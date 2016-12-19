Bismarck-Henning girls knock off Chrisman
CHRISMAN — Bismarck-Henning girls’ basketball was in the midst of a small rut last week, falling to a talented Oakwood team 49-33 and shooting poorly in a 29-24 loss to Armstrong-Potomac.
But the Blue Devils showed they’re back on track with a 50-43 win over Chrisman on Monday, their second in a row.
“We want to win games, but we want to improve as we do it,” B-H coach Mike Stephens said. “The last two games, we beat Cissna Park and we went down to Chrisman and won. So we have some resiliency, and that’s a good thing to have.”
Freshman Emily Meidel scored 21 points and Annie Nelson added 19 for the Blue Devils (10-4), who led 17-10 after the first quarter and 30-20 at the half.
Hannah Eddy led Chrisman (9-5) with nine points and Karrington Krabel scored eight for the Cardinals, who made a run in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Blue Devils 17-10 in the last frame, but it wasn’t quite enough.
B-H now heads into next week’s Blue Devil Classic, a tournament it will host, and kick off Dec. 27 against North Vermillion (Ind.), riding a high.
“We’ve maybe lost a game or two we wished we would have won, but we’ve also beaten a couple of very good teams,” Stephens said. “I’m pleased that we’ve shown improvement as the season goes on.”
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.