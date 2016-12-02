N-G girls' basketball leaders (Week of Nov. 28)

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

Schroeder, IWest 42 30 119 23.8 34

Brown, Schlarman 8 6 22 22.0 22

Hall, Danville 27 15 75 18.8 21

Russell, Centennial 42 4 75 18.8 32

Young, Oakwood 65 19 150 18.8 26

S. Smith, T-C 43 26 124 17.7 28

Tilstra, IWest 36 14 86 17.2 29

Meidel, B-H 35 22 98 16.3 24

Duis, Milford 19 16 63 15.8 20

Jamison, PBL 25 14 74 14.8 21

Peoples, Schlarman 6 2 14 14.0 14

Lenschow, M-S 25 22 79 13.8 19

Vogel, Pr. Central 34 13 79 13.1 19

Dye, Schlarman 3 7 13 13.0 13

Al. Franklin, AOC 20 10 50 12.5 19

Nelson, B-H 29 11 74 12.3 16

R. Fishel, Arcola 23 2 48 12.0 16

Newell, Schlarman 4 3 12 12.0 12

Price-Wilson, T-C 35 14 84 12.0 19

Newbanks, A-O 8 6 23 11.5 12

Cooper-Watson, Dan. 20 4 45 11.3 16

Hanshew, LeRoy 35 11 56 11.2 16

Huls, Hoop. Area 21 14 56 11.2 18

Barry, T-C 29 7 77 11.0 16

Darush, Sullivan 8 1 22 11.0 17

Am. Franklin, AOC 18 6 44 11.0 15

Mi. Miller, Judah 32 25 87 10.9 19

Ayodele, Centennial 18 7 43 10.8 16

Northrup, M-S 22 12 59 10.8 14

Sieberns, A-P 15 13 43 10.8 20

Millington, A-O 10 1 21 10.5 11

Gouard, Schlarman 5 0 10 10.0 10

Riley, Sullivan 3 4 10 10.0 10

Dowers, Oakwood 31 10 79 9.9 15

Foran, CG/B 18 7 43 9.8 16

Neuman, Oakwood 30 8 77 9.6 15

Woltkamp, LeRoy 17 9 47 9.4 15

Clanton, Fisher 18 9 45 9.0 19

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

M. Gayheart, A-P 15 11 73.3

Young, Oakwood 102 65 63.7

Gentzler, PBL 11 7 63.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 58 35 60.3

E. Miller, Sullivan 7 4 57.1

Northrup, M-S 39 22 56.4

Haberkom, Pr. Central 25 14 56.0

Bolton, STM 20 11 55.0

Russell, Centennial 58 31 53.4

Ayodele, Centennial 34 18 52.9

Al. Franklin, AOC 38 20 52.6

Nichols, M-S 25 13 52.0

Sieberns, A-P 29 15 51.7

Woltkamp, LeRoy 33 17 51.5

Brown-Gallop, Danville 12 6 50.0

Cameron, Sullivan 4 2 50.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 32 16 50.0

Gouard, Schlarman 10 5 50.0

Rose, Sullivan 2 1 50.0

Tuttle, Sullivan 4 2 50.0

Cooper-Watson, Danville 41 20 48.8

J. Franklin, AOC 27 13 48.1

Grohler, PBL 21 10 47.6

Millington, A-O 21 10 47.6

M. Williams, Rantoul 28 13 46.4

F. Johnson, Rantoul 13 6 46.4

Slagel, Pr. Central 13 6 46.2

Tilstra, IWest 78 36 46.2

Frerichs, Oakwood 59 27 45.8

White, LeRoy 24 11 45.8

Fredrickson, Fisher 11 5 45.5

Machin, Oakwood 11 5 45.5

Strack, CG/B 20 9 45.0

Brown, Schlarman 18 8 44.4

Cultra, IWest 18 8 44.4

Levingston, LeRoy 18 8 44.4

Hood, Fisher 39 17 43.6

Vogel, Pr. Central 76 33 43.4

Hackmann, M-S 37 16 43.2

Dowers, Oakwood 31 72 43.1

Dye, Schlarman 7 3 42.9

Riley, Sullivan 7 3 42.9

Meidel, B-H 82 35 42.7

McCoy, STM 33 14 42.4

Taticek, Rantoul 33 14 42.4

Clanton, Fisher 43 18 41.9

Lane, Pr. Central 37 15 40.5

Hall, Danville 67 27 40.3

Peoples, Schlarman 15 6 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Ellis, Sullivan 4 4 100.0

Peoples, Schlarman 2 2 100.0

Dye, Schlarman 8 7 87.5

Sutherland, Rantoul 11 9 81.8

Lenschow, M-S 27 22 81.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 10 8 80.0

Hathaway, GCMS 10 8 80.0

Fleming, PBL 19 15 78.9

Young, Oakwood 25 19 76.0

Meidel, B-H 29 22 75.9

Newbanks, A-O 8 6 75.0

Newell, Schlarman 4 3 75.0

Trenkle, LeRoy 12 9 75.0

Huls, Hoop. Area 19 14 73.7

S. Smith, T-C 36 26 72.2

Al. Franklin 14 10 71.4

Hackmann, M-S 13 9 69.2

Am. Franklin, AOC 9 6 66.7

Jamison, PBL 21 14 66.7

Schroeder, IWest 45 30 66.7

Sieberns, A-P 20 13 65.0

Clanton, Fisher 14 9 64.3

Duis, Milford 25 16 64.0

Collins, M-S 19 12 63.2

Dowers, Oakwood 16 10 62.5

M. Gayheart, A-P 8 5 62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3FG

Bollant, Judah 14

S. Smith, T-C 12

Barry, T-C 10

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 10

Jamison, PBL 10

Duis, Milford 9

Neuman, Oakwood 9

Russell, Centennial 9

Clevenger, Judah 8

Burton, Danville 7

Dowers, Oakwood 7

Espinoza, Rantoul 7

Lenschow, M-S 7

Velazquez, M-S 7

Hall, Danville 6

Hathaway, GCMS 6

Meidel, B-H 6

K. Williams, Rantoul 6

Cagley, Pr. Central 5

Darush, Sullivan 5

Grohler, PBL 5

Nelson, B-H 5

Schroeder, IWest 5

Blomberg, STM 4

Bolton, STM 4

Habing, Milford 4

Hackmann, M-S 4

Johnson, PBL 4

Leibach, STM 4

Sprague, A-P 4

Taticek, Rantoul 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

White, LeRoy 4

Williams, A-P 4

Woltkamp, LeRoy 4

Brown, Schlarman 3

Fredrickson, Fisher 3

Hanshew, LeRoy 3

Hood, Fisher 3

Hutchison, Centennial 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Northrup, M-S 3

Collins, M-S 2

Dunner, Rantoul 2

Enos, Fisher 2

Am. Franklin, AOC 2

Gray, Danville 2

Houk, AOC 2

Kauffman, AOC 2

Mapson, Centennial 2

McKee, CG/B 2

Messmore, AOC 2

Sanchez, IWest 2

Sobkoviak, Milford 2

Sutherland, Rantoul 2

Thomas, Fisher 2

Turner, Oakwood 2

Banks, A-O 1

Brimner, T-C 1

Cade, Hoop. Area 1

Conway, Judah 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Cultra, IWest 1

Ellis, Sullivan 1

Eskew, T-C 1

Fleming, PBL 1

Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Fuller, AOC 1

Green, Sullivan 1

Hitz, PBL 1

Murray, STM 1

Newbanks, A-O 1

Newell, Schlarman 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Parker, Danville 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Spinks, Rantoul 1

M. Smith, T-C 1

Wilken, Milford 1

Young, Oakwood 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Player, School REB RPG

Enos, Fisher 61 12.2

Riley, Sullivan 11 11.0

Tilstra, IWest 55 11.0

Ayodele, Centennial 43 10.8

Martin, Hoop. Area 54 10.8

Vogel, Pr. Central 65 10.8

Young, Oakwood 73 9.1

Russell, Centennial 36 9.0

Spenard, Fisher 44 8.8

Nuckols, PBL 43 8.6

K. Williams, Rantoul 43 8.6

Mi. Miller, Judah 67 8.4

Cooper-Watson, Danville 33 8.3

Price-Wilson, T-C 50 7.1

Brown, Schlarman 7 7.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 28 7.0

Miller, Arcola 28 7.0

Foran, CG/B 27 6.8

Sieberns, A-P 25 6.8

Clanton, Fisher 33 6.6

Bryant, B-H 39 6.5

Nichols, M-S 39 6.5

Gray, Danville 25 6.3

Lenschow, M-S 38 6.3

Dye, Schlarman 6 6.0

Fleming, PBL 30 6.0

Neuman, Oakwood 54 6.0

Peoples, Schlarman 6 6.0

Retherford, GCMS 30 6.0

Burton, Danville 23 5.8

Roe, A-P 23 5.8

Burnside, T-C 40 5.7

Meidel, B-H 34 5.7

McCoy, STM 28 5.6

Boyer, Milford 22 5.5

Woltkamp, LeRoy 27 5.4

Gentzler, PBL 16 5.3

Hall, Danville 21 5.3

Schroeder, IWest 26 5.2

Barry, T-C 36 5.1

Fairley, IWest 25 5.0

Gouard, Schlarman 5 5.0

Hutchison, Centennial 20 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Asst AVG

Brown, Schlarman 5 5.0

Peoples, Schlarman 5 5.0

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 8 4.0

Wright, Centennial 15 3.8

Dowers, Oakwood 27 3.4

Fredrickson, Fisher 17 3.4

S. Fishel, Arcola 13 3.3

J. Franklin, AOC 13 3.3

Neuman, Oakwood 26 3.3

Turner, Oakwood 25 3.1

Fleming, PBL 15 3.0

Newell, Schlarman 3 3.0

Olthoff, Judah 24 3.0

K. Williams, Rantoul 15 3.0

S. Smith, T-C 20 2.9

Cagley, Pr. Central 17 2.8

Sanchez, IWest 14 2.8

Nichols, M-S 16 2.7

Foran, CG/B 10 2.5

Hutchison, Centennial 10 2.5

Barry, T-C 17 2.4

Cultra, IWest 12 2.4

Espinoza, Rantoul 12 2.4

Trenkle, LeRoy 12 2.4

Woltkamp, LeRoy 12 2.4

Duis, Milford 9 2.3

Hall, Danville 9 2.3

Mapson, Centennial 9 2.3

Northrup, M-S 14 2.3

Hathaway, GCMS 11 2.2

Damilano, Schlarman 2 2.0

Al. Franklin, AOC 8 2.0

Hanshew, LeRoy 10 2.0

Johnson, PBL 8 2.0

Nelson, B-H 12 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Stl AVG

Brown, Schlarman 8 8.0

S. Smith, T-C 42 6.0

Peoples, Schlarman 5 5.0

Jamison, PBL 23 4.6

Gouard, Schlarman 4 4.0

Duis, Milford 16 4.0

Al. Franklin, AOC 15 3.8

Schroeder, IWest 18 3.6

Am. Franklin, AOC 13 3.3

Barry, T-C 21 3.0

Damilano, Schlarman 3 3.0

Dowers, Oakwood 24 3.0

Eskew, T-C 21 3.0

Foran, CG/B 12 3.0

Hall, Danville 12 3.0

Neuman, Oakwood 24 3.0

Richard, CG/B 12 3.0

Young, Oakwood 24 3.0

Houk, AOC 11 2.8

Huls, Hoop. Area 14 2.8

Taticek, Rantoul 14 2.8

Tilstra, IWest 14 2.8

Nichols, M-S 16 2.7

Clanton, Fisher 13 2.6

Martin, Hoop. Area 13 2.6

K. Williams, Rantoul 13 2.6

Cagley, Pr. Central 15 2.5

J. Franklin, AOC 10 2.5

Jones, CG/B 10 2.5

Kannan, Judah 20 2.5

Lane, Pr. Central 15 2.5

Richard, CG/B 10 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 12 2.4

Mi. Miller, Judah 19 2.4

Collins, M-S 14 2.3

Lenschow, M-S 14 2.3

Mast, AOC 9 2.3

Parker, Danville 9 2.3

Spitz, AOC 9 2.3

Moody, GCMS 11 2.2

Slagel, Pr. Central 13 2.2

Sutherland, Rantoul 11 2.2

Ellis, Sullivan 4 2.0

Gentzler, PBL 6 2.0

Jones, CG/B 10 2.0

Messmore, AOC 8 2.0

Price-Watson, T-C 14 2.0

Sanchez, IWest 10 2.0

Vogel, Pr. Central 12 2.0

Wright, Centennial 8 2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.