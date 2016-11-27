N-G Top 10: Girls' basketball (Nov. 28)
Our updated rankings after the second week of the season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS, feature a new top squad:
RK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Iroquois West 4-0 2 Raiders won’t have played for 10 days before hosting Centennial at 7:30 tonight.
2. Tuscola 3-0 3 First three wins for Warriors, who host St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 tonight, were by a combined 86 points.
3. Urbana 4-0 4 Unbeaten Tigers will have had 12 days in between games before they host Rantoul at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
4. ALAH 3-0 6 After a week off, Knights get back in action at 7:30 tonight at home against talented Oakwood team.
5. Tri-County 6-1 — Titans won McDonald’s Comet Classic at Oakwood and take five-game win streak into Tuesday’s home game against Uni High.
6. Oakwood 6-1 8 Comets’ only loss so far is to Tri-County, the only time Oakwood has been held under 50 points this season.
7. Unity 4-1 9 Solid nonconference slate continues for Rockets at 7:30 tonight at Clinton.
8. Bismarck-Henning 4-1 7 Blue Devils will try to avoid two-game losing streak when they host Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 7:30 tonight.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-1 10 Tough week ahead for Spartans, starting tonight at Tuscola before they host Danville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
10. Monticello 3-1 — Sages’ first four games were at home, but next three, starting Thursday against Mt. Pulaski are on the road.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.