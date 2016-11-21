N-G Top 10 girls' basketball rankings: Schlarman stays out front

N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball

Our updated rankings after the first week of the season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RANK, SCHOOL RECORD PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Schlarman 1-0 1 Friday vs. St. Thomas More, 1:30 p.m.

2. Iroquois West 4-0 3 Tuesday, at Armstrong-Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

3. Tuscola 2-0 5 Tuesday, at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

4. Urbana 4-0 6 Dec. 1, vs. Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.

5. St. Thomas More 0-0 — Tuesday, at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

6. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2-0 — Today, vs. Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

7. Bismarck-Henning 4-0 — Today, vs. Herscher, 7:30 p.m.

8. Oakwood 4-0 — Today, vs. Uni High, 8 p.m.

9. Unity 3-1 — Today, vs. LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-1 — Nov. 28, at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.