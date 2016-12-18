N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Dec. 19)

Only one area team remains unbeaten in our latest rankings, courtesy copy editor COLIN LIKAS, but it isn’t the one that had been on top as a new No. 1 debuts:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Oakwood 12-1 2 Comets jump to top spot after pair of Vermilion Valley wins, face busy pre-Christmas schedule starting today vs. Armstrong-Potomac, finishing with four games in three days at Arthur.

2. Tuscola 8-1 3 Warriors posted two victories last week and host Cerro Gordo/Bement tonight before traveling to Okaw Valley Thursday. Team could have seven-game win streak by week’s end.

3. Monticello 8-1 4 Sages don’t have much chance to move up or down rankings this week, as their next game comes Dec. 27 against Stark County to start their own Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament.

4. Iroquois West 12-2 1 Raiders’ undefeated run ended at 11 games with a loss to Herscher last week, preceding a defeat at the hands of Ridgeview. IW’s schedule is clear for the rest of the calendar year, too.

5. Urbana 8-3 7 Two-win week for Tigers saw them upend Danville at home for first Big 12 win. Only game this week for Urbana comes Wednesday against Chicago Whitney Young.

6. Ridgeview 12-0 — Mustangs sealed a spot in the Top 10 by knocking off former No. 1 Iroquois West, but 11 other wins doesn’t hurt either. Ridgeview can make it 13 total today at Roanoke-Benson.

7. Schlarman 6-3 5 Tough draw for Hilltoppers, as other teams’ success — not poor play — dropped them this week despite a win. Schlarman can boost its case to move up today against Westville.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-2 8 After win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda last Monday, Spartans haven’t had much to do. That doesn’t change this week; team’s next game is Dec. 27 to kick off run in State Farm Classic.

9. Tri-County 11-2 10 A three-win week boosts Titans to four consecutive victories, and there’s no rest for the weary: Tri-County faces four games between Wednesday and Friday as part of Knights Holiday Classic.

10. Watseka 10-1 — Warriors jump into rankings on seven-game win streak and can push that run to as high as nine this week against Hoopeston Area (today) and Bonovan (Thursday).