Thursday's highlights: Urbana remains perfect

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: SJO vs. Danville » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Danville's Mikala Hall(35) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman(4) go for a loose ball during a prep basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden HS in St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.

In girls’ basketball



■ Urbana 87, Rantoul 68. Junior Arieal Scott scored a game-high 37 points for the Tigers (5-0), who continued their winning ways by overpowering the visiting Eagles (3-3) after recovering from a seven-point first-half deficit.



■ St. Thomas More 51, Centennial 35. Senior Eliza Kramer hit 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter as the visiting Sabers (1-5) posted their first win, handling the Big 12 Chargers (2-4). Teammate Nakaya Hughes had 10 points. Centennial’s lone double-digit scorer was Faith Ayodele (12 points).



■ Danville 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 48. Megan Burton scored 16 points, including two three-pointers in the final quarter, as the visiting Vikings (2-3) rallied to win against St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2). Danville held an 18-5 scoring edge during the final eight minutes. Mikala Hall also scored 16 points for Danville, and teammate Makayla Gray cleared a team-high nine rebounds.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 69, Olympia 23. Keida Nichols and Kailyn Northrup combined to make 10 of 14 shots and each had 12 points for the Bulldogs (4-3), who improved to 2-0 in the Corn Belt Conference with a win in Stanford. Kameryn Brotherton (who was 4-of-4 shooting), Jordan Hackmann and Abby Kyle added eight points apiece.



■ Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Prairie Central 48. Molly Lane and Kari Slagel each had 10 points for the Hawks (2-5), who lost at home.



■ Schlarman 54, Bismarck-Henning 20. Capria Brown scored 14 points, Sydney Gouard had 11 and Anaya Peoples 10 as the Hilltoppers (3-3) rolled to a win on the road. B-H freshman Emily Meidel scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (5-2).



■ Oakwood 46, Chrisman 36. Katelyn Young collected 20 points and 16 rebounds as the Comets improved to 8-1 with a win at home against the Cardinals (6-3). Teammate Rylee Dowers scored 11 points. Hannah Eddy (15 points) led Chrisman.



■ Westville 33, Hoopeston Area 31. Tiffanie Elliott scored 10 points and Aiyana Austin pulled down 10 rebounds as Westville (3-5) edged the visiting Cornjerkers (2-4). Olivia Huls (10 points) led Hoopeston.



■ Salt Fork 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14. Kayleigh Davis hit 14 points and Madison Kirby chipped in with 10 as the Storm (1-5) won in Georgetown. The Buffaloes were led by Haylee Watson, who hit two three-pointers and scored six points.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 57, Milford 49. Holley Hambleton tossed in 21 points and Angela Sieberns had 10 as the Trojans (3-4) earned a win on the road. Emily Duis led Milford (2-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds. She hit 11 of 12 free throws.



■ Iroquois West 61, Momence 30. Grace Schroeder put up 27 points and Meara Tilstra netted 20 as the Raiders (6-0) won at Momence. Teammate Maya Sanchez grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.



■ Watseka 42, Clifton Central 39. Summer Cramer (14 points) and Magan Harris (12 points) were the offensive sparks for the Warriors (6-1), who needed overtime to pick up a win on the road. Emily Bunting grabbed nine rebounds and Kennedy Bauer seven for Watseka.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Dwight 32. Liberty Jamison totaled 13 points as the Panthers (5-3) opened Sangamon Valley Conference play with a victory against the visiting Trojans. Other major contributors for PBL were Cassidi Nuckols (eight points, seven rebounds) and Mackenzie Bruns (seven points, six rebounds).



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 44, Arcola 22. The Franklin sisters teamed up for 38 points as the Conquering Riders (5-1) posted a win at Arcola. Alexa Franklin had a game-high 19 points, Amanda Franklin scored 11 points and Jessica Franklin matched points and rebounds with eight. Teammate Savanna Spitz cleared seven rebounds. Arcola’s Claire Miller had eight points, including six from the free throw line.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 61, Uni High 21. Kyrsten Cox (19 points), Alana Campbell (12 points) and Aliya Holloman (10 points) were the offensive catalysts as the Blue Devils (4-4) won at home. Uni (1-7) was led by Aja Trask’s seven points.



■ Tuscola 65, Sullivan 54. Emma Henderson scored 30 points for Tuscola (5-1), which won at Sullivan. The Redskins (1-3) were led by Addison Darush with 18 points.



■ Monticello 47, Mount Pulaski 28. Senior Rachael Lockmiller scored 19 points to lead the Sages (4-1) to a win at Mount Pulaski.



■ Clinton 75, Shelbyville 24. The Maroons (3-5) won on the road.



■ Maroa-Forsyth 57, Argenta-Oreana 36. Maggie Millington scored 13 points for the Bombers (0-5), who lost at home to the Trojans.



■ Tremont 50, Blue Ridge 46. Alex Specht poured in 27 points and Josie Grammer netted 16, but they accounted for all but three points for Blue Ridge (4-3), which lost at home.

■ Ridgeview 59, LeRoy 38. Jordyn Talley had 18 points and Grace Ward added 13 for the unbeaten Mustangs (6-0). They each nailed three three-pointers. Megan Woltkamp paced LeRoy, scoring 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds for the host Panthers (3-3).

■ El Paso-Gridley 59, Fisher 39. Alivia Spenard drained 8 of 10 free throws and scored a team-best 12 points to lead the Bunnies (3-3), who lost at home to the Titans.



■ Flanagan-Cornell 49, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29. Megan Moody scored a team-high 14 points for the Falcons (1-5), who lost at home.



In wrestling



■ At Gibson City. Four Falcons registered pins in less than a minute to highlight a 76-6 win against Bismarck-Henning. The quick falls were by Preston Braaten (160 pounds), Levi Davis (285), Cole Maxey (106) and Calen Ragle (138). B-H’s points came on a pin by Seth Robison (132).

