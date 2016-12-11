N-G Top 10: Girls' basketball (Dec. 12)

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball:Cissna Park vs Fisher » more Photo by: Holly Hart Cissna Park's Gabby Wessels (#25) is pressured by Fisher defenders as she looks to pass in the third quarter. Cissna Park vs Fisher Girls Basketball, Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Parkland College.

Teams continue to move up and down our rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS, but our No. 1 team stays constant as the season enters its fifth week:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Iroquois West 10-0 1 Raiders will look to keep unbeaten start going when they host Beecher tonight and Herscher on Wednesday in own Holiday Hoops tournament.

2. Oakwood 10-1 3 Balanced roster averaging 55.9 points will get stern test at Bismarck-Henning tonight. Blue Devils’ defense only allowing an average of 32.2 points.

3. Tuscola 6-1 5 Defense key for Warriors, who play at Central A&M tonight. In latest two wins, group held Arcola and Shelbyville to a combined 38 points.

4. Monticello 7-1 8 Sages had road wins against Central A&M and Unity last week. Two more road games this week: Thursday at Warrensburg-Latham and Saturday at Mattoon.

5. Schlarman 5-3 9 Talented Hilltoppers, who host Chrisman on Thursday night, seem to be hitting stride, winning their first three Vermilion Valley Conference by a combined score of 193-74.

6. Danville 5-3 — Solid week for Vikings, who won three games against Big 12 Conference foes and have a week to prep for trip to Urbana this Saturday afternoon.

7. Urbana 6-3 2 Tigers will try to end road woes — three losses in past week all happened away from Oscar Adams Gymnasium — when they play at Centennial on Thursday night.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-2 10 Spartans on four-game win streak going into tonight’s game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, and only two losses are to Iroquois West and Danville.

9. ALAH 7-2 7 Knights, who lost 51-36 at Mattoon on Saturday, will try to avoid two-game losing streak when they host Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on Thursday night.

10. Tri-County 8-2 4 Titans rebounded nicely from loss to ALAH with 20-point win against Armstrong-Potomac. Will receive stern test tonight at home against Arthur Okaw Christian.