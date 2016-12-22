Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, December 22, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 19
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 19

Thu, 12/22/2016 - 11:15pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Athlete, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    84    68    270    30.0    42
Schroeder, IWest    92    45    239    21.7    34
Young, Oakwood    122    41    288    20.6    26
Hall, Danville    53    43    159    17.7    21
Henderson, Tuscola    51    22    126    17.0    28
S. Smith, T-C    80    42    190    17.0    28
Grammer, BR    68    43    199    16.6    25
Tilstra, IWest    71    30    173    15.7    29
Willis, Ch. Central    43    18    109    15.6    19
Brown, Schlarman    43    9    108    15.4    22
Meidel, B-H    53    33    148    14.8    24
Cramer, Watseka    62    17    162    14.7    28
Vogel, Pr. Central    64    28    148    14.2    24
S. Russell, Centennial    60    22    155    14.1    32
Duis, Milford    38    51    140    14.0    20
Specht, Blue Ridge    57    36    168    14.0    27
Witte, Salt Fork    17    3    42    14.0    20
Ayodele, Centennial    73    32    178    13.7    16
Cross, Urbana    47    18    123    13.7    20
Am. Franklin, AOC    57    11    133    13.3    20
Hawkins, Ch. Central    38    17    93    13.3    20
Jamison, PBL    50    37    157    13.1    22
Kirby, Salt Fork    56    12    144    13.1    20
K. Bauer, Watseka    44    23    142    12.9    35
Huls, Hoop. Area    34    20    90    12.9    24
Burton, Danville    37    19    111    12.3    25
Price-Wilson, T-C    67    38    172    12.3    24
Ward, Ridgeview    55    30    159    12.2    24
R. Fishel, Arcola    23    2    48    12.0    16
Peoples, Schlarman    34    16    84    12.0    14
Duncan, Unity    52    38    142    11.8    21
Al. Franklin, AOC    48    17    118    11.8    19
Riley, Sullivan    34    14    82    11.7    17
Darush, Sullivan    31    5    93    11.6    17
Nelson, B-H    43    17    115    11.5    16
Bollant, Judah    47    13    137    11.4    23
Cooper-Watson, Dan.    46    10    103    11.4    16
C. Russell, Tuscola    33    23    89    11.1    18
Lenschow, M-S    36    22    101    10.9    19
Sieberns, A-P    47    26    120    10.9    20
Wessels, Cissna Park    35    19    97    10.8    16
Saulsbery, Clinton    33    52    118    10.7    17
Filkin, Clinton    44    21    117    10.6    17
Newell, Schlarman    37    10    74    10.6    12
Bates, Tuscola    34    6    84    10.5    18
Mi. Miller, Judah    48    39    135    10.4    19
Fifer, ALAH    47    15    112    10.1    16
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    32    16    107    9.7    X
Barry, T-C    53    11    136    9.7    16
Dowers, Oakwood    50    22    134    9.6    15
Clanton, Fisher    38    28    104    9.5    19
Espinoza, Rantoul    39    18    113    9.4    19
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    23    12    66    9.4    18
Neuman, Oakwood    46    13    119    9.2    15
Spenard, Fisher    37    17    101    9.2    22
Harris , Watseka    34    23    99    9.0    14
Knudsen, Unity    41    27    117    9.0    X
Trenkle, LeRoy    27    36    99    9.0    19
K. Williams, Rantoul    43    2    108    9.0    13

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)
Athlete, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Messmore, AOC    37    25    67.6
Young, Oakwood    194    122    62.9
Slagel, Pr. Central    24    14    58.3
Spiller, GCMS    19    11    57.9
Henderson, Tuscola    89    51    57.3
Ayodele, Centennial    132    73    55.3
Wellbaum, ALAH    71    39    54.9
Nichols, M-S    42    23    54.8
Sieberns, A-P    86    47    54.7
Witte, Salt Fork    32    17    54.5
Wessels, Cissna Park    66    35    53.0
Schlesinger, Clinton    29    15    51.7
Haberkom, Pr. Central    37    19    51.4
E. Miller, Sullivan    47    24    51.1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    76    38    50.0
Jennings, Cissna Park    20    10    50.0
Northrup, M-S    64    32    50.0
Tuttle, Sullivan    2    1    50.0
Price-Wilson, T-C    135    67    49.6
Riley, Sullivan    69    34    49.3
Drake, Watseka    45    22    48.9
Bolton, STM    35    17    48.6
Retherford, GCMS    70    34    48.6
C. Russell, Tuscola    68    33    48.5
Cooper-Watson, Danville    95    46    48.4
Fifer, ALAH    98    47    48.0
Gentzler, PBL    44    21    47.7
Shipman, ALAH    76    36    47.4
M. Williams, Urbana    19    9    47.4
Woltkamp, LeRoy    74    35    47.3
Crowe, SJ-O    49    23    46.9
R. Russell, Urbana    32    15    46.9
Al. Franklin, AOC    92    43    46.7
M. Gayheart, A-P    54    25    46.3
Bates, Tuscola    74    34    45.9
Boyce, Cissna Park    24    11    45.8
Bryant, B-H    24    11    45.8
McCoy, STM    48    22    45.8
Am. Franklin, AOC    108    49    45.4
Strack, CG/B    20    9    45.0
Schroeder, IWest    205    92    44.9
Dowers, Oakwood    112    50    44.6
Lane, Pr. Central    74    33    44.6
Kramer, STM    36    16    44.4
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    9    4    44.4
A. Scott, Urbana    192    84    43.8
S. Russell, Centennial    138    60    43.5
Gouard, Schlarman    60    26    43.3
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
Vogel, Pr. Central    149    64    43.0
J. Franklin, AOC    49    21    42.9
F. Johnson, Rantoul    14    6    42.9
Taylor, SJ-O    61    26    42.6
Willis, Ch. Central    101    43    42.6
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    90    38    42.2
Wilson, Ch. Central    45    19    42.2
S. Smith, T-C    190    80    42.1
Specht, Blue Ridge    136    57    41.9
Frerichs, SJ-O    48    20    41.7
Tilstra, IWest    171    71    41.5
Trimble, SJ-O    70    29    41.4
Brown, Schlarman    104    43    41.3
Grammer, Blue Ridge    165    68    41.2
K. Bauer, Watseka    107    44    41.1
K. Jones, Ridgeview    49    20    40.8
Kannan, Judah    71    29    40.8
Blackford, Oakwood    59    24    40.7
Kaiser, Unity    77    31    40.3
Colvin, Ch. Central    5    2    40.0
Machin, Oakwood    15    6    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)
Athlete, School    FTA    FTM    PCT
Peoples, Schlarman    18    16    88.9
Lenschow, M-S    27    22    81.5
Duncan, Unity    47    38    80.9
Wessels, Cissna Park    24    19    79.2
A. Scott, Urbana    87    68    78.2
Fleming, PBL    31    24    77.4
Duis, Milford    66    51    77.3
Burton, Danville    25    19    76.0
Hackmann, M-S    29    22    75.9
Cross, Urbana    24    18    75.0
Meidel, B-H    44    33    75.0
Slagel, Pr. Central    20    15    75.0
S. Smith, T-C    56    42    75.0
Trenkle, LeRoy    48    36    75.0
Young, Oakwood    55    41    74.5
Huls, Hoop. Area    27    20    74.1
Enos, Fisher    23    17    73.9
Sutherland, Rantoul    26    19    73.1
Saulsbery, Clinton    72    52    72.2
Henderson, Tuscola    31    22    71.0
Bruns, PBL    40    28    70.0
Knudsen, Unity    39    27    69.2
Cade, Hoop. Area    16    11    68.8
Ellis, Sullivan    16    11    68.8
Jamison, PBL    54    37    68.5
Cramer, Watseka    21    14    66.7
My. Miller, ALAH    18    12    66.7
Sanchez, IWest    27    18    66.7
Ward, Ridgeview    45    30    66.7
Kyle, M-S    26    17    65.4
Al. Franklin, AOC    26    17    65.4
Schroeder, IWest    69    45    65.2
Ward, Ridgeview    37    24    64.8
S. Russell, Centennial    34    22    64.7
Espinoza, Rantoul    28    18    64.3
Clanton, Fisher    44    28    63.6
Cramer, Watseka    27    17    63.0
K. Bauer, Watseka    72    45    62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Athlete, School     3FG
A. Scott, Urbana    34
Bollant, Judah    30
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    27
Darush, Sullivan    26
Jordan, Westville    22
Cramer, Watseka    21
Grammer, Blue Ridge    20
Jamison, PBL    20
Kirby, Salt Fork    20
K. Williams, Rantoul    20
S. Smith, T-C    19
Ward, Ridgeview    19
Burton, Danville    18
Espinoza, Rantoul    17
Talley, Ridgeview    17
Barry, T-C    16
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    15
Johnson, PBL    15
Lenschow, M-S    15
Maxwell, Unity    15
Neuman, Oakwood    14
Brown, Schlarman    13
Clevenger, Judah    13
Cross, Urbana    13
Duis, Milford    13
Russell, Centennial    13
Talley, Ridgeview    13
Curtis, Unity    12
Dowers, Oakwood    12
Henderson, Tuscola    12
Nelson, B-H    12
Sprague, A-P    12
Drake, Watseka    11
Wallen, ALAH    11
Enos, Fisher    10
Hall, Danville    10
Newell, Schlarman    10
Norder, Watseka    10
Schroeder, IWest    10
R. Williams, A-P    10
Ballenger, Ridgeview    9
K. Bauer, Watseka    9
K. Davis, Salt Fork    9
Dietrich, Tuscola    9
Hackmann, M-S    9
Meidel, B-H    9
Moore, Clinton    9
Trenkle, LeRoy    9
Woltkamp, LeRoy    9
Enos, Fisher    8
Fehr, Cissna Park    8
Filkin, Clinton    8
Am. Franklin, AOC    8
Harris, Watseka    8
Hathaway, GCMS    8
Knudsen, Unity    8
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    8
Spinks, Rantoul    8
Taticek, Rantoul    8
Velazquez, M-S    8
Wessels, Cissna Park    8
White, LeRoy    8
Grohler, PBL    7
Hanshew, LeRoy    7
Lane, Pr. Central    7
Schlesinger, Clinton    7
Sutherland, Rantoul    7
Thomas, Fisher    7
Wilson, Pr. Central    7
Bolton, STM    6
Cagley, Pr. Central    6
Davis, ALAH    6
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    6
Leibach, STM    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
Messmore, AOC    6
Plotner, Salt Fork    6
C. Scott, Urbana    6
Sobkoviak, Milford    6
White, LeRoy    6
Ellis, Sullivan    5
Eskew, T-C    5
Al. Franklin, AOC    5
Habing, Milford    5
Hood, Fisher    5
McKee, CG/B    5
My. Miller, ALAH    5
Peters, Watseka    5
Willis, Ch. Central    5
Witte, Salt Fork    5
Blomberg, STM    4
Carney, IWest    4
Dukeman, SJ-O    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
Gray, Danville    4
Hutchison, Centennial    4
K. Jones, Ridgeview    4
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    4
Messmore, AOC    4
Moore, Clinton    4
Murray, STM    4
Northrup, M-S    4
Specht, Blue Ridge    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
Wendling, Unity    4
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    4
Bates, Tuscola    3
Dunner, Rantoul    3
Fifer, ALAH    3
M. Gayheart, A-P    3
Elliott, Westville    3
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    3
Green, Sullivan    3
Houk, AOC    3
A. Johnson, Clinton    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Parker, Danville    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
VanMatre, CG/B    3
A. Williams, Ch. Central    3
Willis, Ch. Central    3
Young, Oakwood    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Coley, Ridgeview    2
Collins, M-S    2
Conway, Judah    2
Crowe, SJ-O    2
Cultra, IWest    2
Dowling, SJ-O    2
Huls, Hoop. Area    2
A. Jackson, Urbana    2
Kauffman, AOC    2
Kelso, SJ-O    2
Kramer, STM    2
Landry, Ridgeview    2
Marquez, Cissna Park    2
Moody, GCMS    2
Patton, Ch. Central    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Sanchez, IWest    2
A. Smith, Tuscola    2
TK Smith, Urbana    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Stoller, Cissna Park    2
Taylor, SJ-O    2
Turner, Oakwood    2
Vesely, Urbana    2
Wilken, Milford    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Cade, Hoop. Area    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Edwards, B-H    1
Fleming, PBL    1
Foran, CG/B    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Fritch, Milford    1
Fuller, AOC    1
Gouard, Schlarman    1
Hitz, PBL    1
K. Jones, CG/B    1
Knake, Cissna Park    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Maul, Cissna Park    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Murray, STM    1
Newell, Schlarman    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Patton, Ch. Central    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Robertson, T-C    1
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
Shipman, ALAH    1
M. Smith, T-C    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Wagner, Fisher    1
Wilson, Ch. Central    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0/game)
Athlete, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    152    11.7
Kaiser, Unity    136    10.5
Enos, Fisher    113    10.3
Vogel, Pr. Central    112    10.2
Young, Oakwood    142    10.1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    67    9.6
Cooper-Watson, Danville    84    9.3
Martin, Hoop. Area    64    9.1
A. Scott, Urbana    78    8.7
S. Russell, Centennial    92    8.4
Saulsbery, Clinton    91    8.3
Spenard, Fisher    91    8.3
Mi. Miller, Judah    105    8.1
C. Russell, Tuscola    62    7.8
Duis, Milford    75    7.5
Wilson, Clinton    60    7.5
Burton, Danville    66    7.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    73    7.3
Riley, Sullivan    51    7.3
Nuckols, PBL    85    7.1
Specht, Blue Ridge    85    7.1
Riley, Sullivan    43    7.1
Tilstra, IWest    87    7.1
Miller, Arcola    28    7.0
Witte, Salt Fork    21    7.0
Sieberns, A-P    76    6.9
K. Bauer, Watseka    75    6.8
K. Williams, Rantoul    81    6.8
Roe, A-P    74    6.7
E. Miller, Sullivan    46    6.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    90    6.4
Gentzler, PBL    61    6.1
Lenschow, M-S    61    6.1
McCoy, STM    49    6.1
Portwood, Milford    59    5.9
Bryant, B-H    58    5.8
Clanton, Fisher    64    5.8
Ester, Blue Ridge    69    5.8
Nichols, M-S    58    5.8
Bielfeldt, GCMS    63    5.7
Burnside, T-C    80    5.7
Gouard, Schlarman    40    5.7
Maxwell, Unity    68    5.7
Austin, Westville    79    5.6
Barry, T-C    79    5.6
Meidel, B-H    56    5.6
Jordan, Salt Fork    60    5.5
Neuman, Oakwood    71    5.5
Retherford, GCMS    60    5.5
Brown, Schlarman    38    5.4
Willis, Ch. Central    38    5.4
Al. Franklin, AOC    53    5.3
Gray, Danville    42    5.3
Henderson, Tuscola    43    5.3
Maxwell, Unity    69    5.3
Moody, GCMS    58    5.3
Peoples, Schlarman    37    5.3
Woltkamp, LeRoy    58    5.3
Schroeder, IWest    57    5.2
Wilson, Ch. Central    31    5.2
Tinsley, Ridgeview    66    5.1
Trimble, SJ-O    41    5.1
Wilson, Rantoul    61    5.1
Foran, CG/B    61    5.1
Hughes, STM    40    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Athlete, School     Asst     AVG
Henderson, Tuscola    37    4.6
Cross, Urbana    37    4.1
Neuman, Oakwood    46    3.5
Bates, Tuscola    24    3.4
Olthoff, Judah    44    3.4
Turner, Oakwood    47    3.4
Cagley, Pr. Central    36    3.3
S. Fishel, Arcola    13    3.3
Peoples, Schlarman    23    3.3
Wilson, Ch. Central    20    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    32    3.2
Cramer, Watseka    34    3.1
Hall, Danville    28    3.1
Plotner, Salt Fork    34    3.1
Green, Sullivan    24    3.0
Harris, Watseka    30    3.0
Landry, Ridgeview    39    3.0
Brown, Schlarman    20    2.9
Dowers, Oakwood    40    2.9
My. Miller, ALAH    23    2.9
Dukeman, SJ-O    22    2.8
Al. Franklin, AOC    28    2.8
Grammer, Blue Ridge    32    2.7
Maxwell, Unity    35    2.7
Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Estes, Blue Ridge    31    2.6
Hathaway, GCMS    29    2.6
Specht, Blue Ridge    31    2.6
Wright, Centennial    34    2.6
Duis, Milford    25    2.5
Am. Franklin, AOC    24    2.4
Taylor, SJ-O    19    2.4
Wallen, ALAH    26    2.4
Willis, Ch. Central    17    2.4
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    28    2.3
Curtis, Unity    30    2.3
Foran, CG/B    27    2.3
Fredrickson, Fisher    25    2.3
Nelson, B-H    23    2.3
Rose, Sullivan    18    2.3
S. Smith, T-C    32    2.3
Wessels, Cissna Park    21    2.3
Barry, T-C    31    2.2
Moore, Clinton    24    2.2
Sanchez, IWest    24    2.2
K. Bauer, Watseka    21    2.1
Burton, Danville    19    2.1
Crowe, SJ-O    17    2.1
Filkin, Clinton    23    2.1
Fleming, PBL    25    2.1
Hutchison, Centennial    27    2.1
Knudsen, Unity    27    2.1
Nichols, M-S    21    2.1
Northrup, M-S    21    2.1
K. Williams, Rantoul    25    2.1
Cultra, IWest    22    2.0
Johnson, PBL    22    2.0
Kirby, Salt Fork    22    2.0
A. Scott, Urbana    18    2.0
Thomas, Fisher    22    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0/game)
Athlete, School     Stl     AVG
Henderson, Tuscola    45    5.6
S. Smith, T-C    70    5.0
Willis, Ch. Central    30    4.3
Peoples, Schlarman    28    4.0
A. Scott, Urbana    36    4.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    38    3.8
Jamison, PBL    46    3.8
Wallen, ALAH    41    3.7
Barry, T-C    51    3.6
Bates, Tuscola    29    3.6
C. Russo, Tuscola    29    3.6
Duis, Milford    35    3.5
Eskew, T-C    47    3.4
Cross, Urbana    30    3.3
J. Franklin, AOC    32    3.2
Wilson, Ch. Central    19    3.2
Al. Franklin, AOC    31    3.1
Dowers, Oakwood    42    3.0
Schroeder, IWest    33    3.0
Dowling, SJ-O    23    2.9
Moore, Clinton    32    2.9
Houk, AOC    11    2.8
Meidel, B-H    28    2.8
Slagel, Pr. Central    25    2.8
Brown, Schlarman    19    2.7
Coley, Ridgeview    35    2.7
Harris, Watseka    27    2.7
K. Jones, CG/B    32    2.7
Lane, Pr. Central    30    2.7
McKee, CG/B    32    2.7
Neuman, Oakwood    35    2.7
Richard, CG/B    32    2.7
Taylor, SJ-O    21    2.7
Cade, Hoop. Area    18    2.6
Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Grammer, Blue Ridge    31    2.6
Huls, Hoop. Area    18    2.6
Knudsen, Unity    34    2.6
Landry, Ridgeview    34    2.6
Martin, Hoop. Area    13    2.6
Moody, GCMS    29    2.6
Specht, Blue Ridge    31    2.6
Young, Oakwood    36    2.6
Cagley, Pr. Central    28    2.5
Espinoza, Rantoul    30    2.5
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    15    2.5
Kannan, Judah    33    2.5
Mi. Miller, Judah    33    2.5
Clanton, Fisher    26    2.4
Messmore, AOC    17    2.4
Nelson, B-H    24    2.4
Bahler, Urbana    21    2.3
K. Bauer, Watseka    23    2.3
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    28    2.3
Foran, CG/B    27    2.3
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    18    2.3
Gouard, Schlarman    16    2.3
Hackmann, M-S    23    2.3
A. Jackson, Urbana    21    2.3
Vogel, Pr. Central    23    2.3
Ward, Ridgeview    29    2.3
Koester, Tuscola    18    2.2
Vogel, Pr. Central    24    2.2
Filkin, Clinton    23    2.1
Nichols, M-S    21    2.1
Messmore, AOC    23    2.1
Riley, Sullivan    15    2.1
Spitz, AOC    23    2.1
Taticek, Rantoul    27    2.1
Burton, Danville    18    2.0
Green, Sullivan    16    2.0
Sanchez, IWest    10    2.0
Woltkamp, LeRoy    22    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and athletes not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments