Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 2
Area prep girls' basketball leaders: Week of Jan. 2

Thu, 01/05/2017 - 9:18pm | Troy Gentle

SCORING
(Minimum 9.0 ppg)
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG     HG
A. Scott, Urbana    143    129    470    27.6    42
Young, Oakwood    140    50    333    19.6    26
Hall, Danville    92    59    271    19.4    35
Schroeder, IWest    105    47    268    19.1    34
S. Smith, T-C    80    42    190    17.0    28
Cross, Urbana    102    33    268    15.8    20
Willis, Ch. Central    43    18    109    15.6    19
Grammer, Blue Ridge    95    50    262    15.4    25
Duis, Milford    49    67    182    15.2    20
Peoples, Schlarman    68    25    165    15.0    14
Am. Franklin, AOC    101    19    235    14.7    23
Tilstra, IWest    82    39    204    14.6    29
Ayodele, Centennial    103    38    244    14.4    30
Henderson, Tuscola    74    32    199    14.2    28
Witte, Salt Fork    17    3    42    14.0    20
Cramer, Watseka    84    24    231    13.6    28
S. Russell, Centennial    77    34    204    13.6    32
Hawkins, Ch. Central    38    17    93    13.3    20
Brown, Schlarman    60    11    145    13.2    22
Meidel, B-H    85    56    238    13.2    24
Kirby, Salt Fork    79    23    206    12.9    20
Vogel, Pr. Central    81    32    194    12.9    24
Jamison, PBL    65    44    201    12.7    22
Cox, VG/H    94    39    227    12.6    20
Nelson, B-H    77    53    227    12.6    16
Burton, Danville    55    33    172    12.3    25
Price-Wilson, T-C    67    38    172    12.3    24
Bollant, Judah    58    15    170    12.1    23
R. Fishel, Arcola    23    2    48    12.0    16
Specht, Blue Ridge    53    36    146    11.2    27
Duncan, Unity    56    44    156    11.1    21
Lenschow, M-S    62    35    188    11.1    19
Ward, Ridgeview    71    337    200    11.1    24
Cooper-Watson, Dan.    68    15    152    10.9    16
Al. Franklin, AOC    70    24    175    10.9    19
Campbell, VG/H    73    40    195    10.8    25
Darush, Sullivan    32    5    96    10.7    17
Saulsbery, Clinton    33    52    118    10.7    17
Sieberns, A-P    49    30    128    10.7    20
Filkin, Clinton    44    21    117    10.6    17
Newell, Schlarman    45    12    117    10.6    12
K. Bauer, Watseka    55    54    177    10.4    35
Mi. Miller, Judah    57    40    154    10.3    19
Riley, Sullivan    47    29    123    10.3    17
Huls, Hoop. Area    56    28    143    10.2    24
Harris, Watseka    61    34    170    10.0    14
Talley, Ridgeview    67    13    177    9.8    X
Barry, T-C    53    11    136    9.7    16
Clanton, Fisher    61    52    174    9.7    19
Wessels, Cissna Park    49    35    145    9.7    16
Dowers, Oakwood    50    22    134    9.6    15
C. Russell, Tuscola    53    29    135    9.6    18
Bates, Tuscola    48    31    135    9.5    18
Shipman, ALAH    48    25    139    9.5    22
Espinoza, Rantoul    39    18    113    9.4    19
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    23    12    66    9.4    18
Gouard, Schlarman    43    12    101    9.2    X
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    33    16    110    9.2    X
Trimble, SJ-O    42    14    101    9.2    X
Dowers, Oakwood    56    28    154    9.1    19
Knudsen, Unity    49    29    136    9.1    X
Neuman, Oakwood    55    20    145    9.1    15

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 att./game-40.0)
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Petersheim, ALAH    16    12    75.0
Young, Oakwood    233    140    61.8
Ayodele, Centennial    176    103    58.5
Slagel, Pr. Central    24    14    58.3
Wellbaum, ALAH    98    53    54.1
Sieberns, A-P    92    49    53.3
Witte, Salt Fork    32    17    54.5
Spiller, GCMS    28    13    52.0
Schlesinger, Clinton    29    15    51.7
E. Miller, Sullivan    47    24    51.1
Messmore, AOC    61    31    50.8
Retherford, GCMS    101    51    50.5
Hawkins, Ch. Central    76    38    50.0
Northrup, M-S    64    32    50.0
Cooper-Watson, Danville    137    68    49.6
Fifer, ALAH    115    57    49.6
Price-Wilson, T-C    135    67    49.6
Henderson, Tuscola    150    74    49.3
Haberkom, Pr. Central    45    22    48.9
Shipman, ALAH    117    57    48.7
Bolton, STM    35    17    48.6
C. Russell, Tuscola    109    53    48.6
Slagel, Pr. Central    37    18    48.6
Crowe, SJ-O    68    33    48.5
M. Gayheart, A-P    57    27    47.4
Am. Franklin, AOC    184    87    47.3
McCoy, STM    48    22    45.8
Gouard, Schlarman    94    43    45.7
Drake, Watseka    77    35    45.5
Gentzler, PBL    64    29    45.3
Nichols, M-S    105    47    44.8
Riley, Sullivan    105    47    44.8
Schroeder, IWest    236    105    44.5
Bryant, B-H    63    28    44.4
Kramer, STM    36    16    44.4
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    9    4    44.4
E. Miller, Sullivan    79    35    44.3
Woltkamp, LeRoy    100    44    44.0
S. Smith, T-C    153    66    43.1
J. Franklin, AOC    49    21    42.9
Al. Franklin, AOC    138    59    42.8
Taylor, SJ-O    61    26    42.6
Willis, Ch. Central    101    43    42.6
Trimble, SJ-O    99    42    42.4
Watson, Tuscola    33    14    42.4
Wilson, Ch. Central    45    19    42.2
Gray, Milford    57    24    42.1
Harris, Watseka    145    61    42.1
S. Smith, T-C    190    80    42.1
Dowers, Oakwood    134    56    41.8
Kannan, Judah    91    38    41.8
A. Scott, Urbana    343    143    41.7
S. Russell, Centennial    185    77    41.6
Vogel, Pr. Central    195    81    41.5
L. Russo, Tuscola    70    29    41.4
Brown, Schlarman    104    43    41.3
Grammer, Blue Ridge    165    68    41.2
Hall, Danville    224    92    41.1
K. Jones, Ridgeview    61    25    40.9
Tilstra, IWest    201    82    40.8
Bielfeldt, GCMS    59    24    40.7
Blackford, Oakwood    59    24    40.7
May, Fisher    37    15    40.5
R. Russell, Urbana    37    15    40.5
Wessels, Cissna Park    121    49    40.5
Kaiser, Unity    77    31    40.3
Cross, Urbana    254    102    40.2
Peoples, Schlarman    169    68    40.2
Colvin, Ch. Central    5    2    40.0
Fairley, IWest    80    32    40.0
Machin, Oakwood    15    6    40.0

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 2 att./game-62.5)
Player, School     FTA     FT     PCT
Burton, Danville    40    33    82.5
Crowe, SJ-O    27    22    81.4
Duis, Milford    84    67    79.8
Trenkle, LeRoy    77    60    77.9
A. Scott, Urbana    166    129    77.7
Duncan, Unity    57    44    77.2
Fleming, PBL    34    26    76.5
S. Smith, T-C    56    42    75.0
Hackmann, M-S    54    40    74.1
Peoples, Schlarman    34    25    73.5
Henderson, Tuscola    44    32    72.7
Meidel, B-H    77    56    72.7
Young, Oakwood    69    50    72.5
Saulsbery, Clinton    72    52    72.2
Knudsen, Unity    41    29    70.7
Bates, Tuscola    44    31    70.5
Cross, Urbana    47    23    70.2
Lenschow, M-S    50    35    70.0
Wessels, Cissna Park    50    35    70.0
Enos, Fisher    36    25    69.4
Cade, Hoop. Area    16    11    68.8
Tuttle, Sullivan    19    13    68.4
Jamison, PBL    65    44    67.7
Shipman, ALAH    37    25    67.6
Ward, Ridgeview    55    37    67.2
Clanton, Fisher    78    52    66.7
Dye, Schlarman    32    21    65.6
My. Miller, ALAH    29    19    65.5
Hall, Danville    95    62    65.3
Schroeder, IWest    72    47    65.2
Bruns, PBL    54    35    64.8
Ward, Ridgeview    37    24    64.8
K. Bauer, Watseka    86    54    62.8

THREE-POINT GOALS
Player, School     3FG
A. Scott, Urbana    55
Bollant, Judah    39
Cramer, Watseka    33
Cross, Urbana    31
Talley, Ridgeview    30
Burton, Danville    29
Lenschow, M-S    29
Hall, Danville    28
Hol. Hambleton, A-P    28
Darush, Sullivan    27
Jamison, PBL    27
K. Williams, Rantoul    26
Kirby, Salt Fork    25
Espinoza, Rantoul    24
Jordan, Westville    24
Grammer, Blue Ridge    22
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    21
Drake, Watseka    21
Enos, Fisher    21
Ward, Ridgeview    21
A. Nelson, B-H    20
Henderson, Tuscola    19
S. Smith, T-C    19
Duis, Milford    17
Johnson, PBL    17
Velazquez, M-S    17
Barry, T-C    16
Hackmann, M-S    16
Norder, Watseka    16
S. Russell, Centennial    16
Wallen, ALAH    16
Maxwell, Unity    15
Neuman, Oakwood    15
Newell, Schlarman    15
Brown, Schlarman    14
Clevenger, Judah    14
Dowers, Oakwood    14
Am. Franklin, AOC    14
Harris, Watseka    14
Holloman, VG/H    14
K. Bauer, Watseka    13
K. Davis, Salt Fork    13
Fehr, Cissna Park    13
Sprague, A-P    13
Curtis, Unity    12
Dietrich, Tuscola    12
Meidel, B-H    12
Plotner, Salt Fork    12
C. Scott, Urbana    12
Trenkle, LeRoy    12
Wessels, Cissna Park    12
Al. Franklin, AOC    11
Hathaway, GCMS    11
My. Miller, ALAH    11
Schroeder, IWest    11
Ballenger, Ridgeview    10
Lane, Pr. Central    10
Spinks, Rantoul    10
R. Williams, A-P    10
Wilson, Pr. Central    10
Woltkamp, LeRoy    10
Campbell, VG/H    9
Ellis, Sullivan    9
Hanshew, LeRoy    9
Knudsen, Unity    9
Moore, Clinton    9
Sutherland, Rantoul    9
Taticek, Rantoul    9
White, LeRoy    9
Dunner, Rantoul    8
Filkin, Clinton    8
Grohler, PBL    8
Koester, Tuscola    8
Messmore, AOC    8
L. McCoy, Ch. Central    8
Northrup, M-S    8
Thomas, Fisher    8
Cagley, Pr. Central    7
Gray, Danville    7
Hood, Fisher    7
A. Jackson, Urbana    7
Schlesinger, Clinton    7
Sobkoviak, Milford    7
Bates, Tuscola    6
Bolton, STM    6
K. Davis, ALAH    6
Hay. Hambleton, A-P    6
Leibach, STM    6
Mapson, Centennial    6
White, LeRoy    6
Carney, IWest    5
Crowe, SJ-O    5
Dukeman, SJ-O    5
Elliott, Westville    5
Eskew, T-C    5
Al. Franklin, AOC    5
Habing, Milford    5
Hutchison, Centennial    5
Knake, Cissna Park    5
McKee, CG/B    5
My. Miller, ALAH    5
Peters, Watseka    5
Wendling, Unity    5
Willis, Ch. Central    5
Witte, Salt Fork    5
Blomberg, STM    4
Collins, M-S    4
Fifer, ALAH    4
Fredrickson, Fisher    4
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    4
Green, Sullivan    4
K. Jones, Ridgeview    4
V. McCoy, Ch. Central    4
Messmore, AOC    4
Moore, Clinton    4
Murray, STM    4
Parker, Danville    4
Peoples, Schlarman    4
Sanchez, IWest    4
Specht, Blue Ridge    4
Taylor, SJ-O    4
Trenkle, LeRoy    4
Zimmerman, Ridgeview    4
Bates, Tuscola    3
Cade, Hoop. Area    3
Dowling, SJ-O    3
M. Gayheart, A-P    3
Gouard, Schlarman    3
Herschberger, ALAH    3
Houk, AOC    3
Huls, Hoop. Area    3
A. Johnson, Clinton    3
Kauffman, AOC    3
Lane, Pr. Central    3
Peden, PBL    3
Shipman, ALAH    3
A. Smith, Tuscola    3
TK Smith, Urbana    3
Stoller, Cissna Park    3
Trimble, SJ-O    3
Turner, Oakwood    3
VanMatre, CG/B    3
Vesely, Urbana    3
Watson, Tuscola    3
A. Williams, Ch. Central    3
Willis, Ch. Central    3
Young, Oakwood    3
Brimner, T-C    2
Burgin, Urbana    2
Coley, Ridgeview    2
Conway, Judah    2
Cultra, IWest    2
Damilano, Schlarman    2
Foran, CG/B    2
Fuller, AOC    2
Kelso, SJ-O    2
Kramer, STM    2
Landry, Ridgeview    2
Marquez, Cissna Park    2
Moody, GCMS    2
Patton, Ch. Central    2
Peterson, Clinton    2
Stock, Cissna Park    2
Taylor, SJ-O    2
Wilken, Milford    2
M. Williams, Urbana    2
Wright, Centennial    2
Beyer, Ridgeview    1
Burk, Fisher    1
Burnside, T-C    1
Canas, SJ-O    1
Colvin, Ch. Central    1
Conlisk, Pr. Central    1
Cooper-Watson, Danville    1
Edwards, B-H    1
Fleming, PBL    1
P. Frerichs, Oakwood    1
Fritch, Milford    1
Hitz, PBL    1
F. Johnson, Rantoul    1
K. Jones, CG/B    1
Knake, Cissna Park    1
Knapp, Pr. Central    1
Kyle, M-S    1
McCalla, Milford    1
Morts, Milford    1
Murray, STM    1
Nugent, GCMS    1
Patton, Ch. Central    1
Peterscheim, ALAH    1
Rayburn, B-H    1
Retherford, GCMS    1
Robertson, T-C    1
L. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
R. Rosales, Ridgeview    1
Rose, Sullivan    1
R. Russell, Urbana    1
M. Smith, T-C    1
Terry, Centennial    1
Tilstra, IWest    1
Wagner, Fisher    1
Wilson, Ch. Central    1

REBOUNDS 
(Minimum 5.0)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Ayodele, Centennial    208    12.2
A. Scott, Urbana    173    10.2
Kaiser, Unity    152    10.1
Young, Oakwood    171    10.1
Hawkins, Ch. Central    67    9.6
Vogel, Pr. Central    142    9.5
Enos, Fisher    165    9.1
Martin, Hoop. Area    127    8.5
Cooper-Watson, Danville    117    8.4
Saulsbery, Clinton    91    8.3
C. Russell, Tuscola    115    8.2
Cox, VG/H    144    8.0
Mi. Miller, Judah    115    7.7
S. Russell, Centennial    115    7.7
Spenard, Fisher    135    7.5
Wilson, Clinton    60    7.5
Duis, Milford    88    7.3
Burton, Danville    98    7.0
Miller, Arcola    28    7.0
Tilstra, IWest    98    7.0
Witte, Salt Fork    21    7.0
Am. Franklin, AOC    111    6.9
Sieberns, A-P    83    6.9
Roe, A-P    81    6.8
Specht, Blue Ridge    85    6.5
Price-Wilson, T-C    90    6.4
K. Williams, Rantoul    109    6.4
Bryant, B-H    113    6.3
Nuckols, PBL    101    6.3
E. Miller, Sullivan    74    6.2
Lenschow, M-S    104    6.1
McCoy, STM    49    6.1
Gentzler, PBL    84    6.0
Reeves, Hoop. Area    12    6.0
Woltkamp, LeRoy    80    6.0
Ester, Blue Ridge    95    5.9
Duncan, Unity    81    5.8
Ester, Blue Ridge    69    5.8
Burnside, T-C    80    5.7
Jordan, Salt Fork    91    5.7
Barry, T-C    79    5.6
Gouard, Schlarman    62    5.6
Schroeder, IWest    78    5.6
Meidel, B-H    99    5.5
Peoples, Schlarman    60    5.5
Retherford, GCMS    60    5.5
Riley, Sullivan    66    5.5
Clanton, Fisher    98    5.4
M. Gayheart, A-P    65    5.4
Willis, Ch. Central    38    5.4
Maxwell, Unity    69    5.3
Moody, GCMS    58    5.3
Neuman, Oakwood    85    5.3
Portwood, Milford    64    5.3
Austin, Westville    94    5.2
K. Bauer, Watseka    88    5.2
Wilson, Ch. Central    31    5.2
Bielfeldt, GCMS    82    5.1
Fairley, IWest    71    5.1
Tinsley, Ridgeview    91    5.1
Wilson, Rantoul    61    5.1
Maxwell, Unity    76    5.1
Foran, CG/B    70    5.0
Hall, Danville    70    5.0
Hughes, STM    40    5.0
Shipman, ALAH    75    5.0

ASSISTS
(Minimum 2.0)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
Henderson, Tuscola    57    4.1
Cross, Urbana    67    3.9
Olthoff, Judah    56    3.7
Peoples, Schlarman    41    3.7
Brown, Schlarman    40    3.6
Hall, Danville    49    3.5
J. Franklin, AOC    54    3.4
S. Fishel, Arcola    13    3.3
Wilson, Ch. Central    20    3.3
Cagley, Pr. Central    48    3.2
Cramer, Watseka    54    3.2
Plotner, Salt Fork    51    3.2
Dukeman, SJ-O    34    3.1
Neuman, Oakwood    53    3.1
Green, Sullivan    24    3.0
Bates, Tuscola    40    2.9
Harris, Watseka    50    2.9
Dowers, Oakwood    48    2.8
Grammer, Blue Ridge    48    2.8
Landry, Ridgeview    50    2.8
My. Miller, ALAH    33    2.8
Turner, Oakwood    48    2.8
Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
A. Scott, Urbana    44    2.6
Wright, Centennial    34    2.6
Green, Sullivan    32    2.5
Nelson, B-H    45    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    28    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    34    2.4
Willis, Ch. Central    17    2.4
Al. Franklin, AOC    37    2.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    36    2.3
Fredrickson, Fisher    25    2.3
Maxwell, Unity    35    2.3
S. Smith, T-C    32    2.3
Wallen, ALAH    35    2.3
Wessels, Cissna Park    35    2.3
Barry, T-C    31    2.2
Curtis, Unity    33    2.2
Hathaway, GCMS    35    2.2
Moore, Clinton    24    2.2
K. Bauer, Watseka    21    2.1
Bollant, Judah    30    2.1
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    35    2.1
Filkin, Clinton    23    2.1
Foran, CG/B    29    2.1
Gouard, Schlarman    23    2.1
Hutchison, Centennial    36    2.1
Nichols, M-S    21    2.1
Rose, Sullivan    27    2.1
Schroeder, IWest    30    2.1
Burton, Danville    28    2.0
Johnson, PBL    22    2.0

STEALS
(Minimum 2.0)
Player, School     Steals     AVG
S. Smith, T-C    70    5.0
Peoples, Schlarman    54    4.9
Henderson, Tuscola    60    4.3
Willis, Ch. Central    30    4.3
Am. Franklin, AOC    64    4.0
Bates, Tuscola    54    3.9
Barry, T-C    51    3.6
A. Scott, Urbana    63    3.6
Wallen, ALAH    53    3.5
Eskew, T-C    47    3.4
Jamison, PBL    52    3.3
Dowling, SJ-O    32    3.2
Duis, Milford    38    3.2
Harris, Watseka    54    3.2
Wilson, Ch. Central    19    3.2
C. Russo, Tuscola    42    3.0
J. Franklin, AOC    46    2.9
Lane, Pr. Central    43    2.9
Moore, Clinton    32    2.9
Dowers, Oakwood    47    2.8
Schroeder, IWest    39    2.8
Cross, Urbana    46    2.7
Kannan, Judah    40    2.7
McKee, CG/B    32    2.7
K. Bauer, Watseka    44    2.6
Coley, Ridgeview    45    2.6
K. Davis, ALAH    23    2.6
Al. Franklin, AOC    42    2.6
Grammer, Blue Ridge    44    2.6
K. Jones, CG/B    36    2.6
Mi. Miller, Judah    39    2.6
Brown, Schlarman    27    2.5
Gouard, Schlarman    27    2.5
Holloman, VG/H    43    2.5
Knudsen, Unity    37    2.5
McKee, CG/B    35    2.5
Neuman, Oakwood    43    2.5
Richard, CG/B    35    2.5
Taylor, SJ-O    28    2.5
Cade, Hoop. Area    33    2.4
Clanton, Fisher    26    2.4
Messmore, AOC    17    2.4
Nelson, B-H    43    2.4
Young, Oakwood    40    2.4
Meidel, B-H    42    2.3
Clanton, Fisher    40    2.2
Fifer, ALAH    33    2.2
Landry, Ridgeview    40    2.2
Taticek, Rantoul    40    2.2
Vogel, Pr. Central    24    2.2
Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    36    2.1
Cagley, Pr. Central    31    2.1
Espinoza, Rantoul    38    2.1
Filkin, Clinton    23    2.1
Foran, CG/B    29    2.1
Huls, Hoop. Area    30    2.1
Messmore, AOC    23    2.1
Riley, Sullivan    15    2.1
Sanchez, IWest    29    2.1
Spitz, AOC    23    2.1
L. Frerichs, SJ-O    22    2.0
A. Jackson, Urbana    34    2.0
Martin, Hoop. Area    30    2.0
Parker, Danville    26    2.0
Slagel, Pr. Central    26    2.0
Woltkamp, LeRoy    22    2.0

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send weekly updates to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches did not supply information.

