N-G Top 10: Girls' basketball (Nov. 28)

Our updated rankings after the second week of the season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS, feature a new top squad:

RK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Iroquois West 4-0 2 Raiders won’t have played for 10 days before hosting Centennial at 7:30 tonight.

2. Tuscola 3-0 3 First three wins for Warriors, who host St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 tonight, were by a combined 86 points.

3. Urbana 4-0 4 Unbeaten Tigers will have had 12 days in between games before they host Rantoul at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

4. ALAH 3-0 6 After a week off, Knights get back in action at 7:30 tonight at home against talented Oakwood team.

5. Tri-County 6-1 — Titans won McDonald’s Comet Classic at Oakwood and take five-game win streak into Tuesday’s home game against Uni High.

6. Oakwood 6-1 8 Comets’ only loss so far is to Tri-County, the only time Oakwood has been held under 50 points this season.

7. Unity 4-1 9 Solid nonconference slate continues for Rockets at 7:30 tonight at Clinton.

8. Bismarck-Henning 4-1 7 Blue Devils will try to avoid two-game losing streak when they host Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 7:30 tonight.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-1 10 Tough week ahead for Spartans, starting tonight at Tuscola before they host Danville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

10. Monticello 3-1 — Sages’ first four games were at home, but next three, starting Thursday against Mt. Pulaski are on the road.