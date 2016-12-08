Ayodele, Chargers outlast Maroons in girls' hoops

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Tamara Griffin(3) and Central's Lela McCoy(10) go for the ball during a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial senior Faith Ayodele is known to be softspoken and friendly off the court.

When she’s on the court, though, coach Jeff Carleton has urged his 6-foot-3 center to play with ferocity.

“She’s the nicest kid you’ll ever meet,” Carleton said. “But we need her to be mean on the basketball court.”

During Thursday’s 80-66 win over Champaign Central (2-6), Ayodele played with the edge Carleton desired on her way to a career-high 30 points.

“There was nothing you could really do against a big like that,” Champaign Central coach Pancho Moore said. “She just had the game of her life. ... You could double down on her, and it was what it was.”

Ayodele was unstoppable when she caught the ball in the post, towering over most Champaign Central players. Thirteen of her points came in the fourth quarter after the Maroons had cut the Chargers’ lead to 53-50.

Ayodele wasn’t alone in her big day. Frontcourt teammate Shoentera Russell scored 20 points.

“We just balance each other out really well,” Ayodele said. “We know how to communicate really well and pull ourselves back into the game if we ever get out of it.”

Champaign Central hung close against Centennial (3-6). Freshman guard Chanice Willis scored 19 points, including 12 in the game’s first 10 minutes before she struggled with foul trouble. Willis also picked up five steals while playing sparsely in the final three quarters before fouling out.

“She’s an exceptional talent that will be a force over the next four years,” Moore said. “We’re learning. It’s a big difference coming in from middle school, so she’s adapting. We’ve got a lot of room for improvement as far as the team. We’re starting to jell a little bit.”

With Ayodele playing with the edge she did Thursday, Carleton expects his team to build off its third win of the season.

“A lot of teams we play are not going to have the size we have,” Carleton said. “Everyone’s buying in, and we’re going to take our advantages. It’s working, and we’re going to stay with it.”