Central 44, Cissna Park 43, OT. Olivia Stoller and Gabby Wessels each hit 11 points for the Timberwolves, who were outscored 7-6 in overtime. Wessels had four OT points.



■ Bismarck-Henning 38, Wilmington 17. Emily Meidel scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the opening quarter, staking B-H to a 13-0 lead. Teammate Annie Nelson chipped in with 11 points.



■ Herscher 49, Armstrong-Potomac 44. Nicole Sprague hit a three-pointer in every quarter to lead A-P with 12 points. Nine of A-P’s 14 field goals were three-pointers.



■ Bismarck-Henning 40, Watseka 37. Meidel tallied 16 of her game-high 24 points in the second half for B-H (4-0), which trailed 18-14 at intermission. Nelson totaled 10 points. Harris hit 14 points and Bauer 10 for the Warriors (3-1), who play Clifton Central in Monday’s third-place game. B-H faces Herscher in the finals.



■ Herscher 40, Cissna Park 28. Wessels scored nine points for Cissna Park, which led 14-8 after one quarter.



Oakwood McDonald’s Comet Classic

■ Rantoul 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12. Breezy Espinoza and Faith Johnson each scored 11 points for the Eagles. Sierra Porter led G-RF with six points.



■ Chrisman 65, Hoopeston Area 28. Kodey Bush scored 25 points and Karrington Krabel had 18 as the Cardinals overpowered the Cornjerkers. Olivia Huls and Breanna Martin each scored seven points for Hoopeston and Martin cleared a team-high 11 rebounds.



■ Oakwood 52, Chrisman 31. Paiton Frerichs and Katelyn Young each scored 14 points for the Comets, who overcame a 14-11 first-quarter deficit in the win. Teammate Rylee Dowers had 12 points. Chrisman was led by Bush and Paige Ingram, 11 points each.



■ Tri-County 58, Hoopeston Area 27. Shayne Smith (16 points), Kiersten Price-Wilson (13 points) and Harley Barry (11 points) were catalysts as the Titans (2-1) topped Hoopeston despite not scoring in the fourth quarter. Smith had a team-high seven assists. Martin (11 points) led the Cornjerkers and eight rebounds.



■ Tri-County 60, Uni High 20. Smith scored 22 points for Tri-County, which built a 29-2 first-quarter lead. Barry had 16 points and Price-Wilson added 14. Aja Trask led Uni with 14 points.



■ Blue Ridge 64, Judah Christian 26. Josie Grammer scored 25 points to lead Blue Ridge to victory in its season-opener. Haley Ester and Alex Specht each had 12 points. Michelle Miller led Judah with 13 points.



Prairie Central Tournament

■ Morris 59, Mahomet-Seymour 58. Erin Lenschow scored 19 points (including 9 for 9 from the free-throw line) and Kailyn Northrup had 14 points for the Bulldogs, who trailed by 15 points at halftime.



■ Fieldcrest 46, Prairie Central 33. Kylie Vogel was the top scorer for the Hawks, with 12 points, in their loss.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 55, Prairie Central 38. Jordan Hackmann had 13 points, Northrup 12 and Lenschow 11 as the Bulldogs handled the Hawks. Vogel led PC with 13 points.



Paris Tournament

■ Centennial 64, Danville 47. Shoentera Russell scored a game-high 32 points for the Chargers. Danville’s Mikala Hall had 17 points.



■ Terre Haute (Ind.) North 50, Centennial 37. Faith Ayodele scored a game-high 16 points, but she was the only Charger in double figures in a loss.

