N-G Top 10 girls' basketball rankings: Lots of movement

A lot of moves up and down in our latest rankings as the area scene stays busy this week at various holiday tournaments before 2017 rolls around:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Urbana 9-3 5 Tigers riding three-game win streak, including impressive win against Chicago Whitney Young, entering their Charleston Holiday tournament opener at 3 p.m. on Tuesday against Rantoul, the first of five games they’ll play in a three-day span

2. Ridgeview 13-0 6 Of the unbeaten Mustangs’ 13 wins so far this season, 11 have come by double digits before Ridgeview plays Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to tip off their stay at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla

3. Schlarman 7-3 7 Hilltoppers play Rock Island Alleman at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Normal Community in their opening game of small-school State Farm Holiday Classic after starting Vermilion Valley Conference play at 5-0

4. Watseka 11-1 10 Warriors on eight-game win streak before they play twice on Tuesday at Bismarck-Henning’s Blue Devil Classic, facing Benton (Ind.) Central at 1 p.m. and Fisher at 5 p.m.

5. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 12-2 — Knights make big leap this week thanks to two quality wins against Oakwood and Tri-County to help ALAH win its own eight-team Knights Classic on Dec. 23. ALAH takes a five-game win streak into a nonconference tilt at Neoga on Jan. 5

6. Monticello 8-2 3 Sages, who lost 64-53 at Mattoon last Wednesday, play at home Tuesday for first time since Dec. 10 when they take on Stark County at 10 a.m. and Tuscola at 6 p.m. in first day of Monticello’s own Holiday Hoopla

7. Tuscola 8-2 2 Warriors, who lost 40-32 at Okaw Valley on Dec. 22, will try to defend their tournament title at Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla this week. First up: GCMS at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and then the host Sages at 6 p.m. Tuesday

8. Iroquois West 11-2 4 Raiders have been off since Dec. 17 loss at RIdgeview and don’t return to the court until 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 for a home nonconference game against Donovan, where they’ll try to end a two-game losing streak

9. Oakwood 14-3 1 Comets fall a bit after placing fourth at ALAH’s Knights Classic, losing to the host Knights and Chrisman, but coach Jeff Ford’s team gets a chance to rebound at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Milford in Vermilion Valley Conference play, where Oakwood is 5-0

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-2 8 Spartans haven’t played since defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61-44 on Dec. 12 at home. That changes at 1 p.m. on Tuesday when they face IC Catholic in opening game of small-school State Farm Holiday Classic at Normal Community



