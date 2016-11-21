Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, November 21, 2016 83 Today's Paper

N-G Top 10 girls' basketball rankings: Schlarman stays out front
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

N-G Top 10 girls' basketball rankings: Schlarman stays out front

Mon, 11/21/2016 - 12:05am | Matt Daniels

N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball
Our updated rankings after the first week of the season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RANK, SCHOOL    RECORD    PREV.    NEXT GAME

1. Schlarman    1-0    1    Friday vs. St. Thomas More, 1:30 p.m.

2. Iroquois West    4-0    3    Tuesday, at Armstrong-Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

3. Tuscola    2-0    5    Tuesday, at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

4. Urbana    4-0    6    Dec. 1, vs. Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.    

5. St. Thomas More    0-0    —    Tuesday, at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

6. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond    2-0    —    Today, vs. Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

7. Bismarck-Henning    4-0    —    Today, vs. Herscher, 7:30 p.m.

8. Oakwood    4-0    —    Today, vs. Uni High, 8 p.m.

9. Unity    3-1    —    Today, vs. LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.

10. St. Joseph-Ogden    3-1    —    Nov. 28, at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments