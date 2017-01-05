Henderson shows way for Tuscola

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball:Tuscola vs Unity » more Photo by: Holly Hart Tuscola's Lexie Russo (middle) dives between Unity defender's Jessie Spivey (left) and Abbie Charleston (right) for the ball in the second quarter. Tuscola Girl's Basketball vs Unity, Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Tuscola High School.

TUSCOLA — As far as Tuscola girls’ basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker remembers, senior Emma Henderson never has lost a sprint in practice. Behind her, Kohlbecker said, a pack of her teammates chases her, attempting to catch her but never quite passing her.



That’s by design on Henderson’s part.



“If I’m not leading, I know that we’re not going to have the best practice every day,” Henderson said.



A year ago, Henderson could defer on a team that made a run to the sectional finals. All-Area seniors Halle McCrory, Maddie Meinhold and Anna Kauffman set the tone, and Henderson backed them up. She still filled the stat sheet, averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.7 steals, but she played a supporting role.



Now she has no choice. With a supporting cast filled mostly with first-year varsity players, she has to lead.



“We had three seniors out there who were kind of in charge (last season), and she was kind of the lieutenant,” Kohlbecker said. “Now she’s the general.”



In a 51-38 win against Unity on Thursday night, she wasn’t simply a moral leader.



In a game that was tied at 25 just before halftime, Henderson scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half while compiling six rebounds and two blocks.



“She’s kind of like the anchor out there,” Kohlbecker said. “She has to play a lot of positions and a lot of roles every time she’s out on the court. She’s a shooting guard, she’s a point guard, sometimes she’s a 4 or 5. She can play in or out, whatever we want. When she gets her feet set and is square to the basket, she’s a deadly three-point shooter.”



As the season has progressed, Henderson and fellow returning starter Natalie Bates have received more and more support.



In what Kohlbecker called the team’s best defensive game of the season, sisters Cassie (13 points, 15 rebounds) and Lexie Russo (11 points, 14 rebounds) both posted double-doubles.



“Whenever a shot went up, it seemed like one of the Russo girls came down with it,” Kohlbecker said. “Those two turned the corner right around Christmastime.”



Coming off a 9-19 season, Unity doesn’t have the equivalent of Henderson or Bates, players who played key roles on regional championship teams. But they’re progressing toward that point. The Rockets already have surpassed last season’s win total at 10-6.



“They’ve got experience in winning situations, in competitive, adverse situations, and we’re still learning how to do those things,” Unity coach Braden Heil said. “We’re still trying to find ways to get those tough wins.”



Henderson is working on showing her inexperienced teammates what it takes to be a winner. And by the end of the season, she thinks the young Warriors (12-3) will be capable of making a run.



“I feel like they’re getting more comfortable with it,” she said. “We didn’t have very many people that even played varsity before. Now they’re adjusting to it, and that’s showing. They’re not all frazzled when they get the ball, so it’s easier to depend on more people than it was at the beginning of the season. … We can be powerful. We haven’t even been close to our full potential yet.”

