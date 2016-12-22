Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 19

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Athlete, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 84 68 270 30.0 42

Schroeder, IWest 92 45 239 21.7 34

Young, Oakwood 122 41 288 20.6 26

Hall, Danville 53 43 159 17.7 21

Henderson, Tuscola 51 22 126 17.0 28

S. Smith, T-C 80 42 190 17.0 28

Grammer, BR 68 43 199 16.6 25

Tilstra, IWest 71 30 173 15.7 29

Willis, Ch. Central 43 18 109 15.6 19

Brown, Schlarman 43 9 108 15.4 22

Meidel, B-H 53 33 148 14.8 24

Cramer, Watseka 62 17 162 14.7 28

Vogel, Pr. Central 64 28 148 14.2 24

S. Russell, Centennial 60 22 155 14.1 32

Duis, Milford 38 51 140 14.0 20

Specht, Blue Ridge 57 36 168 14.0 27

Witte, Salt Fork 17 3 42 14.0 20

Ayodele, Centennial 73 32 178 13.7 16

Cross, Urbana 47 18 123 13.7 20

Am. Franklin, AOC 57 11 133 13.3 20

Hawkins, Ch. Central 38 17 93 13.3 20

Jamison, PBL 50 37 157 13.1 22

Kirby, Salt Fork 56 12 144 13.1 20

K. Bauer, Watseka 44 23 142 12.9 35

Huls, Hoop. Area 34 20 90 12.9 24

Burton, Danville 37 19 111 12.3 25

Price-Wilson, T-C 67 38 172 12.3 24

Ward, Ridgeview 55 30 159 12.2 24

R. Fishel, Arcola 23 2 48 12.0 16

Peoples, Schlarman 34 16 84 12.0 14

Duncan, Unity 52 38 142 11.8 21

Al. Franklin, AOC 48 17 118 11.8 19

Riley, Sullivan 34 14 82 11.7 17

Darush, Sullivan 31 5 93 11.6 17

Nelson, B-H 43 17 115 11.5 16

Bollant, Judah 47 13 137 11.4 23

Cooper-Watson, Dan. 46 10 103 11.4 16

C. Russell, Tuscola 33 23 89 11.1 18

Lenschow, M-S 36 22 101 10.9 19

Sieberns, A-P 47 26 120 10.9 20

Wessels, Cissna Park 35 19 97 10.8 16

Saulsbery, Clinton 33 52 118 10.7 17

Filkin, Clinton 44 21 117 10.6 17

Newell, Schlarman 37 10 74 10.6 12

Bates, Tuscola 34 6 84 10.5 18

Mi. Miller, Judah 48 39 135 10.4 19

Fifer, ALAH 47 15 112 10.1 16

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 32 16 107 9.7 X

Barry, T-C 53 11 136 9.7 16

Dowers, Oakwood 50 22 134 9.6 15

Clanton, Fisher 38 28 104 9.5 19

Espinoza, Rantoul 39 18 113 9.4 19

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 23 12 66 9.4 18

Neuman, Oakwood 46 13 119 9.2 15

Spenard, Fisher 37 17 101 9.2 22

Harris , Watseka 34 23 99 9.0 14

Knudsen, Unity 41 27 117 9.0 X

Trenkle, LeRoy 27 36 99 9.0 19

K. Williams, Rantoul 43 2 108 9.0 13

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-40.0)

Athlete, School FGA FGM PCT

Messmore, AOC 37 25 67.6

Young, Oakwood 194 122 62.9

Slagel, Pr. Central 24 14 58.3

Spiller, GCMS 19 11 57.9

Henderson, Tuscola 89 51 57.3

Ayodele, Centennial 132 73 55.3

Wellbaum, ALAH 71 39 54.9

Nichols, M-S 42 23 54.8

Sieberns, A-P 86 47 54.7

Witte, Salt Fork 32 17 54.5

Wessels, Cissna Park 66 35 53.0

Schlesinger, Clinton 29 15 51.7

Haberkom, Pr. Central 37 19 51.4

E. Miller, Sullivan 47 24 51.1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 76 38 50.0

Jennings, Cissna Park 20 10 50.0

Northrup, M-S 64 32 50.0

Tuttle, Sullivan 2 1 50.0

Price-Wilson, T-C 135 67 49.6

Riley, Sullivan 69 34 49.3

Drake, Watseka 45 22 48.9

Bolton, STM 35 17 48.6

Retherford, GCMS 70 34 48.6

C. Russell, Tuscola 68 33 48.5

Cooper-Watson, Danville 95 46 48.4

Fifer, ALAH 98 47 48.0

Gentzler, PBL 44 21 47.7

Shipman, ALAH 76 36 47.4

M. Williams, Urbana 19 9 47.4

Woltkamp, LeRoy 74 35 47.3

Crowe, SJ-O 49 23 46.9

R. Russell, Urbana 32 15 46.9

Al. Franklin, AOC 92 43 46.7

M. Gayheart, A-P 54 25 46.3

Bates, Tuscola 74 34 45.9

Boyce, Cissna Park 24 11 45.8

Bryant, B-H 24 11 45.8

McCoy, STM 48 22 45.8

Am. Franklin, AOC 108 49 45.4

Strack, CG/B 20 9 45.0

Schroeder, IWest 205 92 44.9

Dowers, Oakwood 112 50 44.6

Lane, Pr. Central 74 33 44.6

Kramer, STM 36 16 44.4

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 9 4 44.4

A. Scott, Urbana 192 84 43.8

S. Russell, Centennial 138 60 43.5

Gouard, Schlarman 60 26 43.3

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

Vogel, Pr. Central 149 64 43.0

J. Franklin, AOC 49 21 42.9

F. Johnson, Rantoul 14 6 42.9

Taylor, SJ-O 61 26 42.6

Willis, Ch. Central 101 43 42.6

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 90 38 42.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 45 19 42.2

S. Smith, T-C 190 80 42.1

Specht, Blue Ridge 136 57 41.9

Frerichs, SJ-O 48 20 41.7

Tilstra, IWest 171 71 41.5

Trimble, SJ-O 70 29 41.4

Brown, Schlarman 104 43 41.3

Grammer, Blue Ridge 165 68 41.2

K. Bauer, Watseka 107 44 41.1

K. Jones, Ridgeview 49 20 40.8

Kannan, Judah 71 29 40.8

Blackford, Oakwood 59 24 40.7

Kaiser, Unity 77 31 40.3

Colvin, Ch. Central 5 2 40.0

Machin, Oakwood 15 6 40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 attempts/game-62.5)

Athlete, School FTA FTM PCT

Peoples, Schlarman 18 16 88.9

Lenschow, M-S 27 22 81.5

Duncan, Unity 47 38 80.9

Wessels, Cissna Park 24 19 79.2

A. Scott, Urbana 87 68 78.2

Fleming, PBL 31 24 77.4

Duis, Milford 66 51 77.3

Burton, Danville 25 19 76.0

Hackmann, M-S 29 22 75.9

Cross, Urbana 24 18 75.0

Meidel, B-H 44 33 75.0

Slagel, Pr. Central 20 15 75.0

S. Smith, T-C 56 42 75.0

Trenkle, LeRoy 48 36 75.0

Young, Oakwood 55 41 74.5

Huls, Hoop. Area 27 20 74.1

Enos, Fisher 23 17 73.9

Sutherland, Rantoul 26 19 73.1

Saulsbery, Clinton 72 52 72.2

Henderson, Tuscola 31 22 71.0

Bruns, PBL 40 28 70.0

Knudsen, Unity 39 27 69.2

Cade, Hoop. Area 16 11 68.8

Ellis, Sullivan 16 11 68.8

Jamison, PBL 54 37 68.5

Cramer, Watseka 21 14 66.7

My. Miller, ALAH 18 12 66.7

Sanchez, IWest 27 18 66.7

Ward, Ridgeview 45 30 66.7

Kyle, M-S 26 17 65.4

Al. Franklin, AOC 26 17 65.4

Schroeder, IWest 69 45 65.2

Ward, Ridgeview 37 24 64.8

S. Russell, Centennial 34 22 64.7

Espinoza, Rantoul 28 18 64.3

Clanton, Fisher 44 28 63.6

Cramer, Watseka 27 17 63.0

K. Bauer, Watseka 72 45 62.5

THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS

Athlete, School 3FG

A. Scott, Urbana 34

Bollant, Judah 30

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 27

Darush, Sullivan 26

Jordan, Westville 22

Cramer, Watseka 21

Grammer, Blue Ridge 20

Jamison, PBL 20

Kirby, Salt Fork 20

K. Williams, Rantoul 20

S. Smith, T-C 19

Ward, Ridgeview 19

Burton, Danville 18

Espinoza, Rantoul 17

Talley, Ridgeview 17

Barry, T-C 16

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 15

Johnson, PBL 15

Lenschow, M-S 15

Maxwell, Unity 15

Neuman, Oakwood 14

Brown, Schlarman 13

Clevenger, Judah 13

Cross, Urbana 13

Duis, Milford 13

Russell, Centennial 13

Talley, Ridgeview 13

Curtis, Unity 12

Dowers, Oakwood 12

Henderson, Tuscola 12

Nelson, B-H 12

Sprague, A-P 12

Drake, Watseka 11

Wallen, ALAH 11

Enos, Fisher 10

Hall, Danville 10

Newell, Schlarman 10

Norder, Watseka 10

Schroeder, IWest 10

R. Williams, A-P 10

Ballenger, Ridgeview 9

K. Bauer, Watseka 9

K. Davis, Salt Fork 9

Dietrich, Tuscola 9

Hackmann, M-S 9

Meidel, B-H 9

Moore, Clinton 9

Trenkle, LeRoy 9

Woltkamp, LeRoy 9

Enos, Fisher 8

Fehr, Cissna Park 8

Filkin, Clinton 8

Am. Franklin, AOC 8

Harris, Watseka 8

Hathaway, GCMS 8

Knudsen, Unity 8

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 8

Spinks, Rantoul 8

Taticek, Rantoul 8

Velazquez, M-S 8

Wessels, Cissna Park 8

White, LeRoy 8

Grohler, PBL 7

Hanshew, LeRoy 7

Lane, Pr. Central 7

Schlesinger, Clinton 7

Sutherland, Rantoul 7

Thomas, Fisher 7

Wilson, Pr. Central 7

Bolton, STM 6

Cagley, Pr. Central 6

Davis, ALAH 6

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 6

Leibach, STM 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

Messmore, AOC 6

Plotner, Salt Fork 6

C. Scott, Urbana 6

Sobkoviak, Milford 6

White, LeRoy 6

Ellis, Sullivan 5

Eskew, T-C 5

Al. Franklin, AOC 5

Habing, Milford 5

Hood, Fisher 5

McKee, CG/B 5

My. Miller, ALAH 5

Peters, Watseka 5

Willis, Ch. Central 5

Witte, Salt Fork 5

Blomberg, STM 4

Carney, IWest 4

Dukeman, SJ-O 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

Gray, Danville 4

Hutchison, Centennial 4

K. Jones, Ridgeview 4

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 4

Messmore, AOC 4

Moore, Clinton 4

Murray, STM 4

Northrup, M-S 4

Specht, Blue Ridge 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

Wendling, Unity 4

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 4

Bates, Tuscola 3

Dunner, Rantoul 3

Fifer, ALAH 3

M. Gayheart, A-P 3

Elliott, Westville 3

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 3

Green, Sullivan 3

Houk, AOC 3

A. Johnson, Clinton 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Parker, Danville 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

VanMatre, CG/B 3

A. Williams, Ch. Central 3

Willis, Ch. Central 3

Young, Oakwood 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Coley, Ridgeview 2

Collins, M-S 2

Conway, Judah 2

Crowe, SJ-O 2

Cultra, IWest 2

Dowling, SJ-O 2

Huls, Hoop. Area 2

A. Jackson, Urbana 2

Kauffman, AOC 2

Kelso, SJ-O 2

Kramer, STM 2

Landry, Ridgeview 2

Marquez, Cissna Park 2

Moody, GCMS 2

Patton, Ch. Central 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Sanchez, IWest 2

A. Smith, Tuscola 2

TK Smith, Urbana 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Stoller, Cissna Park 2

Taylor, SJ-O 2

Turner, Oakwood 2

Vesely, Urbana 2

Wilken, Milford 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Cade, Hoop. Area 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Edwards, B-H 1

Fleming, PBL 1

Foran, CG/B 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Fritch, Milford 1

Fuller, AOC 1

Gouard, Schlarman 1

Hitz, PBL 1

K. Jones, CG/B 1

Knake, Cissna Park 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Maul, Cissna Park 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Murray, STM 1

Newell, Schlarman 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Patton, Ch. Central 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Robertson, T-C 1

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

Shipman, ALAH 1

M. Smith, T-C 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

Wilson, Ch. Central 1

REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0/game)

Athlete, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 152 11.7

Kaiser, Unity 136 10.5

Enos, Fisher 113 10.3

Vogel, Pr. Central 112 10.2

Young, Oakwood 142 10.1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 67 9.6

Cooper-Watson, Danville 84 9.3

Martin, Hoop. Area 64 9.1

A. Scott, Urbana 78 8.7

S. Russell, Centennial 92 8.4

Saulsbery, Clinton 91 8.3

Spenard, Fisher 91 8.3

Mi. Miller, Judah 105 8.1

C. Russell, Tuscola 62 7.8

Duis, Milford 75 7.5

Wilson, Clinton 60 7.5

Burton, Danville 66 7.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 73 7.3

Riley, Sullivan 51 7.3

Nuckols, PBL 85 7.1

Specht, Blue Ridge 85 7.1

Riley, Sullivan 43 7.1

Tilstra, IWest 87 7.1

Miller, Arcola 28 7.0

Witte, Salt Fork 21 7.0

Sieberns, A-P 76 6.9

K. Bauer, Watseka 75 6.8

K. Williams, Rantoul 81 6.8

Roe, A-P 74 6.7

E. Miller, Sullivan 46 6.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 90 6.4

Gentzler, PBL 61 6.1

Lenschow, M-S 61 6.1

McCoy, STM 49 6.1

Portwood, Milford 59 5.9

Bryant, B-H 58 5.8

Clanton, Fisher 64 5.8

Ester, Blue Ridge 69 5.8

Nichols, M-S 58 5.8

Bielfeldt, GCMS 63 5.7

Burnside, T-C 80 5.7

Gouard, Schlarman 40 5.7

Maxwell, Unity 68 5.7

Austin, Westville 79 5.6

Barry, T-C 79 5.6

Meidel, B-H 56 5.6

Jordan, Salt Fork 60 5.5

Neuman, Oakwood 71 5.5

Retherford, GCMS 60 5.5

Brown, Schlarman 38 5.4

Willis, Ch. Central 38 5.4

Al. Franklin, AOC 53 5.3

Gray, Danville 42 5.3

Henderson, Tuscola 43 5.3

Maxwell, Unity 69 5.3

Moody, GCMS 58 5.3

Peoples, Schlarman 37 5.3

Woltkamp, LeRoy 58 5.3

Schroeder, IWest 57 5.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 31 5.2

Tinsley, Ridgeview 66 5.1

Trimble, SJ-O 41 5.1

Wilson, Rantoul 61 5.1

Foran, CG/B 61 5.1

Hughes, STM 40 5.0

ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Athlete, School Asst AVG

Henderson, Tuscola 37 4.6

Cross, Urbana 37 4.1

Neuman, Oakwood 46 3.5

Bates, Tuscola 24 3.4

Olthoff, Judah 44 3.4

Turner, Oakwood 47 3.4

Cagley, Pr. Central 36 3.3

S. Fishel, Arcola 13 3.3

Peoples, Schlarman 23 3.3

Wilson, Ch. Central 20 3.3

J. Franklin, AOC 32 3.2

Cramer, Watseka 34 3.1

Hall, Danville 28 3.1

Plotner, Salt Fork 34 3.1

Green, Sullivan 24 3.0

Harris, Watseka 30 3.0

Landry, Ridgeview 39 3.0

Brown, Schlarman 20 2.9

Dowers, Oakwood 40 2.9

My. Miller, ALAH 23 2.9

Dukeman, SJ-O 22 2.8

Al. Franklin, AOC 28 2.8

Grammer, Blue Ridge 32 2.7

Maxwell, Unity 35 2.7

Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Estes, Blue Ridge 31 2.6

Hathaway, GCMS 29 2.6

Specht, Blue Ridge 31 2.6

Wright, Centennial 34 2.6

Duis, Milford 25 2.5

Am. Franklin, AOC 24 2.4

Taylor, SJ-O 19 2.4

Wallen, ALAH 26 2.4

Willis, Ch. Central 17 2.4

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 28 2.3

Curtis, Unity 30 2.3

Foran, CG/B 27 2.3

Fredrickson, Fisher 25 2.3

Nelson, B-H 23 2.3

Rose, Sullivan 18 2.3

S. Smith, T-C 32 2.3

Wessels, Cissna Park 21 2.3

Barry, T-C 31 2.2

Moore, Clinton 24 2.2

Sanchez, IWest 24 2.2

K. Bauer, Watseka 21 2.1

Burton, Danville 19 2.1

Crowe, SJ-O 17 2.1

Filkin, Clinton 23 2.1

Fleming, PBL 25 2.1

Hutchison, Centennial 27 2.1

Knudsen, Unity 27 2.1

Nichols, M-S 21 2.1

Northrup, M-S 21 2.1

K. Williams, Rantoul 25 2.1

Cultra, IWest 22 2.0

Johnson, PBL 22 2.0

Kirby, Salt Fork 22 2.0

A. Scott, Urbana 18 2.0

Thomas, Fisher 22 2.0

STEALS

(Minimum 2.0/game)

Athlete, School Stl AVG

Henderson, Tuscola 45 5.6

S. Smith, T-C 70 5.0

Willis, Ch. Central 30 4.3

Peoples, Schlarman 28 4.0

A. Scott, Urbana 36 4.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 38 3.8

Jamison, PBL 46 3.8

Wallen, ALAH 41 3.7

Barry, T-C 51 3.6

Bates, Tuscola 29 3.6

C. Russo, Tuscola 29 3.6

Duis, Milford 35 3.5

Eskew, T-C 47 3.4

Cross, Urbana 30 3.3

J. Franklin, AOC 32 3.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 19 3.2

Al. Franklin, AOC 31 3.1

Dowers, Oakwood 42 3.0

Schroeder, IWest 33 3.0

Dowling, SJ-O 23 2.9

Moore, Clinton 32 2.9

Houk, AOC 11 2.8

Meidel, B-H 28 2.8

Slagel, Pr. Central 25 2.8

Brown, Schlarman 19 2.7

Coley, Ridgeview 35 2.7

Harris, Watseka 27 2.7

K. Jones, CG/B 32 2.7

Lane, Pr. Central 30 2.7

McKee, CG/B 32 2.7

Neuman, Oakwood 35 2.7

Richard, CG/B 32 2.7

Taylor, SJ-O 21 2.7

Cade, Hoop. Area 18 2.6

Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Grammer, Blue Ridge 31 2.6

Huls, Hoop. Area 18 2.6

Knudsen, Unity 34 2.6

Landry, Ridgeview 34 2.6

Martin, Hoop. Area 13 2.6

Moody, GCMS 29 2.6

Specht, Blue Ridge 31 2.6

Young, Oakwood 36 2.6

Cagley, Pr. Central 28 2.5

Espinoza, Rantoul 30 2.5

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 15 2.5

Kannan, Judah 33 2.5

Mi. Miller, Judah 33 2.5

Clanton, Fisher 26 2.4

Messmore, AOC 17 2.4

Nelson, B-H 24 2.4

Bahler, Urbana 21 2.3

K. Bauer, Watseka 23 2.3

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 28 2.3

Foran, CG/B 27 2.3

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 18 2.3

Gouard, Schlarman 16 2.3

Hackmann, M-S 23 2.3

A. Jackson, Urbana 21 2.3

Vogel, Pr. Central 23 2.3

Ward, Ridgeview 29 2.3

Koester, Tuscola 18 2.2

Vogel, Pr. Central 24 2.2

Filkin, Clinton 23 2.1

Nichols, M-S 21 2.1

Messmore, AOC 23 2.1

Riley, Sullivan 15 2.1

Spitz, AOC 23 2.1

Taticek, Rantoul 27 2.1

Burton, Danville 18 2.0

Green, Sullivan 16 2.0

Sanchez, IWest 10 2.0

Woltkamp, LeRoy 22 2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and athletes not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.