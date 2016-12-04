N-G Top 10: Girls' basketball (Dec. 5)

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: CH Central vs. Normal Comm » more Photo by: Heather Coit Champaign Central's Valencia McCoy (15) looks for an opening as Normal Community's Summer Stoewer (21) and Kendall Sosa (12) pressure in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.

Some shakeup throughout our rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS, as the season enters its fourth week:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Iroquois West 6-0 1 Raiders, who host rival Cissna Park at 7:30 tonight, showed they can handle big-school foes by winning at Centennial.

2. Urbana 5-1 3 Tigers saw five-game win streak end at Peoria, but get back in action at 7:30 tonight at home against Champaign Central.

3. Oakwood 8-1 6 Comets carry three-game win streak into Vermilion Valley Conference opener at 7:30 tonight at Westville.

4. Tri-County 7-1 5 Titans rolled past Uni High in only game last week before playing at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

5. Tuscola 4-1 2 Warriors responded after losing to St. Joseph-Ogden with win at Sullivan before they host rival Arcola at 7:30 tonight.

6. Unity 5-1 7 Four of Rockets’ five wins are by at least 20 points; they travel to play at Okaw Valley Conference rival SJ-O at 7:30 tonight.

7. ALAH 4-1 4 Knights play twice at home in two-night span, first at 7:30 tonight against Sullivan, then at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Tri-County.

8. Monticello 4-1 10 Sages will be tested both today (Central A&M) and Thursday (Unity) with 7:30 p.m. road games.

9. Schlarman 3-3 — Schlarman will play in the Class 1A postseason, but all three of Hilltoppers’ losses are to either 3A or 4A opponents.

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-2 9 Spartans begin Okaw Valley play at 7:30 tonight against Unity before traveling to play at Rantoul at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.