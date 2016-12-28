Girls' holiday hoops roundup: Scott sparkles in defeat

Charleston Holiday Tournament

■ Paris 74, Urbana 67. Urbana lost in overtime, dropping its first pool-play game of the day, and saw its four-game win streak come to a halt despite 42 points and 12 rebounds from Arieal Scott, along with 14 points, five assists and five steals from Lauryn Cross. Urbana trailed 42-34 to start the fourth quarter before outscoring Paris 24-16 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.



■ Danville 56, Charleston 50. The Vikings held off a late rally from the host Trojans to win their first game of the day as Mikala Hall scored a game-high 17 points, while Makayla Gray (14 points, four steals) and Megan Burton (12 points, 10 rebounds) complemented Hall’s strong performance.



■ Pekin 59, Centennial 46. Shoentera Russell delivered a team-high 20 points and Faith Ayodele scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Chargers in their first game of the day.



■ Paris 47, Rantoul 24. Chakhalia Dunner scored seven points for the Eagles.



■ Effingham 70, Urbana 43. Scott had 21 points and seven rebounds in her first game without a three-pointer. Cross added 11 points for Urbana.



■ Danville 52, Centennial 36. Hall took scoring honors for the Vikings with 15 points. Jillean Cooper-Watson had 13 points and Gray had 10 points for the Vikings. Ayodele hit eight field goals and scored 18 points for the Chargers. Russell finished with eight points for Centennial.

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

■ Ridgeview 61, Neoga 40. The Mustangs won their first game of the day as they gradually built their lead throughout behind 16 points from Jordyn Talley and 14 points from Grace Ward. Mya Tinsley added nine points and four steals.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Argenta-Oreana 32. Junior guard Liberty Jamison and sophomore guard Madi Peden each scored 12 points for the Panthers in their opening contest of the day, with freshman guard Mackenzie Bruns adding eight points.



■ Monticello 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16. The Sages’ Marissa McPike scored more points than the entire GCMS team, finishing with 17. Emily Edmondson had seven points for Monticello. Hannah Hathaway had seven points for GCMS.



■ Tuscola 48, Stark County 44. Warriors senior Emma Henderson scored 13 points and sophomore Lexie Russo added 11 in their four-point victory.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Neoga 27. The Panthers won their second game of the day behind 14 points from Cassidi Nuckols and 10 points from Jamison.



■ Ridgeview 54, Argenta-Oreana 18. Maggie Millington accounted for eight of the Bombers’ points.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Large School

■ Normal Community 67, Mahomet-Seymour 39. Erin Lenschow scored 12 points and Jordan Hackmann and Abbie Velazquez each finished with six points for the Bulldogs.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small School

■ Bloomington Central Catholic 50, Schlarman 33. Capria Brown and Anaya Peoples each scored 12 points for the Hilltoppers in a quarterfinal at Bloomington Central Catholic. The Saints pulled away from the Hilltoppers with the help of 85 percent shooting from the field.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 46, El Paso-Gridley 40. The Spartans trailed 20-14 at halftime of their consolation quarterfinal game at BCC before using a strong third quarter to pull away and hold on for the win. Peyton Crowe wound up as the lone SJ-O player in double figures with a game-high 19 points and helped the Spartans advance to play St. Thomas More at 9:30 a.m. today in a consolation semifinal game at BCC.



■ St. Thomas More 62, LeRoy 32. Balanced scoring carried the Sabers to a win in a consolation quarterfinal game at BCC. Maddy McCoy dropped a game-high 14 points for STM (4-7), while Nakaya Hughes and Eliza Kramer each accounted for 13 points. Danielle Hanshew led LeRoy with 10 points.



■ Bishop McNamara 38, Prairie Central 31. Kylie Vogel finished with 18 points for the Hawks. The Fighting Irish rolled to an early 12-2 lead. The Hawks outscored the Fighting Irish the rest of the way, but it wasn’t enough. Molly Lane had six points for Prairie Central.



■ El Paso-Gridley 29, LeRoy 28. The Panthers’ defense held El Paso-Gridley to three points in the third quarter, but the Titans battled back. LeRoy’s Skielyr Trenkle scored a game-high 14 points.



■ Peoria Christian 49, Prairie Central 38. Vogel had 12 points and Hannah Conlisk added 11 points for the Hawks.



Dieterich Holiday Tournament

■ Newton 67, Arcola 22. Morgan Hobgood scored six points and Claire Miller and Ryann Fishel each had four points for the Purple Riders. The Eagles held the Purple Riders to two points in the fourth quarter.



■ Dieterich 43, Arcola 35. Sophia Fishel finished with 11 points while Ryann Fishel scored 10 points for the Purple Riders. Arcola finished pool play at 1-2 and will face BSE in today’s fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m.



Riverton Holiday Tournament

■ Clinton 53, North Mac 43. The Maroons (5-10) ended a three-game losing streak and picked up their first tournament win behind 12 points from Alyssa Saulsbery, 11 points from Madison Filkin and nine points from Savannah Moore.



Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 43, Shekinah Christian School, Ohio, 14. Sophomore Amanda Franklin just missed a triple-double, with 18 points, eight rebounds and nine steals for the Conquering Riders (10-4). It was AOC’s second win in the four-team round-robin tournament. Alexa Franklin finished with 12 points for AOC.

