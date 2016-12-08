Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 5

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

Schroeder, IWest 58 40 162 23.1 34

Hall, Danville 39 26 113 18.8 21

S. Smith, T-C 60 31 165 18.3 28

Young, Oakwood 76 28 182 18.2 26

Duis, Milford 28 46 107 17.8 20

Tilstra, IWest 48 24 120 17.1 29

Meidel, B-H 46 31 131 16.4 24

Brown, Schlarman 43 9 108 15.4 22

Cramer, Watseka 41 14 113 14.1 28

Witte, Salt Fork 17 3 42 14.0 20

Jamison, PBL 38 19 110 13.8 21

Duncan, Unity 27 28 82 13.7 21

Russell, Centennial 39 8 96 13.7 32

Riley, Sullivan 10 6 26 13.0 16

Huls, Hoop. Area 34 20 90 12.9 24

Al. Franklin, AOC 35 15 89 12.7 19

Lenschow, M-S 33 22 101 12.6 19

Kirby, Salt Fork 34 7 87 12.4 20

Vogel, Pr. Central 36 14 86 12.3 19

Ward, Ridgeview 37 12 98 12.3 24

R. Fishel, Arcola 23 2 48 12.0 16

Peoples, Schlarman 34 16 84 12.0 14

Price-Wilson, T-C 45 18 108 12.0 19

Am. Franklin, AOC 34 7 81 11.6 20

Newbanks, A-O 8 6 23 11.5 12

K. Bauer, Watseka 30 19 91 11.4 35

Nelson, B-H 36 12 91 11.4 16

Ayodele, Centennial 33 13 79 11.3 16

Bollant, Judah 42 13 123 11.2 23

Darush, Sullivan 11 3 33 11.0 17

Hanshew, LeRoy 27 15 76 10.9 16

Dowers, Oakwood 40 18 109 10.9 15

Sieberns, A-P 15 13 43 10.8 20

Mi. Miller, Judah 44 39 127 10.6 19

Newell, Schlarman 37 10 74 10.6 12

Burton, Danville 22 9 63 10.5 16

Cooper-Watson, Dan. 29 4 63 10.5 16

Millington, A-O 10 1 21 10.5 11

Fifer, ALAH 30 9 72 10.3 16

Neuman, Oakwood 35 9 91 10.1 15

Knudsen, Unity 24 16 70 10.0 19

Barry, T-C 33 9 89 9.9 16

Espinoza, Rantoul 31 14 89 9.9 19

Trimble, SJ-O 24 7 58 9.7 x

Woltkamp, LeRoy 25 9 67 9.6 15

Northrup, M-S 28 16 75 9.4 14

K. Jones, CG/B 40 9 83 9.2 16

Clanton, Fisher 26 20 72 9.0 19



FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Messmore, AOC 19 15 78.9

M. Gayheart, A-P 15 11 73.3

Young, Oakwood 123 76 61.9

Haberkom, Pr. Central 28 17 60.7

Riley, Sullivan 17 10 58.8

Wellbaum, ALAH 36 21 58.3

Nichols, M-S 36 20 55.6

Witte, Salt Fork 32 17 54.5

Bolton, STM 24 13 54.2

Northrup, M-S 52 28 53.8

Price-Wilson, T-C 84 45 53.6

Brown-Gallop, Danville 15 8 53.3

Comstock, ALAH 15 8 53.3

Ayodele, Centennial 62 33 53.2

Gentzler, PBL 17 9 52.9

Shipman, ALAH 46 24 52.2

Al. Franklin, AOC 60 31 51.7

Sieberns, A-P 29 15 51.7

Woltkamp, LeRoy 49 25 51.0

Cooper-Watson, Danville 57 29 50.9

Slagel, Pr. Central 18 9 50.0

Tuttle, Sullivan 2 1 50.0

Wallis, Danville 12 6 50.0

Crowe, SJ-O 37 18 48.6

Millington, A-O 21 10 47.6

F. Johnson, Rantoul 13 6 46.4

Russell, Centennial 84 39 46.4

Fifer, ALAH 65 30 46.2

Slagel, Pr. Central 13 6 46.2

Drake, Watseka 35 16 45.7

Knudsen, Unity 53 24 45.3

Tilstra, IWest 106 48 45.3

Strack, CG/B 20 9 45.0

Dowers, Oakwood 90 40 44.4

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 9 4 44.4

Trimble, SJ-O 54 24 44.4

Fauver, Salt Fork 16 7 43.8

Fredrickson, Fisher 16 7 43.8

Frerichs, Oakwood 71 31 43.7

Gouard, Schlarman 60 26 43.3

J. Franklin, AOC 49 21 42.9

Lane, Pr. Central 42 18 42.9

Machin, Oakwood 14 6 42.9

Newton, LeRoy 14 6 42.9

S. Smith, T-C 141 60 42.5

K. Bauer, Watseka 71 30 42.3

Cultra, IWest 26 11 42.3

Duncan, Unity 64 27 42.2

Frerichs, SJ-0 38 16 42.1

Hackmann, M-S 57 24 42.1

McCoy, STM 38 16 42.1

Taylor, SJ-O 43 18 41.9

Vogel, Pr. Central 86 36 41.9

Levingston, LeRoy 29 12 41.4

Brown, Schlarman 104 43 41.3

Kannan, Judah 63 26 41.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 68 28 41.2

Meidel, B-H 112 46 41.1

Ward, Ridgeview 90 37 41.1

Retherford, GCMS 39 16 41.0

Hall, Danville 96 39 40.6

Neuman, Oakwood 87 35 40.2

E. Miller, Sullivan 10 4 40.0



FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Peoples, Schlarman 18 16 88.9

Lenschow, M-S 27 22 81.5

Duis, Milford 51 40 78.4

Fleming, PBL 21 16 76.2

Hackmann, M-S 21 16 76.2

Duncan, Unity 37 28 75.7

Meidel, B-H 41 31 75.6

Burton, Danville 12 9 75.0

Kyle, M-S 16 12 75.0

Newbanks, A-O 8 6 75.0

Huls, Hoop. Area 27 20 74.1

Trenkle, LeRoy 19 14 73.7

Young, Oakwood 38 28 73.7

S. Smith, T-C 43 31 72.1

Davis, ALAH 14 10 71.4

My. Miller, ALAH 14 10 71.4

Sutherland, Rantoul 20 14 70.0

Hughes, STM 13 9 69.2

Cade, Hoop. Area 16 11 68.8

Enos, Fisher 19 13 68.4

Sanchez, IWest 19 13 68.4

Cramer, Watseka 21 14 66.7

Dowling, SJ-O 15 10 66.7

Knudsen, Unity 24 16 66.7

Moody, GCMS 15 10 66.7

Sieberns, A-P 20 13 65.0

Wendling, Unity 20 13 65.0

Clanton, Fisher 31 20 64.5

Curtis, Unity 14 9 64.3

Schroeder, IWest 63 40 63.5

Jamison, PBL 30 19 63.3

Ward, Ridgeview 19 12 63.1

K. Bauer, Watseka 62 39 62.9

Al. Franklin, AOC 24 15 62.5

M. Gayheart, A-P 8 5 62.5

Robertson, T-C 16 10 62.5



THREE-POINT GOALS

Player, School 3FG

Bollant, Judah 26

Cramer, Watseka 17

Jamison, PBL 15

S. Smith, T-C 14

K. Williams, Rantoul 14

Brown, Schlarman 13

Espinoza, Rantoul 13

Lenschow, M-S 13

Barry, T-C 12

Clevenger, Judah 12

Kirby, Salt Fork 12

Neuman, Oakwood 12

Talley, Ridgeview 12

Ward, Ridgeview 12

Dowers, Oakwood 11

Duis, Milford 11

Burton, Danville 10

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 10

Newell, Schlarman 10

Russell, Centennial 10

Hall, Danville 9

Wallen, ALAH 9

Curtis, Unity 8

Darush, Sullivan 8

Enos, Fisher 8

Meidel, B-H 8

Woltkamp, LeRoy 8

Davis, Salt Fork 7

Hanshew, LeRoy 7

Maxwell, Unity 7

Nelson, B-H 7

Trenkle, LeRoy 7

Velazquez, M-S 7

Ballenger, Ridgeview 6

Cagley, Pr. Central 6

Drake, Watseka 6

Am. Franklin, AOC 6

Hackmann, M-S 6

Harris, Watseka 6

Hathaway, GCMS 6

Knudsen, Unity 6

Schroeder, IWest 6

Spinks, Rantoul 6

Sutherland, Rantoul 6

Taticek, Rantoul 6

White, LeRoy 6

Bolton, STM 5

Lane, Pr. Central 5

Davis, ALAH 5

Grohler, PBL 5

Johnson, PBL 5

Norder, Watseka 5

Thomas, Fisher 5

Witte, Salt Fork 5

Blomberg, STM 4

Al. Franklin, AOC 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

Habing, Milford 4

Hood, Fisher 4

Leibach, STM 4

McKee, CG/B 4

Messmore, AOC 4

My. Miller, ALAH 4

Sobkoviak, Milford 4

Sprague, A-P 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

White, LeRoy 4

Williams, A-P 4

Dukeman, SJ-O 3

Dunner, Rantoul 3

Fifer, ALAH 3

Fredrickson, Fisher 3

Houk, AOC 3

Hutchison, Centennial 3

K. Jones, Ridgeview 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Mapson, Centennial 3

Northrup, M-S 3

Peters, Watseka 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

VanMatre, CG/B 3

Wendling, Unity 3

K. Bauer, Watseka 2

Collins, M-S 2

Conway, Judah 2

Crowe, SJ-O 2

Enos, Fisher 2

Eskew, T-C 2

Gray, Danville 2

Huls, Hoop. Area 2

Kauffman, AOC 2

Landry, Ridgeview 2

Parker, Danville 2

Sanchez, IWest 2

Trimble, SJ-O 2

Turner, Oakwood 2

Wilken, Milford 2

Young, Oakwood 2

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 2

Banks, A-O 1

Brimner, T-C 1

Bunting, Watseka 1

Cade, Hoop. Area 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Coley, Ridgeview 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Cultra, IWest 1

Edwards, B-H 1

Ellis, Sullivan 1

Fleming, PBL 1

Foran, CG/B 1

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Fuller, AOC 1

Gouard, Schlarman 1

Green, Sullivan 1

Hitz, PBL 1

Kramer, STM 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Messmore, AOC 1

Murray, STM 1

Newbanks, A-O 1

Newell, Schlarman 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Plotner, Salt Fork 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Rosales, Ridgeview 1

Shipman, ALAH 1

M. Smith, T-C 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wright, Centennial 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Player, School REB RPG

Enos, Fisher 86 10.8

Ayodele, Centennial 74 10.6

Vogel, Pr. Central 72 10.3

Tilstra, IWest 66 9.4

Young, Oakwood 94 9.4

Duis, Milford 56 9.3

Kaiser, Unity 65 9.3

Martin, Hoop. Area 64 9.1

Riley, Sullivan 18 9.0

Russell, Centennial 53 7.6

Spenard, Fisher 69 8.6

Mi. Miller, Judah 103 8.6

Cooper-Watson, Danville 49 8.1

Nuckols, PBL 63 7.9

K. Williams, Rantoul 66 7.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 50 7.1

Miller, Arcola 28 7.0

Price-Wilson, T-C 63 7.0

Witte, Salt Fork 21 7.0

K. Bauer, Watseka 54 6.8

Sieberns, A-P 25 6.8

Burton, Danville 39 6.5

Neuman, Oakwood 58 6.4

Lenschow, M-S 50 6.3

Nichols, M-S 49 6.1

Bryant, B-H 48 6.0

Clanton, Fisher 48 6.0

Burnside, T-C 53 5.9

Foran, CG/B 53 5.9

Kirby, Salt Fork 41 5.9

Barry, T-C 52 5.8

Gray, Danville 35 5.8

Roe, A-P 23 5.8

Gouard, Schlarman 40 5.7

Maxwell, Unity 40 5.7

Trimble, SJ-O 34 5.7

Fauver, Salt Fork 39 5.6

Meidel, B-H 45 5.6

Wilson, Rantoul 50 5.6

Woltkamp, LeRoy 39 5.6

McCoy, STM 33 5.5

Brown, Schlarman 38 5.4

Hart, CG/B 27 5.4

Gentzler, PBL 32 5.3

Hall, Danville 21 5.3

Retherford, GCMS 37 5.3

McKee, CG/B 47 5.2

Portwood, Milford 31 5.2

Schroeder, IWest 26 5.2

Northrup, M-S 41 5.1

Peoples, Schlarman 37 5.3

Bollant, Judah 55 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School Asst AVG

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 8 4.0

My. Miller, ALAH 22 3.7

Olthoff, Judah 42 3.5

Dowers, Oakwood 34 3.4

S. Fishel, Arcola 13 3.3

Peoples, Schlarman 23 3.3

Turner, Oakwood 33 3.3

Neuman, Oakwood 29 3.2

Cagley, Pr. Central 22 3.1

J. Franklin, AOC 22 3.1

Plotner, Salt Fork 22 3.1

Duis, Milford 18 3.0

Dukeman, SJ-O 18 3.0

Maxwell, Unity 21 3.0

Taylor, SJ-O 18 3.0

Brown, Schlarman 20 2.9

Cramer, Watseka 22 2.8

Harris, Watseka 22 2.8

Landry, Ridgeview 22 2.8

Trenkle, LeRoy 18 2.7

Wallen, ALAH 19 2.7

Al. Franklin, AOC 18 2.6

Fleming, PBL 21 2.6

Fredrickson, Fisher 21 2.6

Green, Sullivan 8 2.6

Nichols, M-S 21 2.6

S. Smith, T-C 23 2.6

Wright, Centennial 18 2.6

Hall, Danville 15 2.5

Northrup, M-S 20 2.5

Nelson, B-H 19 2.4

Sanchez, IWest 17 2.4

Barry, T-C 21 2.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 16 2.3

K. Williams, Rantoul 20 2.2

Foran, CG/B 19 2.1

Hathaway, GCMS 15 2.1

Hutchison, Centennial 15 2.1

Knudsen, Unity 15 2.1

Thomas, Fisher 17 2.1

Davis, ALAH 14 2.0

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 12 2.0

Kirby, Salt Fork 14 2.0

Mapson, Centennial 14 2.0

VanMatre, CG/B 10 2.0

Wendling, Unity 14 2.0

Woltkamp, LeRoy 14 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Player, School STL AVG

S. Smith, T-C 54 6.0

Jamison, PBL 38 4.8

Duis, Milford 28 4.7

Wallen, ALAH 30 4.3

Peoples, Schlarman 28 4.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 25 3.6

Dowers, Oakwood 34 3.4

Schroeder, IWest 24 3.4

Knudsen, Unity 23 3.3

Neuman, Oakwood 29 3.2

Barry, T-C 28 3.1

Davis, ALAH 22 3.1

Dowling, SJ-O 19 3.1

Fifer, ALAH 22 3.1

Eskew, T-C 27 3.0

Landry, Ridgeview 24 3.0

McKee, CG/B 27 3.0

Young, Oakwood 30 3.0

J. Franklin, AOC 20 2.9

Harris, Watseka 22 2.8

Houk, AOC 11 2.8

Nelson, B-H 22 2.8

Taylor, SJ-O 17 2.8

Tilstra, IWest 14 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 19 2.7

Al. Franklin, AOC 19 2.7

Jones, CG/B 24 2.7

Richard, CG/B 25 2.7

Slagel, Pr. Central 19 2.7

Cade, Hoop. Area 18 2.6

Cagley, Pr. Central 18 2.6

Meidel, B-H 21 2.6

Martin, Hoop. Area 13 2.6

Huls, Hoop. Area 18 2.6

Kannan, Judah 31 2.6

Taticek, Rantoul 23 2.6

K. Williams, Rantoul 23 2.6

Coley, Ridgeview 20 2.5

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 15 2.5

Nichols, M-S 20 2.5

Riley, Sullivan 5 2.5

Clanton, Fisher 19 2.4

Foran, CG/B 22 2.4

Messmore, AOC 17 2.4

Gouard, Schlarman 16 2.3

Lane, Pr. Central 16 2.3

Mi. Miller, Judah 27 2.3

Collins, M-S 17 2.1

Hall, Danville 13 2.1

Parker, Danville 13 2.1

Vogel, Pr. Central 15 2.1

Woltkamp, LeRoy 15 2.1

Houk, AOC 15 2.1

Moody, GCMS 15 2.1

Ellis, Sullivan 6 2.0

Gray, Danville 12 2.0

Price-Watson, T-C 14 2.0

Sanchez, IWest 10 2.0

VanMatre, CG/B 10 2.0

Wright, Centennial 14 2.0

