Schlarman girls' hoops making climb with youth

DANVILLE — It was the type of uppercut the Schlarman girls’ basketball team didn’t take early during a 17-2 season in 2015-16. But it might have been the kind it needed during a season that ended in the Class 1A super-sectionals.

The Hilltoppers exceeded their 2015-16 loss total in the first four games of their 2016-17 campaign, falling to two-time defending Class 3A champion Morton along with Big 12 teams Peoria Richwoods and Normal Community by a combined score of 191-116. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, considering the competition.

“It was a smack in the mouth, it really was,” Hilltoppers sophomore Anaya Peoples said. “We cannot come out sluggish, we have to come out on a 10 and just perform the way we know how to play. Once we get down by a couple of points, we kind of get down on ourselves, but we need to make sure we keep playing hard, and we’re getting better at that.”

Forgive the Hilltoppers (6-3) for being a little sluggish during the two-day, four-game Morton Thanksgiving Tournament, during which they suffered all three of their losses so far this season.

For all of their prodigious talent, including three Division I recruits, they are young and thin with only seven varsity players, all freshmen and sophomores.

That young talent needs to learn. Freshman Capria Brown, who has heard from the Illinois coaching staff since the fourth grade and has interest from Michigan State and Purdue among several Division I suitors, is still learning the intricacies of playing defense at the high school level.

“She is an amazing athlete,” Schlarman coach Keith Peoples said. “But more than just an amazing athlete, she is a very good basketball player and she is learning to play basketball at a high level. Because of her athleticism, she is able to get away with a lot of improper defense, but what we’re doing with her and the coaching staff is we’re teaching her to play the game at a high level, and she is learning.”

While Brown leads the team in scoring, sophomores Sydney Gouard, Janiah Newell and Destiny Dye have stepped into increased roles from last year’s team, which featured All-Area senior Sierra Bell and Duke commit Arieal Scott, the latter of whom transferred to Urbana.

Leading the remaining group is Anaya Peoples, who has dozens of Division I scholarship offers. Like last year, Peoples is filling up the stat book. Unlike in her freshman season, though, she’s forced to be the team’s veteran leader.

She fits that role perfectly.

“Playing with her is just a really great opportunity,” Brown said. “She’s just a really great leader. She boosts my confidence. When I have the ball in my hands, she’ll tell me to shoot it and drive it. She believes in me probably more than anyone on the team.”

The ultra-talented Hilltoppers may have lost more games already than they did all of last year. But Keith Peoples is taking the long view with a young team.

“I think it was probably the best thing we could have scheduled to face that type of competition early on so that we can figure out what exactly we need to work on to be the best,” he said. “Sometimes you get a false sense of security when you win games early on and you’re not faced with high-level competition. I wanted our team to face it early to face it now so we could get back to the drawing board and improve now as opposed to the postseason. It was good to have that humbling experience early on.”