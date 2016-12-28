Blue Devil Classic roundup: B-H edges Fisher

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: Bismarck-Henning vs. Villa Grove/Heritage » more Photo by: Heather Coit Bismarck-Henning's Sierra Bryant (33) blocks a pass attempt by Villa Grove/Heritage's Krysten Cox (40) in the first half at the Blue Devil Classic Girls Basketball Tournament at Bismarck-Henning High School on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Bismarck-Denning won 33-27.

BISMARCK — Bismarck-Henning’s deficit was only five entering the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against Fisher, but it felt much more than that.



After all, the most the Blue Devils had scored in a quarter to that point was five, and in the third, they only scored three and trailed 17-12. In the heat of the game, sophomore Annie Nelson said she generally doesn’t think about the score a lot, but she admitted the Bunnies’ lead seemed almost insurmountable.



“It felt like we were down by like 20 or so,” said Nelson, who had scored seven of those 12 points.



Slowly and steadily, though, they chipped away at that five-point gap. Nelson, who scored 17, made one free throw to open the fourth, and Emily Meidel, the only other Blue Devil to score, hit a jumper a minute later. Nelson scored and was fouled, and finally, with 4:35 left, Meidel, who finished with 12 points, gave her team the lead by picking up a steal and scoring an open layup at the other end.



In the end, the Blue Devils won 29-26 in a game that featured 16 made field goals.



“It was just pretty ugly basketball,” Bismarck-Henning coach Mike Stephens said.



“We just shot the ball poorly. I don’t think we turned it over many times, but we shot poorly, and I think they defended us well. We had a hard time getting good looks,” Stephens added.



The Blue Devils simply weren’t able to find open shots against Fisher’s matchup zone. Alivia Spenard led Fisher with seven points.



“I thought we played our zone really well, I thought we rebounded really well, and they’re methodical against that, they really work it around to get a good shot,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “(Nelson) is an outstanding player. We tried to focus on her, and she got loose a few times down the lane in the fourth quarter and made shots. When you play Bismarck-Henning and Mike Stephens, that’s the kind of game you expect.”



It wasn’t a high-flying, back-and-forth battle by any means. But in the end, the Blue Devils won their fifth straight.



“I don’t think we were ready for it,” Nelson said. “We didn’t have as much energy as we needed to have. That was the tough part. We’ve been playing against zones the whole tournament. That zone was pretty tough, and we weren’t able to get the shots that we wanted off of it. But we picked up the energy, and I think that’s what helped.”



Cissna Park 45, Salt Fork 28. By her scoring output alone, Jasmine Stock should be a starter for Cissna Park. But coach Anthony Videka thought he could get more out of his junior off the bench on Wednesday.



He was right.



“She’s playing a lot better,” Videka said. “On both ends, too. Now her shots seem to be falling, her passes are getting through, her defense, she’s not fouling. It’s seemed to work, she’s taken her role well, and she’s playing hard.”



In a win against Salt Fork, Stock scored 12 points, including seven in the fourth quarter to help spearhead a second-half surge.



Lauren Knake scored 16 for the Timberwolves, including 14 in the first half to keep her team ahead 21-16 at the break.



Salt Fork needed every available player — literally — to finish the game. After creeping into the Top 10 in Class 1A last season, the Storm has only nine players on its roster this season. With one player on vacation, another, lone senior Katie Witte, out with an injury, and two players who fouled out late in the contest, coach Brian Russell was left with no bench players.



“I thought we were playing really well, then we had a bump in the road with some foul trouble, and they took advantage,” Russell said. “Overall, we thought we executed the game plan really well, and we had an opportunity to win the ballgame. Stuff happens.”



A matchup of Top 10 teams a year ago turned into a matchup of rebuilding programs.



After entering the day with four losses, though, Videka sees a bright future for his team.



“Now that we’re starting to kind of hit our groove a little bit, we’re piecing some things together offensively,” he said. “Our defense has been pretty solid. It’s good to see on both ends all the girls playing full speed the whole time.”



Watseka 69, Villa Grove/Heritage 37. Magan Harris tallied 17 points, Summer Cramer wound up with 13 points and Kennedy Bauer scored 10 points to give the Warriors more than enough offense in a win during the opening game of the day for both teams. Alana Campbell paced the Blue Devils with a team-high 14 points.



North Vermillion (Ind.) 37, Westville 28. The Tigers kept it close for the first three quarters, knotting the score at 24 to start the fourth quarter, but couldn’t finish in the final period despite a game-high 12 points from Tiffanie Elliott and eight points from Emily Jordan.



Benton (Ind.) Central 63, Salt Fork 31. The Storm fell behind 27-5 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t catch up in its final pool-play game of the tournament. Madison Kirby scored a team-high 13 points for Salt Fork.



Cissna Park 24, Fisher 23. The Timberwolves outscored the Bunnies 9-6 in the final quarter to get a hard-earned win. Gabby Wessels scored 11 points to lead the Timberwolves. Forward Brittney Enos paced the Bunnies with eight points.



Bismarck-Henning 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 27. Sierra Bryant scored a game-high 12 points for B-H, which received nine points from Meidel and eight points from Nelson. Kyrsten Cox paced VG/H with 10 points.



Watseka 62, Westville 14. Cramer scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors, who received 11 points from Kate Norder. The Tigers were paced by Tierra Walsh, who tallied five points.