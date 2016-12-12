Monday's highlights: IW wins tourney game, stays unbeaten

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs extracts a rebound from between BHHS's Hunter Edwards, left, (11) and Sierra Bryant (33) at Bismarck-Henning High School Monday Dec. 12, 2016.

In girls’ basketball

Iroquois West Tournament

■ Iroquois West 41, Beecher 34. Grace Schroeder (22 points) and Meara Tilstra (17 points) accounted for all but two points for the unbeaten Raiders (11-0) in their win over Beecher (10-2). Schroeder and Tilstra shared the team lead with nine rebounds apiece.



■ Milford 32, Hoopeston Area 19. Emily Duis scored 11 points and Alaina Portwood grabbed seven rebounds for the Bearcats (4-6) in their win. Alexis Cade had six points for Hoopeston (2-9).



Nontournament

■ Tuscola 53, Central A&M 52. Emma Henderson hit the game-winning basket in the final 18 seconds as the Warriors (7-1) recovered from a 19-4 first-quarter deficit to win in Moweaqua.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. Freshman Bailey Dowling scored 16 points to lead the Spartans (9-2) to a win on the road. Teammates Peyton Crowe and Bree Trimble each scored 14 points. Liberty Jamison hit 10 of 14 free throws and led PBL (5-5) with a game-high 22 points.



■ Unity 43, Arcola 32. Unity (6-3) scored all 13 first-quarter points and won at Arcola (1-7). Harlie Duncan had a double-double for the Rockets (12 points, 11 rebounds). Teammate Katie Kaiser cleared 12 rebounds and had eight points.



■ Tri-County 56, Arthur Okaw Christian 35. Shayne Smith scored 17 points for Tri-County (9-2), which beat AOC (8-3) at Oakland. Kiersten Price-Wilson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Titans. Amanda Franklin led AOC with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds.



■ MacArthur 48, Centennial 42. Faith Ayodele scored 16 points and Shoentera Russell had 15 for the Chargers (3-7), who held a 30-20 halftime lead at home.

■ Blue Ridge 59, Mount Pulaski 47. Josie Grammer (16 points) and Hannah Brackenhoff (14 points) combined to hit seven three-pointers as Blue Ridge (7-5) won at home. Alex Specht hit 16 points.



■ Chrisman 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 15. Freshman Karrington Krabel hit 12 points and senior Hannah Eddy had 10 as the Cardinals (9-3) won on the road. Haylee Watson led G-RF (0-12) with six points.



■ Salt Fork 45, Westville 39. The Tigers (3-9), who lost at home, were led by Aiyana Austin and Emily Jordan, each with 12 points. Jordan hit four three-pointers. Teammate Tiffanie Elliott scored 10 points. Austin completed her double-double with 11 rebounds.



■ Bloomington Central Catholic 74, Mahomet-Seymour 28. Jordan Hackmann led M-S (5-5) with six points in a loss to the Saints (2-6) in Bloomington.



■ LeRoy 49, Lexington 33. Skielyr Trenkle’s 19 points led the Panthers (5-4) to a win on the road.



■ Ridgeview 53, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28. Unbeaten Ridgeview (10-0) was led by freshman Grace Ward (11 points) in a Heart of Illinois win at Mackinaw. Stacia Landry had six assists.



■ Pontiac 50, Prairie Central 43. Kylie Vogel had 17 points and Molly Lane added 10 for the Hawks (2-7), who dropped a Corn Belt Conference decision at home.



■ Fisher 60, Tri-Valley 21. Alivia Spenard poured in 22 points to lead the Bunnies (5-6) past the visiting Vikings. Teammates Becca Clanton and Morgan Wagner each added 10 points.



■ Fieldcrest 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29. Claire Retherford scored 10 points for the Falcons (3-7), who lost at home.



■ Decatur Lutheran 44, Uni High 33. Aja Trask scored 17 points and had five steals for the Illineks (2-9), who lost in Urbana.



■ Clinton 58, Argenta-Oreana 31. Alyssa Saulsbery (15 points), Savanah Moore (14 points) and Madison Filkin (10 points) led the Maroons (4-7), who took a 15-0 first-quarter lead and beat the Bombers (0-7) at home. Maggie Millington led A-O (0-7) with 17 points.



■ Sullivan 53, Meridian 34. Chloe Riley (17 points) and Esther Miller (11 points) paced the Redskins (3-4), who trailed 12-7 after one quarter at home before putting on a 22-5 second-quarter blitz.



In wrestling

■ At Paxton. Ty Stegall (138 pounds), Logan Lindsey (160), Jason Bowman (170), Jack Ward (195), Kyler Master (220) and Sullivan Alwes (285) had pins for St. Joseph-Ogden in its 56-18 win over the Panthers. PBL’s pinners were Jacob Parish (145) and Tim Hewerdine (152). The fastest falls were by Stegall (42 seconds) and Ward (47 seconds). SJ-O’s Griffin Meeker earned a 16-1 technical-fall win.



In boys’ swimming and diving

■ At Champaign. Behind double winner Ryan Wierschem (200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly), the Maroons dispatched Mahomet-Seymour 199-97. Wierschem, a freshman, also swam on two victorious relays. Devon Bell (50 freestyle winner) and Cam Barnard (100 freestyle winner) each helped two relays to victory, and Michael Bernhardt (500 freestyle winner) was on one winning relay. M-S’ individual winners were Andrew Smith (100 backstroke) and Josh Ekberg (100 breaststroke).



■ At Normal. Diver Tyler Carrel (162.20 points) was the lone individual winner for Urbana, which dropped a 130-55 dual-meet loss to Normal University High.