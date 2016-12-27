Girls' holiday hoops roundup: Rantoul, Urbana post victories

Merry Mule Fairfield

Tournament

■ Lawrenceville 52, Champaign Central 39. Junior forward Fess Hawkins scored 17 points and freshman guard Chanice Willis added eight for the Maroons.



■ Carmi 67, Champaign Central 64. Four quarters weren’t enough to settle the contest between the Maroons and Carmi. After the teams finished regulation play deadlocked, Carmi outscored Central 13-10 in overtime to earn the victory. Hawkins led Central with 22 points. Willis had 19 points, and Lela McCoy added 16.



Charleston Holiday Tournament

■ Rantoul 44, Eisenhower 30. Kanosha Williams delivered 13 points (including three three-pointers) and Kaylie Wilson had 12 points for the Eagles, propelling Rantoul to a 14-point victory.



■ Charleston 71, Centennial 44. Senior Faith Ayodele scored 13 points and junior Shoentera Russell recorded 11 points for the Chargers in their loss to the Trojans.



■ Urbana 84, Rantoul 48. The Tigers reached their 10th win of the season as four players hit double figures. Arieal Scott continued her stellar season with a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds to go along with six assists, her sixth double-double of the season for the Tigers (10-3). Lauryn Cross (19 points, 10 assists) also produced a double-double for Urbana, while Alarea Jackson (14 points) and Chian Scott (10 points) contributed. Akalah Spinks led Rantoul (5-10) with 13 points.



■ Danville 67, Canton 45. The dual offensive threat of Megan Burton and Mikala Hall proved to be too much for Canton. Burton made five three-pointers and scored 23 points. Hall nailed four three-

pointers and scored 20 points to help the Vikings defeat the Little Giants.



Monticello Holiday Hoopla

■ Monticello 65, Stark County 25. Zanna Myers was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and scored 25 points for the Sages. Tatum McCall had five steals and four assists for Monticello.



■ Tuscola 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17. Emma Henderson made seven field goals and scored 16 points to pace the Warriors to victory. Natalie Bates added 10 points for Tuscola. Makenzi Bielfeldt led the Falcons with six points.



■ Ridgeview 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. The Mustangs outplayed the Panthers in the second half to keep their unbeaten record intact during the opening game for both teams. Jordyn Talley sparked Ridgeview (14-0) with a game-high 24 points and Stacia Landry finished with nine points as the Mustangs outscored PBL 36-18 after halftime. Liberty Jamison hit three three-pointers and tallied a team-high 15 points for PBL, while teammate Ariana Gentzler added 11 points.



■ Neoga 65, Argenta-Oreana 41. Maggie Millington scored 21 points and Camilyn Newbands had 10 points for the Bombers.



■ Monticello 46, Tuscola 31. Rachael Lockmiller led the way with 12 points to propel the Sages to victory. Myers and McCall each scored 10 points for the Sages. Lexie Russo and Henderson each had eight points for the Warriors.



■ Stark County 41, GCMS 25. Sophomore center Claire Retherford scored 12 points and had four blocks for the Falcons.



Blue Devil Classic

■ Benton (Ind.) Central 56, Fisher 21. The Bunnies dropped the tournament’s opening game in Bismarck, trailing 23-15 at halftime before getting outscored 18-0 in the third quarter. Becca Clanton paced Fisher with eight points, while Sidney Hood (seven points) and Brittney Enos (six points) each contributed.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 50, Westville 27. The Blue Devils won their first game in Bismarck thanks to

balanced scoring as Alana Campbell poured in a game-high 15 points, Aliya Holloman added 12 points and Kyrsten Cox chipped in 10 points to help VG/H steadily pull away from the Tigers. Tiffanie Elliott scored a team-high 10 points for Westville.



■ Salt Fork 20, North Vermillion (Ind.) 17. In a low-scoring game, the Storm rallied from a 13-7 halftime deficit to win. Kayleigh Davis and Madison Kirby each accounted for nine points to help Salt Fork — which held North Vermillion scoreless in the fourth quarter — prevail in its tournament opener.



■ Cissna Park 60, Villa Grove/Heritage 31. The Timberwolves used a strong second quarter to take a 34-20 lead into halftime en route to a win in their opening game. Jasmine Stock (16 points), Gabby Wessels (13 points) and Lauren Knake (10 points) all finished in double figures for Cissna Park. Cox paced Villa Grove/Heritage with a team-high 14 points.



■ Benton (Ind.) Central 60, Watseka 29. The Warriors saw their eight-game win streak snapped in their opening tournament game as Benton Central cruised past Watseka thanks to a strong second half. Magan Harris had a team-high 11 points for the Warriors.



■ Bismarck-Henning 39, North Vermillion (Ind.) 15. The host Blue Devils used stingy defense to secure a win in their tournament opener, holding North Vermillion to two points each in the first quarter and third quarter. Emily Meidel (10 points), Annie Nelson (nine points) and Hunter Edwards (eight points) carried B-H’s offense.



■ Fisher 53, Watseka 45. Junior forward Clanton was 7 of 8 from the charity stripe and finished with 19 points to help the Bunnies top the Warriors. Junior forward Alivia Spenard scored 12 points and freshman guard Hood added 10 points for the Bunnies, who next take on Bismarck-Henning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sophomore guard Harris swished 14 points, junior guard Summer Cramer netted 13 points and sophomore forward Kennedy Bauer added 10 points for the Warriors, who next face Villa Grove/Heritage at 1 p.m. Wednesday.



■ Bismarck-Henning 45, Salt Fork 28. Nelson shot 6 of 8 from the charity stripe and totaled 19 points to help the Blue Devils defeat the Storm. Meidel hit a pair of three-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Blue Devils, who next face Fisher at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Kirby led the Storm with 16 points. The Storm next takes on Cissna Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday.



Mattoon Holiday Tournament

■ Galesburg 56, Sullivan 29. Esther Miller hit four field goals and scored nine points, Chloe Riley added seven points and Tatum Ellis finished with five for the Redskins. It was an uphill battle for Sullivan after Galesburg limited the Redskins to two points in the first quarter.



■ Sullivan 59, Decatur MacArthur 42. The Redskins’ balanced attack of Elizabeth Green (11 points), Brooke Tuttle (11) and Riley (10) proved to be too much for the Generals as Sullivan rolled to a 17-point victory. After trailing 25-23 at the half, Sullivan outscored the Generals 21-6 in the third quarter. Ellis had nine rebounds for the Redskins. The Redskins next take on Salem at 10 a.m. Wednesday.



Dieterich Holiday Tournament

■ Arcola 54, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42. Senior guard Ryann Fishel hit eight field goals and scored 20 points and senior forward Morgan Hobgood swished five field goals and scored 10 points to lead the Purple Riders to victory. Arcola limited its opponent to four points in the third quarter.



