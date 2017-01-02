Monday's highlights: IW, Hoopeston girls post blowout wins

In girls’ basketball

Macon County Tournament

■ Tri City/Sangamon Valley 65, Argenta-Oreana 31. Katelyn Buhlig scored eight of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Bombers (0-13), who fell to the unbeaten and top-seeded entry in first-round action at St. Teresa. Maggie Millington added nine points for A-O, which trailed 26-5 after one quarter. The eighth-seeded Bombers will face fourth-seeded Maroa-Forsyth in Wednesday night’s first consolation-bracket game.

Nontournament

■ Iroquois West 64, Donovan 17. Meara Tilstra registered a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) as the Raiders (12-2) won at home. Grace Schroeder scored a game-high 21 points. Teammate Tayler Fairley pulled down 10 rebounds. Rachel Carney was a steady contributor with nine points, eight assists and six steals.

■ Hoopeston Area 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7. Olivia Huls scored 17 points, Alexis Cade added 13 and Ariel Reeves 11 for the Cornjerkers (3-11), who won at home. Reeves pulled down seven rebounds. Cade and Jaylyn Linder each had six. Shelby Symmonds had five steals and Mercy Linder four.

■ Fieldcrest 46, Blue Ridge 31. Hannah Brackenhoff (two three-pointers) and Becca Crook each hit eight points for Blue Ridge (9-8) in a home loss.

■ El Paso/Gridley 52, Clinton 42. The Maroons (5-12) dropped a nonconference decision on the road.