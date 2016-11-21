N-G Top 10 girls' basketball rankings: Schlarman stays out front
N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball
Our updated rankings after the first week of the season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RANK, SCHOOL RECORD PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Schlarman 1-0 1 Friday vs. St. Thomas More, 1:30 p.m.
2. Iroquois West 4-0 3 Tuesday, at Armstrong-Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
3. Tuscola 2-0 5 Tuesday, at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
4. Urbana 4-0 6 Dec. 1, vs. Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.
5. St. Thomas More 0-0 — Tuesday, at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
6. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2-0 — Today, vs. Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
7. Bismarck-Henning 4-0 — Today, vs. Herscher, 7:30 p.m.
8. Oakwood 4-0 — Today, vs. Uni High, 8 p.m.
9. Unity 3-1 — Today, vs. LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-1 — Nov. 28, at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.