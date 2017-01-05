Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 2

SCORING

(Minimum 9.0 ppg)

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

A. Scott, Urbana 143 129 470 27.6 42

Young, Oakwood 140 50 333 19.6 26

Hall, Danville 92 59 271 19.4 35

Schroeder, IWest 105 47 268 19.1 34

S. Smith, T-C 80 42 190 17.0 28

Cross, Urbana 102 33 268 15.8 20

Willis, Ch. Central 43 18 109 15.6 19

Grammer, Blue Ridge 95 50 262 15.4 25

Duis, Milford 49 67 182 15.2 20

Peoples, Schlarman 68 25 165 15.0 14

Am. Franklin, AOC 101 19 235 14.7 23

Tilstra, IWest 82 39 204 14.6 29

Ayodele, Centennial 103 38 244 14.4 30

Henderson, Tuscola 74 32 199 14.2 28

Witte, Salt Fork 17 3 42 14.0 20

Cramer, Watseka 84 24 231 13.6 28

S. Russell, Centennial 77 34 204 13.6 32

Hawkins, Ch. Central 38 17 93 13.3 20

Brown, Schlarman 60 11 145 13.2 22

Meidel, B-H 85 56 238 13.2 24

Kirby, Salt Fork 79 23 206 12.9 20

Vogel, Pr. Central 81 32 194 12.9 24

Jamison, PBL 65 44 201 12.7 22

Cox, VG/H 94 39 227 12.6 20

Nelson, B-H 77 53 227 12.6 16

Burton, Danville 55 33 172 12.3 25

Price-Wilson, T-C 67 38 172 12.3 24

Bollant, Judah 58 15 170 12.1 23

R. Fishel, Arcola 23 2 48 12.0 16

Specht, Blue Ridge 53 36 146 11.2 27

Duncan, Unity 56 44 156 11.1 21

Lenschow, M-S 62 35 188 11.1 19

Ward, Ridgeview 71 337 200 11.1 24

Cooper-Watson, Dan. 68 15 152 10.9 16

Al. Franklin, AOC 70 24 175 10.9 19

Campbell, VG/H 73 40 195 10.8 25

Darush, Sullivan 32 5 96 10.7 17

Saulsbery, Clinton 33 52 118 10.7 17

Sieberns, A-P 49 30 128 10.7 20

Filkin, Clinton 44 21 117 10.6 17

Newell, Schlarman 45 12 117 10.6 12

K. Bauer, Watseka 55 54 177 10.4 35

Mi. Miller, Judah 57 40 154 10.3 19

Riley, Sullivan 47 29 123 10.3 17

Huls, Hoop. Area 56 28 143 10.2 24

Harris, Watseka 61 34 170 10.0 14

Talley, Ridgeview 67 13 177 9.8 X

Barry, T-C 53 11 136 9.7 16

Clanton, Fisher 61 52 174 9.7 19

Wessels, Cissna Park 49 35 145 9.7 16

Dowers, Oakwood 50 22 134 9.6 15

C. Russell, Tuscola 53 29 135 9.6 18

Bates, Tuscola 48 31 135 9.5 18

Shipman, ALAH 48 25 139 9.5 22

Espinoza, Rantoul 39 18 113 9.4 19

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 23 12 66 9.4 18

Gouard, Schlarman 43 12 101 9.2 X

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 33 16 110 9.2 X

Trimble, SJ-O 42 14 101 9.2 X

Dowers, Oakwood 56 28 154 9.1 19

Knudsen, Unity 49 29 136 9.1 X

Neuman, Oakwood 55 20 145 9.1 15



FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 att./game-40.0)

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Petersheim, ALAH 16 12 75.0

Young, Oakwood 233 140 61.8

Ayodele, Centennial 176 103 58.5

Slagel, Pr. Central 24 14 58.3

Wellbaum, ALAH 98 53 54.1

Sieberns, A-P 92 49 53.3

Witte, Salt Fork 32 17 54.5

Spiller, GCMS 28 13 52.0

Schlesinger, Clinton 29 15 51.7

E. Miller, Sullivan 47 24 51.1

Messmore, AOC 61 31 50.8

Retherford, GCMS 101 51 50.5

Hawkins, Ch. Central 76 38 50.0

Northrup, M-S 64 32 50.0

Cooper-Watson, Danville 137 68 49.6

Fifer, ALAH 115 57 49.6

Price-Wilson, T-C 135 67 49.6

Henderson, Tuscola 150 74 49.3

Haberkom, Pr. Central 45 22 48.9

Shipman, ALAH 117 57 48.7

Bolton, STM 35 17 48.6

C. Russell, Tuscola 109 53 48.6

Slagel, Pr. Central 37 18 48.6

Crowe, SJ-O 68 33 48.5

M. Gayheart, A-P 57 27 47.4

Am. Franklin, AOC 184 87 47.3

McCoy, STM 48 22 45.8

Gouard, Schlarman 94 43 45.7

Drake, Watseka 77 35 45.5

Gentzler, PBL 64 29 45.3

Nichols, M-S 105 47 44.8

Riley, Sullivan 105 47 44.8

Schroeder, IWest 236 105 44.5

Bryant, B-H 63 28 44.4

Kramer, STM 36 16 44.4

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 9 4 44.4

E. Miller, Sullivan 79 35 44.3

Woltkamp, LeRoy 100 44 44.0

S. Smith, T-C 153 66 43.1

J. Franklin, AOC 49 21 42.9

Al. Franklin, AOC 138 59 42.8

Taylor, SJ-O 61 26 42.6

Willis, Ch. Central 101 43 42.6

Trimble, SJ-O 99 42 42.4

Watson, Tuscola 33 14 42.4

Wilson, Ch. Central 45 19 42.2

Gray, Milford 57 24 42.1

Harris, Watseka 145 61 42.1

S. Smith, T-C 190 80 42.1

Dowers, Oakwood 134 56 41.8

Kannan, Judah 91 38 41.8

A. Scott, Urbana 343 143 41.7

S. Russell, Centennial 185 77 41.6

Vogel, Pr. Central 195 81 41.5

L. Russo, Tuscola 70 29 41.4

Brown, Schlarman 104 43 41.3

Grammer, Blue Ridge 165 68 41.2

Hall, Danville 224 92 41.1

K. Jones, Ridgeview 61 25 40.9

Tilstra, IWest 201 82 40.8

Bielfeldt, GCMS 59 24 40.7

Blackford, Oakwood 59 24 40.7

May, Fisher 37 15 40.5

R. Russell, Urbana 37 15 40.5

Wessels, Cissna Park 121 49 40.5

Kaiser, Unity 77 31 40.3

Cross, Urbana 254 102 40.2

Peoples, Schlarman 169 68 40.2

Colvin, Ch. Central 5 2 40.0

Fairley, IWest 80 32 40.0

Machin, Oakwood 15 6 40.0



FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 2 att./game-62.5)

Player, School FTA FT PCT

Burton, Danville 40 33 82.5

Crowe, SJ-O 27 22 81.4

Duis, Milford 84 67 79.8

Trenkle, LeRoy 77 60 77.9

A. Scott, Urbana 166 129 77.7

Duncan, Unity 57 44 77.2

Fleming, PBL 34 26 76.5

S. Smith, T-C 56 42 75.0

Hackmann, M-S 54 40 74.1

Peoples, Schlarman 34 25 73.5

Henderson, Tuscola 44 32 72.7

Meidel, B-H 77 56 72.7

Young, Oakwood 69 50 72.5

Saulsbery, Clinton 72 52 72.2

Knudsen, Unity 41 29 70.7

Bates, Tuscola 44 31 70.5

Cross, Urbana 47 23 70.2

Lenschow, M-S 50 35 70.0

Wessels, Cissna Park 50 35 70.0

Enos, Fisher 36 25 69.4

Cade, Hoop. Area 16 11 68.8

Tuttle, Sullivan 19 13 68.4

Jamison, PBL 65 44 67.7

Shipman, ALAH 37 25 67.6

Ward, Ridgeview 55 37 67.2

Clanton, Fisher 78 52 66.7

Dye, Schlarman 32 21 65.6

My. Miller, ALAH 29 19 65.5

Hall, Danville 95 62 65.3

Schroeder, IWest 72 47 65.2

Bruns, PBL 54 35 64.8

Ward, Ridgeview 37 24 64.8

K. Bauer, Watseka 86 54 62.8



THREE-POINT GOALS

Player, School 3FG

A. Scott, Urbana 55

Bollant, Judah 39

Cramer, Watseka 33

Cross, Urbana 31

Talley, Ridgeview 30

Burton, Danville 29

Lenschow, M-S 29

Hall, Danville 28

Hol. Hambleton, A-P 28

Darush, Sullivan 27

Jamison, PBL 27

K. Williams, Rantoul 26

Kirby, Salt Fork 25

Espinoza, Rantoul 24

Jordan, Westville 24

Grammer, Blue Ridge 22

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 21

Drake, Watseka 21

Enos, Fisher 21

Ward, Ridgeview 21

A. Nelson, B-H 20

Henderson, Tuscola 19

S. Smith, T-C 19

Duis, Milford 17

Johnson, PBL 17

Velazquez, M-S 17

Barry, T-C 16

Hackmann, M-S 16

Norder, Watseka 16

S. Russell, Centennial 16

Wallen, ALAH 16

Maxwell, Unity 15

Neuman, Oakwood 15

Newell, Schlarman 15

Brown, Schlarman 14

Clevenger, Judah 14

Dowers, Oakwood 14

Am. Franklin, AOC 14

Harris, Watseka 14

Holloman, VG/H 14

K. Bauer, Watseka 13

K. Davis, Salt Fork 13

Fehr, Cissna Park 13

Sprague, A-P 13

Curtis, Unity 12

Dietrich, Tuscola 12

Meidel, B-H 12

Plotner, Salt Fork 12

C. Scott, Urbana 12

Trenkle, LeRoy 12

Wessels, Cissna Park 12

Al. Franklin, AOC 11

Hathaway, GCMS 11

My. Miller, ALAH 11

Schroeder, IWest 11

Ballenger, Ridgeview 10

Lane, Pr. Central 10

Spinks, Rantoul 10

R. Williams, A-P 10

Wilson, Pr. Central 10

Woltkamp, LeRoy 10

Campbell, VG/H 9

Ellis, Sullivan 9

Hanshew, LeRoy 9

Knudsen, Unity 9

Moore, Clinton 9

Sutherland, Rantoul 9

Taticek, Rantoul 9

White, LeRoy 9

Dunner, Rantoul 8

Filkin, Clinton 8

Grohler, PBL 8

Koester, Tuscola 8

Messmore, AOC 8

L. McCoy, Ch. Central 8

Northrup, M-S 8

Thomas, Fisher 8

Cagley, Pr. Central 7

Gray, Danville 7

Hood, Fisher 7

A. Jackson, Urbana 7

Schlesinger, Clinton 7

Sobkoviak, Milford 7

Bates, Tuscola 6

Bolton, STM 6

K. Davis, ALAH 6

Hay. Hambleton, A-P 6

Leibach, STM 6

Mapson, Centennial 6

White, LeRoy 6

Carney, IWest 5

Crowe, SJ-O 5

Dukeman, SJ-O 5

Elliott, Westville 5

Eskew, T-C 5

Al. Franklin, AOC 5

Habing, Milford 5

Hutchison, Centennial 5

Knake, Cissna Park 5

McKee, CG/B 5

My. Miller, ALAH 5

Peters, Watseka 5

Wendling, Unity 5

Willis, Ch. Central 5

Witte, Salt Fork 5

Blomberg, STM 4

Collins, M-S 4

Fifer, ALAH 4

Fredrickson, Fisher 4

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 4

Green, Sullivan 4

K. Jones, Ridgeview 4

V. McCoy, Ch. Central 4

Messmore, AOC 4

Moore, Clinton 4

Murray, STM 4

Parker, Danville 4

Peoples, Schlarman 4

Sanchez, IWest 4

Specht, Blue Ridge 4

Taylor, SJ-O 4

Trenkle, LeRoy 4

Zimmerman, Ridgeview 4

Bates, Tuscola 3

Cade, Hoop. Area 3

Dowling, SJ-O 3

M. Gayheart, A-P 3

Gouard, Schlarman 3

Herschberger, ALAH 3

Houk, AOC 3

Huls, Hoop. Area 3

A. Johnson, Clinton 3

Kauffman, AOC 3

Lane, Pr. Central 3

Peden, PBL 3

Shipman, ALAH 3

A. Smith, Tuscola 3

TK Smith, Urbana 3

Stoller, Cissna Park 3

Trimble, SJ-O 3

Turner, Oakwood 3

VanMatre, CG/B 3

Vesely, Urbana 3

Watson, Tuscola 3

A. Williams, Ch. Central 3

Willis, Ch. Central 3

Young, Oakwood 3

Brimner, T-C 2

Burgin, Urbana 2

Coley, Ridgeview 2

Conway, Judah 2

Cultra, IWest 2

Damilano, Schlarman 2

Foran, CG/B 2

Fuller, AOC 2

Kelso, SJ-O 2

Kramer, STM 2

Landry, Ridgeview 2

Marquez, Cissna Park 2

Moody, GCMS 2

Patton, Ch. Central 2

Peterson, Clinton 2

Stock, Cissna Park 2

Taylor, SJ-O 2

Wilken, Milford 2

M. Williams, Urbana 2

Wright, Centennial 2

Beyer, Ridgeview 1

Burk, Fisher 1

Burnside, T-C 1

Canas, SJ-O 1

Colvin, Ch. Central 1

Conlisk, Pr. Central 1

Cooper-Watson, Danville 1

Edwards, B-H 1

Fleming, PBL 1

P. Frerichs, Oakwood 1

Fritch, Milford 1

Hitz, PBL 1

F. Johnson, Rantoul 1

K. Jones, CG/B 1

Knake, Cissna Park 1

Knapp, Pr. Central 1

Kyle, M-S 1

McCalla, Milford 1

Morts, Milford 1

Murray, STM 1

Nugent, GCMS 1

Patton, Ch. Central 1

Peterscheim, ALAH 1

Rayburn, B-H 1

Retherford, GCMS 1

Robertson, T-C 1

L. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

R. Rosales, Ridgeview 1

Rose, Sullivan 1

R. Russell, Urbana 1

M. Smith, T-C 1

Terry, Centennial 1

Tilstra, IWest 1

Wagner, Fisher 1

Wilson, Ch. Central 1



REBOUNDS

(Minimum 5.0)

Player, School REB RPG

Ayodele, Centennial 208 12.2

A. Scott, Urbana 173 10.2

Kaiser, Unity 152 10.1

Young, Oakwood 171 10.1

Hawkins, Ch. Central 67 9.6

Vogel, Pr. Central 142 9.5

Enos, Fisher 165 9.1

Martin, Hoop. Area 127 8.5

Cooper-Watson, Danville 117 8.4

Saulsbery, Clinton 91 8.3

C. Russell, Tuscola 115 8.2

Cox, VG/H 144 8.0

Mi. Miller, Judah 115 7.7

S. Russell, Centennial 115 7.7

Spenard, Fisher 135 7.5

Wilson, Clinton 60 7.5

Duis, Milford 88 7.3

Burton, Danville 98 7.0

Miller, Arcola 28 7.0

Tilstra, IWest 98 7.0

Witte, Salt Fork 21 7.0

Am. Franklin, AOC 111 6.9

Sieberns, A-P 83 6.9

Roe, A-P 81 6.8

Specht, Blue Ridge 85 6.5

Price-Wilson, T-C 90 6.4

K. Williams, Rantoul 109 6.4

Bryant, B-H 113 6.3

Nuckols, PBL 101 6.3

E. Miller, Sullivan 74 6.2

Lenschow, M-S 104 6.1

McCoy, STM 49 6.1

Gentzler, PBL 84 6.0

Reeves, Hoop. Area 12 6.0

Woltkamp, LeRoy 80 6.0

Ester, Blue Ridge 95 5.9

Duncan, Unity 81 5.8

Ester, Blue Ridge 69 5.8

Burnside, T-C 80 5.7

Jordan, Salt Fork 91 5.7

Barry, T-C 79 5.6

Gouard, Schlarman 62 5.6

Schroeder, IWest 78 5.6

Meidel, B-H 99 5.5

Peoples, Schlarman 60 5.5

Retherford, GCMS 60 5.5

Riley, Sullivan 66 5.5

Clanton, Fisher 98 5.4

M. Gayheart, A-P 65 5.4

Willis, Ch. Central 38 5.4

Maxwell, Unity 69 5.3

Moody, GCMS 58 5.3

Neuman, Oakwood 85 5.3

Portwood, Milford 64 5.3

Austin, Westville 94 5.2

K. Bauer, Watseka 88 5.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 31 5.2

Bielfeldt, GCMS 82 5.1

Fairley, IWest 71 5.1

Tinsley, Ridgeview 91 5.1

Wilson, Rantoul 61 5.1

Maxwell, Unity 76 5.1

Foran, CG/B 70 5.0

Hall, Danville 70 5.0

Hughes, STM 40 5.0

Shipman, ALAH 75 5.0



ASSISTS

(Minimum 2.0)

Player, School Asst AVG

Henderson, Tuscola 57 4.1

Cross, Urbana 67 3.9

Olthoff, Judah 56 3.7

Peoples, Schlarman 41 3.7

Brown, Schlarman 40 3.6

Hall, Danville 49 3.5

J. Franklin, AOC 54 3.4

S. Fishel, Arcola 13 3.3

Wilson, Ch. Central 20 3.3

Cagley, Pr. Central 48 3.2

Cramer, Watseka 54 3.2

Plotner, Salt Fork 51 3.2

Dukeman, SJ-O 34 3.1

Neuman, Oakwood 53 3.1

Green, Sullivan 24 3.0

Bates, Tuscola 40 2.9

Harris, Watseka 50 2.9

Dowers, Oakwood 48 2.8

Grammer, Blue Ridge 48 2.8

Landry, Ridgeview 50 2.8

My. Miller, ALAH 33 2.8

Turner, Oakwood 48 2.8

Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

A. Scott, Urbana 44 2.6

Wright, Centennial 34 2.6

Green, Sullivan 32 2.5

Nelson, B-H 45 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 28 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 34 2.4

Willis, Ch. Central 17 2.4

Al. Franklin, AOC 37 2.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 36 2.3

Fredrickson, Fisher 25 2.3

Maxwell, Unity 35 2.3

S. Smith, T-C 32 2.3

Wallen, ALAH 35 2.3

Wessels, Cissna Park 35 2.3

Barry, T-C 31 2.2

Curtis, Unity 33 2.2

Hathaway, GCMS 35 2.2

Moore, Clinton 24 2.2

K. Bauer, Watseka 21 2.1

Bollant, Judah 30 2.1

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 35 2.1

Filkin, Clinton 23 2.1

Foran, CG/B 29 2.1

Gouard, Schlarman 23 2.1

Hutchison, Centennial 36 2.1

Nichols, M-S 21 2.1

Rose, Sullivan 27 2.1

Schroeder, IWest 30 2.1

Burton, Danville 28 2.0

Johnson, PBL 22 2.0



STEALS

(Minimum 2.0)

Player, School Steals AVG

S. Smith, T-C 70 5.0

Peoples, Schlarman 54 4.9

Henderson, Tuscola 60 4.3

Willis, Ch. Central 30 4.3

Am. Franklin, AOC 64 4.0

Bates, Tuscola 54 3.9

Barry, T-C 51 3.6

A. Scott, Urbana 63 3.6

Wallen, ALAH 53 3.5

Eskew, T-C 47 3.4

Jamison, PBL 52 3.3

Dowling, SJ-O 32 3.2

Duis, Milford 38 3.2

Harris, Watseka 54 3.2

Wilson, Ch. Central 19 3.2

C. Russo, Tuscola 42 3.0

J. Franklin, AOC 46 2.9

Lane, Pr. Central 43 2.9

Moore, Clinton 32 2.9

Dowers, Oakwood 47 2.8

Schroeder, IWest 39 2.8

Cross, Urbana 46 2.7

Kannan, Judah 40 2.7

McKee, CG/B 32 2.7

K. Bauer, Watseka 44 2.6

Coley, Ridgeview 45 2.6

K. Davis, ALAH 23 2.6

Al. Franklin, AOC 42 2.6

Grammer, Blue Ridge 44 2.6

K. Jones, CG/B 36 2.6

Mi. Miller, Judah 39 2.6

Brown, Schlarman 27 2.5

Gouard, Schlarman 27 2.5

Holloman, VG/H 43 2.5

Knudsen, Unity 37 2.5

McKee, CG/B 35 2.5

Neuman, Oakwood 43 2.5

Richard, CG/B 35 2.5

Taylor, SJ-O 28 2.5

Cade, Hoop. Area 33 2.4

Clanton, Fisher 26 2.4

Messmore, AOC 17 2.4

Nelson, B-H 43 2.4

Young, Oakwood 40 2.4

Meidel, B-H 42 2.3

Clanton, Fisher 40 2.2

Fifer, ALAH 33 2.2

Landry, Ridgeview 40 2.2

Taticek, Rantoul 40 2.2

Vogel, Pr. Central 24 2.2

Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 36 2.1

Cagley, Pr. Central 31 2.1

Espinoza, Rantoul 38 2.1

Filkin, Clinton 23 2.1

Foran, CG/B 29 2.1

Huls, Hoop. Area 30 2.1

Messmore, AOC 23 2.1

Riley, Sullivan 15 2.1

Sanchez, IWest 29 2.1

Spitz, AOC 23 2.1

L. Frerichs, SJ-O 22 2.0

A. Jackson, Urbana 34 2.0

Martin, Hoop. Area 30 2.0

Parker, Danville 26 2.0

Slagel, Pr. Central 26 2.0

Woltkamp, LeRoy 22 2.0



NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.