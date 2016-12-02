Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

N-G girls' basketball leaders (Week of Nov. 28)
N-G girls' basketball leaders (Week of Nov. 28)

Fri, 12/02/2016 - 9:15pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
Schroeder, IWest    42    30    119    23.8    34
Brown, Schlarman    8    6    22    22.0    22
Hall, Danville    27    15    75    18.8    21
Russell, Centennial    42    4    75    18.8    32
Young, Oakwood    65    19    150    18.8    26
S. Smith, T-C    43    26    124    17.7    28
Tilstra, IWest    36    14    86    17.2    29
Meidel, B-H    35    22    98    16.3    24
Duis, Milford    19    16    63    15.8    20
Jamison, PBL    25    14    74    14.8    21
Peoples, Schlarman    6    2    14    14.0    14
Lenschow, M-S    25    22    79    13.8    19
Vogel, Pr. Central    34    13    79    13.1    19
Dye, Schlarman    3    7    13    13.0    13
Al. Franklin, AOC    20    10    50    12.5    19
Nelson, B-H    29    11    74    12.3    16
R. Fishel, Arcola    23    2    48    12.0    16
Newell, Schlarman    4    3    12    12.0    12
Price-Wilson, T-C    35    14    84    12.0    19
Newbanks, A-O    8    6    23    11.5    12
Cooper-Watson, Dan.    20    4    45    11.3    16
Hanshew, LeRoy    35    11    56    11.2    16
Huls, Hoop. Area    21    14    56    11.2    18
Barry, T-C    29    7    77    11.0    16
Darush, Sullivan    8    1    22    11.0    17
Am. Franklin, AOC    18    6    44    11.0    15
Mi. Miller, Judah    32    25    87    10.9    19
Ayodele, Centennial    18    7    43    10.8    16
Northrup, M-S    22    12    59    10.8    14
Sieberns, A-P    15    13    43    10.8    20
Millington, A-O    10    1    21    10.5    11
Gouard, Schlarman    5    0    10    10.0    10
Riley, Sullivan    3    4    10    10.0    10
Dowers, Oakwood    31    10    79    9.9    15
Foran, CG/B    18    7    43    9.8    16
Neuman, Oakwood    30    8    77    9.6    15
Woltkamp, LeRoy    17    9    47    9.4    15
Clanton, Fisher    18    9    45    9.0    19

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
M. Gayheart, A-P    15    11    73.3
Young, Oakwood    102    65    63.7
Gentzler, PBL    11    7    63.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    58    35    60.3
E. Miller, Sullivan    7    4    57.1
Northrup, M-S    39    22    56.4
Haberkom, Pr. Central    25    14    56.0
Bolton, STM    20    11    55.0
Russell, Centennial    58    31    53.4
Ayodele, Centennial    34    18    52.9
Al. Franklin, AOC    38    20    52.6
Nichols, M-S    25    13    52.0
Sieberns, A-P    29    15    51.7
Woltkamp, LeRoy    33    17    51.5
Brown-Gallop, Danville    12    6    50.0
Cameron, Sullivan    4    2    50.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    32    16    50.0
Gouard, Schlarman    10    5    50.0
Rose, Sullivan    2    1    50.0
Tuttle, Sullivan    4    2    50.0
Cooper-Watson, Danville    41    20    48.8
J. Franklin, AOC    27    13    48.1
Grohler, PBL    21    10    47.6
Millington, A-O    21    10    47.6
M. Williams, Rantoul    28    13    46.4
F. Johnson, Rantoul    13    6    46.4
Slagel, Pr. Central    13    6    46.2
Tilstra, IWest    78    36    46.2
Frerichs, Oakwood    59    27    45.8
White, LeRoy    24    11    45.8
Fredrickson, Fisher    11    5    45.5
Machin, Oakwood    11    5    45.5
Strack, CG/B    20    9    45.0
Brown, Schlarman    18    8    44.4
Cultra, IWest    18    8    44.4
Levingston, LeRoy    18    8    44.4
Hood, Fisher    39    17    43.6
Vogel, Pr. Central    76    33    43.4
Hackmann, M-S    37    16    43.2
Dowers, Oakwood    31    72    43.1
Dye, Schlarman    7    3    42.9
Riley, Sullivan    7    3    42.9
Meidel, B-H    82    35    42.7
McCoy, STM    33    14    42.4
Taticek, Rantoul    33    14    42.4
Clanton, Fisher    43    18    41.9
Lane, Pr. Central    37    15    40.5
Hall, Danville    67    27    40.3
Peoples, Schlarman    15    6    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School     FTA     FTM     PCT
Ellis, Sullivan    4    4    100.0
Peoples, Schlarman    2    2    100.0
Dye, Schlarman    8    7    87.5
Sutherland, Rantoul    11    9    81.8
Lenschow, M-S    27    22    81.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    10    8    80.0
Hathaway, GCMS    10    8    80.0
Fleming, PBL    19    15    78.9
Young, Oakwood    25    19    76.0
Meidel, B-H    29    22    75.9
Newbanks, A-O    8    6    75.0
Newell, Schlarman    4    3    75.0
Trenkle, LeRoy    12    9    75.0
Huls, Hoop. Area    19    14    73.7
S. Smith, T-C    36    26    72.2
Al. Franklin    14    10    71.4
Hackmann, M-S    13    9    69.2
Am. Franklin, AOC    9    6    66.7
Jamison, PBL    21    14    66.7
Schroeder, IWest    45    30    66.7
Sieberns, A-P    20    13    65.0
Clanton, Fisher    14    9    64.3
Duis, Milford    25    16    64.0
Collins, M-S    19    12    63.2
Dowers, Oakwood    16    10    62.5
M. Gayheart, A-P    8    5    62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Player, School     3FG
Bollant, Judah    14
S. Smith, T-C    12
Barry, T-C    10
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    10
Jamison, PBL    10
Duis, Milford    9
Neuman, Oakwood    9
Russell, Centennial    9
Clevenger, Judah    8
Burton, Danville    7
Dowers, Oakwood    7
Espinoza, Rantoul    7
Lenschow, M-S    7
Velazquez, M-S    7
Hall, Danville    6
Hathaway, GCMS    6
Meidel, B-H    6
K. Williams, Rantoul    6
Cagley, Pr. Central    5
Darush, Sullivan    5
Grohler, PBL    5
Nelson, B-H    5
Schroeder, IWest    5
Blomberg, STM    4
Bolton, STM    4
Habing, Milford    4
Hackmann, M-S    4
Johnson, PBL    4
Leibach, STM    4
Sprague, A-P    4
Taticek, Rantoul    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
White, LeRoy    4
Williams, A-P    4
Woltkamp, LeRoy    4
Brown, Schlarman    3
Fredrickson, Fisher    3
Hanshew, LeRoy    3
Hood, Fisher    3
Hutchison, Centennial    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Northrup, M-S    3
Collins, M-S    2
Dunner, Rantoul    2
Enos, Fisher    2
Am. Franklin, AOC    2
Gray, Danville    2
Houk, AOC    2
Kauffman, AOC    2
Mapson, Centennial    2
McKee, CG/B    2
Messmore, AOC    2
Sanchez, IWest    2
Sobkoviak, Milford    2
Sutherland, Rantoul    2
Thomas, Fisher    2
Turner, Oakwood    2
Banks, A-O    1
Brimner, T-C    1
Cade, Hoop. Area    1
Conway, Judah    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Cultra, IWest    1
Ellis, Sullivan    1
Eskew, T-C    1
Fleming, PBL    1
Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Fuller, AOC    1
Green, Sullivan    1
Hitz, PBL    1
Murray, STM    1
Newbanks, A-O    1
Newell, Schlarman    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Parker, Danville    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Spinks, Rantoul    1
M. Smith, T-C    1
Wilken, Milford    1
Young, Oakwood    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Enos, Fisher    61    12.2
Riley, Sullivan    11    11.0
Tilstra, IWest    55    11.0
Ayodele, Centennial    43    10.8
Martin, Hoop. Area    54    10.8
Vogel, Pr. Central    65    10.8
Young, Oakwood    73    9.1
Russell, Centennial    36    9.0
Spenard, Fisher    44    8.8
Nuckols, PBL    43    8.6
K. Williams, Rantoul    43    8.6
Mi. Miller, Judah    67    8.4
Cooper-Watson, Danville    33    8.3
Price-Wilson, T-C    50    7.1
Brown, Schlarman    7    7.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    28    7.0
Miller, Arcola    28    7.0
Foran, CG/B    27    6.8
Sieberns, A-P    25    6.8
Clanton, Fisher    33    6.6
Bryant, B-H    39    6.5
Nichols, M-S    39    6.5
Gray, Danville    25    6.3
Lenschow, M-S    38    6.3
Dye, Schlarman    6    6.0
Fleming, PBL    30    6.0
Neuman, Oakwood    54    6.0
Peoples, Schlarman    6    6.0
Retherford, GCMS    30    6.0
Burton, Danville    23    5.8
Roe, A-P    23    5.8
Burnside, T-C    40    5.7
Meidel, B-H    34    5.7
McCoy, STM    28    5.6
Boyer, Milford    22    5.5
Woltkamp, LeRoy    27    5.4
Gentzler, PBL    16    5.3
Hall, Danville    21    5.3
Schroeder, IWest    26    5.2
Barry, T-C    36    5.1
Fairley, IWest    25    5.0
Gouard, Schlarman    5    5.0
Hutchison, Centennial    20    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Brown, Schlarman    5    5.0
Peoples, Schlarman    5    5.0
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    8    4.0
Wright, Centennial    15    3.8
Dowers, Oakwood    27    3.4
Fredrickson, Fisher    17    3.4
S. Fishel, Arcola    13    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    13    3.3
Neuman, Oakwood    26    3.3
Turner, Oakwood    25    3.1
Fleming, PBL    15    3.0
Newell, Schlarman    3    3.0
Olthoff, Judah    24    3.0
K. Williams, Rantoul    15    3.0
S. Smith, T-C    20    2.9
Cagley, Pr. Central    17    2.8
Sanchez, IWest    14    2.8
Nichols, M-S    16    2.7
Foran, CG/B    10    2.5
Hutchison, Centennial    10    2.5
Barry, T-C    17    2.4
Cultra, IWest    12    2.4
Espinoza, Rantoul    12    2.4
Trenkle, LeRoy    12    2.4
Woltkamp, LeRoy    12    2.4
Duis, Milford    9    2.3
Hall, Danville    9    2.3
Mapson, Centennial    9    2.3
Northrup, M-S    14    2.3
Hathaway, GCMS    11    2.2
Damilano, Schlarman    2    2.0
Al. Franklin, AOC    8    2.0
Hanshew, LeRoy    10    2.0
Johnson, PBL    8    2.0
Nelson, B-H    12    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Stl     AVG
Brown, Schlarman    8    8.0
S. Smith, T-C    42    6.0
Peoples, Schlarman    5    5.0
Jamison, PBL    23    4.6
Gouard, Schlarman    4    4.0
Duis, Milford    16    4.0
Al. Franklin, AOC    15    3.8
Schroeder, IWest    18    3.6
Am. Franklin, AOC    13    3.3
Barry, T-C    21    3.0
Damilano, Schlarman    3    3.0
Dowers, Oakwood    24    3.0
Eskew, T-C    21    3.0
Foran, CG/B    12    3.0
Hall, Danville    12    3.0
Neuman, Oakwood    24    3.0
Richard, CG/B    12    3.0
Young, Oakwood    24    3.0
Houk, AOC    11    2.8
Huls, Hoop. Area    14    2.8
Taticek, Rantoul    14    2.8
Tilstra, IWest    14    2.8
Nichols, M-S    16    2.7
Clanton, Fisher    13    2.6
Martin, Hoop. Area    13    2.6
K. Williams, Rantoul    13    2.6
Cagley, Pr. Central    15    2.5
J. Franklin, AOC    10    2.5
Jones, CG/B    10    2.5
Kannan, Judah    20    2.5
Lane, Pr. Central    15    2.5
Richard, CG/B    10    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    12    2.4
Mi. Miller, Judah    19    2.4
Collins, M-S    14    2.3
Lenschow, M-S    14    2.3
Mast, AOC    9    2.3
Parker, Danville    9    2.3
Spitz, AOC    9    2.3
Moody, GCMS    11    2.2
Slagel, Pr. Central    13    2.2
Sutherland, Rantoul    11    2.2
Ellis, Sullivan    4    2.0
Gentzler, PBL    6    2.0
Jones, CG/B    10    2.0
Messmore, AOC    8    2.0
Price-Watson, T-C    14    2.0
Sanchez, IWest    10    2.0
Vogel, Pr. Central    12    2.0
Wright, Centennial    8    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

