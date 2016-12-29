Monticello girls end drought in own tournament

Image Gallery: HS Girls Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview » more Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

MONTICELLO — Junior Zanna Myers had envisioned this moment for years, standing on the floor of the Sages’ small gym with her all-tournament trophy in tow at the end of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.

It happened Thursday after a 49-21 championship-game win against Ridgeview.

“We have been wanting this for a long time,” Myers said.

For a player who helped her seventh- and eighth-grade teams to undefeated state championships, winning an eight-team high school tournament may have seemed inevitable.

But the road the Sages (12-2) took to win their home tournament for the first time since 2007 wasn’t the one Myers and her team necessarily expected.

First, classmate Tatum McCall left the district for St. Thomas More as a freshman. A year later, All-Area forward Marissa McPike tore her ACL and missed all of last season. But this year, McCall transferred back and McPike returned to action to join Myers and fellow All-Area honoree Rachael Lockmiller.

While their record doesn’t show it, the Sages felt like they stumbled out of the gate this season.

“I think we struggled at the beginning of the season,” Myers said. “It was kind of getting the hang of getting everyone to play together.”

The first few minutes of Thursday’s championship game went by in a blur.

Ridgeview played with tempo on both ends, pushing the ball up the floor on offense and pressing and trapping on defense. Monticello turned the ball over seven times in the first five minutes, and Ridgeview (16-1) led 10-4.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you I really remember the first five minutes just because they went faster than we wanted them to,” said McCall, who scored a game-high 12 points. “Our goal was to try to keep them slower. We didn’t really accomplish that in the first five minutes.”

Then, the Sages began to click like coach David Beery envisioned they could this season.

Monticello reeled off a 40-6 run that didn’t end until the fourth quarter, forcing the Mustangs into 16 first-half turnovers.

“It was probably the first time all year that I was incredibly impressed with my team,” Beery said. “Even when we were playing at their tempo there in the first quarter, we were still OK. But we calmed down, and we controlled the tempo of the game, which is just slightly below where they want to play. We knew that, and when we got our composure, we took off.”

Beery said the team didn’t lay out winning its home tournament as a goal this season, but it didn’t necessarily need to be said. After eight years of hosting and falling short, Monticello finally ended its holiday tournament as champion.

“I don’t want to say we emphasized this, but we wanted this. Even though we didn’t talk about it too much, I wanted it, they wanted it,” Beery said. “I feel like we’ve taken a big jump these last couple of weeks. There’s talent there, but it’s trying to understand their roles and understand each other’s personalities. (Thursday’s) win is not the end of the line. We’ve got to use this as a springboard to keep getting better.”



Tuscola 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41. All-tournament selections Emma Henderson (13 points) and Natalie Bates (12 points) helped the Warriors (11-3) carve a 10-2 lead before three minutes had elapsed in a win against the Panthers (9-7) in the third-place game. Mackenzie Bruns led PBL with 16 points.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Argenta-Oreana 20. Claire Retherford scored 12 points and Abby Spiller cleared seven rebounds as GCMS (6-10) doubled the score on the Bombers (0-12) in the seventh-place game. A-O was led by Maggie Millington with eight points.