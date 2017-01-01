N-G Top 10: Girls' basketball (Jan. 2)

Image Gallery: HS Girls Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview » more Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Sports editor MATT DANIELS has a new team atop our rankings for the first time this season as conference play is set to heat up this month:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Monticello 12-2 6 Only two losses for Monticello Holiday Hoopla champs are on a buzzer-beater and against unbeaten Mattoon. Sages back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tri-Valley.

2. Schlarman 10-4 3 Only blip for Hilltoppers — who host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday — at small-school State Farm Classic was loss to Bloomington Central Catholic, but fifth-place finish followed.

3. ALAH 12-2 5 Knights haven’t played since winning their own eight-team Knights Classic on Dec. 23, but ALAH goes into Thursday night’s game at Neoga on five-game win streak.

4. Danville 9-5 — Danville easily handled Urbana in Charleston Holiday Tournament’s fifth-place game. Vikings return to Big 12 play with Thursday night home game against Bloomington.

5. Urbana 11-6 1 Defensive consistency is biggest area Tigers, who lost three of their last four games at Charleston Holiday Tournament, need to sharpen before they play at Normal Community on Thursday.

6. Ridgeview 16-1 2 Mustangs started strong at Monticello Holiday Hoopla before Sages cruised to a title-game win. Ridgeview’s next chance at redemption comes Tuesday at Heart of Illinois foe Lexington.

7. Iroquois West 11-2 8 Long layoff for Raiders, who last played Dec. 17, ends with Monday’s home game against Donovan, IW’s first chance to end a two-game losing streak after losses to Ridgeview and Herscher.

8. Watseka 14-3 4 Warriors dropped first two games at Blue Devil Classic, but responded with three straight wins to head into 2017 on a positive before stern test at home Thursday against Iroquois West.

9. Oakwood 14-3 9 Comets went eight games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 21 without a loss before two in two-day span right before Christmas. Oakwood gets chance to rebound when it plays Thursday at Milford.

10. Tri-County 14-3 — Two of Titans’ three losses are to ALAH, with both determined by single digits. Tri-County hasn’t played since Dec. 23 loss to ALAH and returns to the court Saturday at Salt Fork.