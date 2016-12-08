Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 5
Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 5

Thu, 12/08/2016 - 10:03pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
Schroeder, IWest    58    40    162    23.1    34
Hall, Danville    39    26    113    18.8    21
S. Smith, T-C    60    31    165    18.3    28
Young, Oakwood    76    28    182    18.2    26
Duis, Milford    28    46    107    17.8    20
Tilstra, IWest    48    24    120    17.1    29
Meidel, B-H    46    31    131    16.4    24
Brown, Schlarman    43    9    108    15.4    22
Cramer, Watseka    41    14    113    14.1    28
Witte, Salt Fork    17    3    42    14.0    20
Jamison, PBL    38    19    110    13.8    21
Duncan, Unity    27    28    82    13.7    21
Russell, Centennial    39    8    96    13.7    32
Riley, Sullivan    10    6    26    13.0    16
Huls, Hoop. Area    34    20    90    12.9    24
Al. Franklin, AOC    35    15    89    12.7    19
Lenschow, M-S    33    22    101    12.6    19
Kirby, Salt Fork    34    7    87    12.4    20
Vogel, Pr. Central    36    14    86    12.3    19
Ward, Ridgeview    37    12    98    12.3    24
R. Fishel, Arcola    23    2    48    12.0    16
Peoples, Schlarman    34    16    84    12.0    14
Price-Wilson, T-C    45    18    108    12.0    19
Am. Franklin, AOC    34    7    81    11.6    20
Newbanks, A-O    8    6    23    11.5    12
K. Bauer, Watseka    30    19    91    11.4    35
Nelson, B-H    36    12    91    11.4    16
Ayodele, Centennial    33    13    79    11.3    16
Bollant, Judah    42    13    123    11.2    23
Darush, Sullivan    11    3    33    11.0    17
Hanshew, LeRoy    27    15    76    10.9    16
Dowers, Oakwood    40    18    109    10.9    15
Sieberns, A-P    15    13    43    10.8    20
Mi. Miller, Judah    44    39    127    10.6    19
Newell, Schlarman    37    10    74    10.6    12
Burton, Danville    22    9    63    10.5    16
Cooper-Watson, Dan.    29    4    63    10.5    16
Millington, A-O    10    1    21    10.5    11
Fifer, ALAH    30    9    72    10.3    16
Neuman, Oakwood    35    9    91    10.1    15
Knudsen, Unity    24    16    70    10.0    19
Barry, T-C    33    9    89    9.9    16
Espinoza, Rantoul    31    14    89    9.9    19
Trimble, SJ-O    24    7    58    9.7    x
Woltkamp, LeRoy    25    9    67    9.6    15
Northrup, M-S    28    16    75    9.4    14
K. Jones, CG/B    40    9    83    9.2    16
Clanton, Fisher    26    20    72    9.0    19


FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Messmore, AOC    19    15    78.9
M. Gayheart, A-P    15    11    73.3
Young, Oakwood    123    76    61.9
Haberkom, Pr. Central    28    17    60.7
Riley, Sullivan    17    10    58.8
Wellbaum, ALAH    36    21    58.3
Nichols, M-S    36    20    55.6
Witte, Salt Fork    32    17    54.5
Bolton, STM    24    13    54.2
Northrup, M-S    52    28    53.8
Price-Wilson, T-C    84    45    53.6
Brown-Gallop, Danville    15    8    53.3
Comstock, ALAH    15    8    53.3
Ayodele, Centennial    62    33    53.2
Gentzler, PBL    17    9    52.9
Shipman, ALAH    46    24    52.2
Al. Franklin, AOC    60    31    51.7
Sieberns, A-P    29    15    51.7
Woltkamp, LeRoy    49    25    51.0
Cooper-Watson, Danville    57    29    50.9
Slagel, Pr. Central    18    9    50.0
Tuttle, Sullivan    2    1    50.0
Wallis, Danville    12    6    50.0
Crowe, SJ-O    37    18    48.6
Millington, A-O    21    10    47.6
F. Johnson, Rantoul    13    6    46.4
Russell, Centennial    84    39    46.4
Fifer, ALAH    65    30    46.2
Slagel, Pr. Central    13    6    46.2
Drake, Watseka    35    16    45.7
Knudsen, Unity    53    24    45.3
Tilstra, IWest    106    48    45.3
Strack, CG/B    20    9    45.0
Dowers, Oakwood    90    40    44.4
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    9    4    44.4
Trimble, SJ-O    54    24    44.4
Fauver, Salt Fork    16    7    43.8
Fredrickson, Fisher    16    7    43.8
Frerichs, Oakwood    71    31    43.7
Gouard, Schlarman    60    26    43.3
J. Franklin, AOC    49    21    42.9
Lane, Pr. Central    42    18    42.9
Machin, Oakwood    14    6    42.9
Newton, LeRoy    14    6    42.9
S. Smith, T-C    141    60    42.5
K. Bauer, Watseka    71    30    42.3
Cultra, IWest    26    11    42.3
Duncan, Unity    64    27    42.2
Frerichs, SJ-0    38    16    42.1
Hackmann, M-S    57    24    42.1
McCoy, STM    38    16    42.1
Taylor, SJ-O    43    18    41.9
Vogel, Pr. Central    86    36    41.9
Levingston, LeRoy    29    12    41.4
Brown, Schlarman    104    43    41.3
Kannan, Judah    63    26    41.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    68    28    41.2
Meidel, B-H    112    46    41.1
Ward, Ridgeview    90    37    41.1
Retherford, GCMS    39    16    41.0
Hall, Danville    96    39    40.6
Neuman, Oakwood    87    35    40.2
E. Miller, Sullivan    10    4    40.0


FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Player, School    FTA    FTM    PCT
Peoples, Schlarman    18    16    88.9
Lenschow, M-S    27    22    81.5
Duis, Milford    51    40    78.4
Fleming, PBL    21    16    76.2
Hackmann, M-S    21    16    76.2
Duncan, Unity    37    28    75.7
Meidel, B-H    41    31    75.6
Burton, Danville    12    9    75.0
Kyle, M-S    16    12    75.0
Newbanks, A-O    8    6    75.0
Huls, Hoop. Area    27    20    74.1
Trenkle, LeRoy    19    14    73.7
Young, Oakwood    38    28    73.7
S. Smith, T-C    43    31    72.1
Davis, ALAH    14    10    71.4
My. Miller, ALAH    14    10    71.4
Sutherland, Rantoul    20    14    70.0
Hughes, STM    13    9    69.2
Cade, Hoop. Area    16    11    68.8
Enos, Fisher    19    13    68.4
Sanchez, IWest    19    13    68.4
Cramer, Watseka    21    14    66.7
Dowling, SJ-O    15    10    66.7
Knudsen, Unity    24    16    66.7
Moody, GCMS    15    10    66.7
Sieberns, A-P    20    13    65.0
Wendling, Unity    20    13    65.0
Clanton, Fisher    31    20    64.5
Curtis, Unity    14    9    64.3
Schroeder, IWest    63    40    63.5
Jamison, PBL    30    19    63.3
Ward, Ridgeview    19    12    63.1
K. Bauer, Watseka    62    39    62.9
Al. Franklin, AOC    24    15    62.5
M. Gayheart, A-P    8    5    62.5
Robertson, T-C    16    10    62.5


THREE-POINT GOALS
Player, School     3FG
Bollant, Judah    26
Cramer, Watseka    17
Jamison, PBL    15
S. Smith, T-C    14
K. Williams, Rantoul    14
Brown, Schlarman    13
Espinoza, Rantoul    13
Lenschow, M-S    13
Barry, T-C    12
Clevenger, Judah    12
Kirby, Salt Fork    12
Neuman, Oakwood    12
Talley, Ridgeview    12
Ward, Ridgeview    12
Dowers, Oakwood    11
Duis, Milford    11
Burton, Danville    10
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    10
Newell, Schlarman    10
Russell, Centennial    10
Hall, Danville    9
Wallen, ALAH    9
Curtis, Unity    8
Darush, Sullivan    8
Enos, Fisher    8
Meidel, B-H    8
Woltkamp, LeRoy    8
Davis, Salt Fork    7
Hanshew, LeRoy    7
Maxwell, Unity    7
Nelson, B-H    7
Trenkle, LeRoy    7
Velazquez, M-S    7
Ballenger, Ridgeview    6
Cagley, Pr. Central    6
Drake, Watseka    6
Am. Franklin, AOC    6
Hackmann, M-S    6
Harris, Watseka    6
Hathaway, GCMS    6
Knudsen, Unity    6
Schroeder, IWest    6
Spinks, Rantoul    6
Sutherland, Rantoul    6
Taticek, Rantoul    6
White, LeRoy    6
Bolton, STM    5
Lane, Pr. Central    5
Davis, ALAH    5
Grohler, PBL    5
Johnson, PBL    5
Norder, Watseka    5
Thomas, Fisher    5
Witte, Salt Fork    5
Blomberg, STM    4
Al. Franklin, AOC    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
Habing, Milford    4
Hood, Fisher    4
Leibach, STM    4
McKee, CG/B    4
Messmore, AOC    4
My. Miller, ALAH    4
Sobkoviak, Milford    4
Sprague, A-P    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
White, LeRoy    4
Williams, A-P    4
Dukeman, SJ-O    3
Dunner, Rantoul    3
Fifer, ALAH    3
Fredrickson, Fisher    3
Houk, AOC    3
Hutchison, Centennial    3
K. Jones, Ridgeview    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Mapson, Centennial    3
Northrup, M-S    3
Peters, Watseka    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
VanMatre, CG/B    3
Wendling, Unity    3
K. Bauer, Watseka    2
Collins, M-S    2
Conway, Judah    2
Crowe, SJ-O    2
Enos, Fisher    2
Eskew, T-C    2
Gray, Danville    2
Huls, Hoop. Area    2
Kauffman, AOC    2
Landry, Ridgeview    2
Parker, Danville    2
Sanchez, IWest    2
Trimble, SJ-O    2
Turner, Oakwood    2
Wilken, Milford    2
Young, Oakwood    2
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    2
Banks, A-O    1
Brimner, T-C    1
Bunting, Watseka    1
Cade, Hoop. Area    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Coley, Ridgeview    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Cultra, IWest    1
Edwards, B-H    1
Ellis, Sullivan    1
Fleming, PBL    1
Foran, CG/B    1
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Fuller, AOC    1
Gouard, Schlarman    1
Green, Sullivan    1
Hitz, PBL    1
Kramer, STM    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Messmore, AOC    1
Murray, STM    1
Newbanks, A-O    1
Newell, Schlarman    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Plotner, Salt Fork    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Rosales, Ridgeview    1
Shipman, ALAH    1
M. Smith, T-C    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wright, Centennial    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Enos, Fisher    86    10.8
Ayodele, Centennial    74    10.6
Vogel, Pr. Central    72    10.3
Tilstra, IWest    66    9.4
Young, Oakwood    94    9.4
Duis, Milford    56    9.3
Kaiser, Unity    65    9.3
Martin, Hoop. Area    64    9.1
Riley, Sullivan    18    9.0
Russell, Centennial    53    7.6
Spenard, Fisher    69    8.6
Mi. Miller, Judah    103    8.6
Cooper-Watson, Danville    49    8.1
Nuckols, PBL    63    7.9
K. Williams, Rantoul    66    7.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    50    7.1
Miller, Arcola    28    7.0
Price-Wilson, T-C    63    7.0
Witte, Salt Fork    21    7.0
K. Bauer, Watseka    54    6.8
Sieberns, A-P    25    6.8
Burton, Danville    39    6.5
Neuman, Oakwood    58    6.4
Lenschow, M-S    50    6.3
Nichols, M-S    49    6.1
Bryant, B-H    48    6.0
Clanton, Fisher    48    6.0
Burnside, T-C    53    5.9
Foran, CG/B    53    5.9
Kirby, Salt Fork    41    5.9
Barry, T-C    52    5.8
Gray, Danville    35    5.8
Roe, A-P    23    5.8
Gouard, Schlarman    40    5.7
Maxwell, Unity    40    5.7
Trimble, SJ-O    34    5.7
Fauver, Salt Fork    39    5.6
Meidel, B-H    45    5.6
Wilson, Rantoul    50    5.6
Woltkamp, LeRoy    39    5.6
McCoy, STM    33    5.5
Brown, Schlarman    38    5.4
Hart, CG/B    27    5.4
Gentzler, PBL    32    5.3
Hall, Danville    21    5.3
Retherford, GCMS    37    5.3
McKee, CG/B    47    5.2
Portwood, Milford    31    5.2
Schroeder, IWest    26    5.2
Northrup, M-S    41    5.1
Peoples, Schlarman    37    5.3
Bollant, Judah    55    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    8    4.0
My. Miller, ALAH    22    3.7
Olthoff, Judah    42    3.5
Dowers, Oakwood    34    3.4
S. Fishel, Arcola    13    3.3
Peoples, Schlarman    23    3.3
Turner, Oakwood    33    3.3
Neuman, Oakwood    29    3.2
Cagley, Pr. Central    22    3.1
J. Franklin, AOC    22    3.1
Plotner, Salt Fork    22    3.1
Duis, Milford    18    3.0
Dukeman, SJ-O    18    3.0
Maxwell, Unity    21    3.0
Taylor, SJ-O    18    3.0
Brown, Schlarman    20    2.9
Cramer, Watseka    22    2.8
Harris, Watseka    22    2.8
Landry, Ridgeview    22    2.8
Trenkle, LeRoy    18    2.7
Wallen, ALAH    19    2.7
Al. Franklin, AOC    18    2.6
Fleming, PBL    21    2.6
Fredrickson, Fisher    21    2.6
Green, Sullivan    8    2.6
Nichols, M-S    21    2.6
S. Smith, T-C    23    2.6
Wright, Centennial    18    2.6
Hall, Danville    15    2.5
Northrup, M-S    20    2.5
Nelson, B-H    19    2.4
Sanchez, IWest    17    2.4
Barry, T-C    21    2.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    16    2.3
K. Williams, Rantoul    20    2.2
Foran, CG/B    19    2.1
Hathaway, GCMS    15    2.1
Hutchison, Centennial    15    2.1
Knudsen, Unity    15    2.1
Thomas, Fisher    17    2.1
Davis, ALAH    14    2.0
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    12    2.0
Kirby, Salt Fork    14    2.0
Mapson, Centennial    14    2.0
VanMatre, CG/B    10    2.0
Wendling, Unity    14    2.0
Woltkamp, LeRoy    14    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Player, School     STL     AVG
S. Smith, T-C    54    6.0
Jamison, PBL    38    4.8
Duis, Milford    28    4.7
Wallen, ALAH    30    4.3
Peoples, Schlarman    28    4.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    25    3.6
Dowers, Oakwood    34    3.4
Schroeder, IWest    24    3.4
Knudsen, Unity    23    3.3
Neuman, Oakwood    29    3.2
Barry, T-C    28    3.1
Davis, ALAH    22    3.1
Dowling, SJ-O    19    3.1
Fifer, ALAH    22    3.1
Eskew, T-C    27    3.0
Landry, Ridgeview    24    3.0
McKee, CG/B    27    3.0
Young, Oakwood    30    3.0
J. Franklin, AOC    20    2.9
Harris, Watseka    22    2.8
Houk, AOC    11    2.8
Nelson, B-H    22    2.8
Taylor, SJ-O    17    2.8
Tilstra, IWest    14    2.8
Brown, Schlarman    19    2.7
Al. Franklin, AOC    19    2.7
Jones, CG/B    24    2.7
Richard, CG/B    25    2.7
Slagel, Pr. Central    19    2.7
Cade, Hoop. Area    18    2.6
Cagley, Pr. Central    18    2.6
Meidel, B-H    21    2.6
Martin, Hoop. Area    13    2.6
Huls, Hoop. Area    18    2.6
Kannan, Judah    31    2.6
Taticek, Rantoul    23    2.6
K. Williams, Rantoul    23    2.6
Coley, Ridgeview    20    2.5
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    15    2.5
Nichols, M-S    20    2.5
Riley, Sullivan    5    2.5
Clanton, Fisher    19    2.4
Foran, CG/B    22    2.4
Messmore, AOC    17    2.4
Gouard, Schlarman    16    2.3
Lane, Pr. Central    16    2.3
Mi. Miller, Judah    27    2.3
Collins, M-S    17    2.1
Hall, Danville    13    2.1
Parker, Danville    13    2.1
Vogel, Pr. Central    15    2.1
Woltkamp, LeRoy    15    2.1
Houk, AOC    15    2.1
Moody, GCMS    15    2.1
Ellis, Sullivan    6    2.0
Gray, Danville    12    2.0
Price-Watson, T-C    14    2.0
Sanchez, IWest    10    2.0
VanMatre, CG/B    10    2.0
Wright, Centennial    14    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

