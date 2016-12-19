Bismarck-Henning girls knock off Chrisman

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: M-S vs. Centennial » more Photo by: Heather Coit Centennial's Amia Wright (24) tries to break through Mahomet-Seymour's Keida Nichols (5) and London Acree (22) in the first half at Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

CHRISMAN — Bismarck-Henning girls’ basketball was in the midst of a small rut last week, falling to a talented Oakwood team 49-33 and shooting poorly in a 29-24 loss to Armstrong-Potomac.

But the Blue Devils showed they’re back on track with a 50-43 win over Chrisman on Monday, their second in a row.

“We want to win games, but we want to improve as we do it,” B-H coach Mike Stephens said. “The last two games, we beat Cissna Park and we went down to Chrisman and won. So we have some resiliency, and that’s a good thing to have.”

Freshman Emily Meidel scored 21 points and Annie Nelson added 19 for the Blue Devils (10-4), who led 17-10 after the first quarter and 30-20 at the half.

Hannah Eddy led Chrisman (9-5) with nine points and Karrington Krabel scored eight for the Cardinals, who made a run in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Blue Devils 17-10 in the last frame, but it wasn’t quite enough.

B-H now heads into next week’s Blue Devil Classic, a tournament it will host, and kick off Dec. 27 against North Vermillion (Ind.), riding a high.

“We’ve maybe lost a game or two we wished we would have won, but we’ve also beaten a couple of very good teams,” Stephens said. “I’m pleased that we’ve shown improvement as the season goes on.”