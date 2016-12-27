State Farm girls' roundup: Schlarman impresses

NORMAL — In most situations, Anaya Peoples can create an offensive opportunity for herself at will. The same goes for Capria Brown and Sydney Gouard, the Schlarman girls’ basketball team’s other two Division I recruits.



Coach Keith Peoples, though, is trying to get his young team to find quality shots in the flow of its offense.



“We can manufacture shots individually, but can you manufacture a shot based on the offensive scheme we want to run,” Keith Peoples said. “We’re getting better at it, we’ve got a lot of good athletes who can create their own shots, but I would like to see us do a better job of running our offense to create high-percentage shots.”



The Hilltoppers managed to do that sporadically throughout a 51-25 win during their State Farm Holiday Classic opener against Rock Island Alleman. Peoples finished with 22 points, and Gouard added 12.



The defensive end, though, is where the Hilltoppers shined through parts of Tuesday’s win, outscoring Alleman 7-2 in the first quarter and 19-4 in the fourth, when Peoples notched four steals. Throughout the game, Schlarman switched back and forth from man-to-man to zone defenses.



“We just started pressuring them. Cece (Damilano) and Janiah (Newell) did a really good job pressing the ball, and Sydney, Capria and I got the steals,” Anaya Peoples said. “We work on (different defenses) a lot in practice, one thing to the next, one thing to the next. I think we’re used to switching pretty fast, and I think that we know that it switches the offenses up, too.”



Keith Peoples focused on beefing up his team’s schedule this season after it fell in the Class 1A super-sectionals last season.



The Hilltoppers move on to play Bloomington Central Catholic, a 2014 Class 2A sectional champion the last two seasons. Their quadrant of the bracket includes Annawan, which won the Class 1A state championship three seasons ago and has won seven consecutive regional titles, and Rockford Lutheran, a Class 3A sectional champion two years ago.



That’s exactly why he decided to take his team to a tournament that is new to the program.



“Once we received the invite, I didn’t think twice about accepting it,” Keith Peoples said. “The tradition of some of these programs is remarkable, and if you want to become a better program, you’ve got to play against teams with better traditions. ... It takes time and repetition and playing against good competition. To be honest, in our conference we don’t play against a lot of teams that can deny us and force us to find other options on the offensive end, so we just rely on our athletic ability to create shots. We’ve got to do a better job of exploiting the help-side defense.”



IC Catholic 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 44. The St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team rode the rocky path of a young squad against IC Catholic on Tuesday.



First came a valley in the form of a 15-2 deficit. Then came the peak of the 36-17 run that gave the Spartans a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter. Finally, it all came tumbling down in the three-point loss.



“The second half, we just couldn’t get anything to go our way,” coach Brian Loman said. “We forced some shots, we’re young, and we just didn’t do the things that we’re supposed to do. ... When we’re good, we’re good. And when we’re bad, we’re bad.”



In its first game in more than two weeks, a team that played two sophomores and two freshmen at once for much of Tuesday’s game had no issue scoring throughout the middle part of the game. They scored six points during the last 10 minutes of the contest, though.



“I knew we would come out flat because we haven’t had a game in 15 days,” said sophomore Bree Trimble, who finished with 10 points. “That’s not an excuse, but it’s hard. We came back, and I thought, ‘We’re going to do well,’ but then it all fell apart.”



After Tuesday’s game, Loman recalled an early-season contest against Danville, an eventual 60-48 loss, in which they scored 24 points in the first quarter.



“That’s how good they can be offensively,” Loman said. “Then you saw in that first quarter and overtime how ineffective we can be at times. ... We just didn’t run our offense. We just got back to playing backyard ball.”



Rockford Lutheran 57, Prairie Central 33. Hannah Conlisk scored 14 points for the Hawks in a game at Normal Community.



Brimfield 42, St. Thomas More 33. Emma Blomberg, Abby Leibach and Kaia Bowen each scored nine points for the Sabers at Normal Community in a small-school contest.



Blomberg made three of STM’s seven treys.