Thursday's highlights: Willis delivers in clutch for Central

In girls’ basketball



■ Central 58, Centennial 52. Chanice Willis scored 25 points for the Maroons (5-11), who rallied at home to edge the Chargers (3-14). Central trailed after each of the first three quarters but held a 19-6 fourth-quarter edge. Lela McCoy had 10 points and Fess Hawkins nine for the Maroons. The Chargers were led by Shoentera Russell (22 points), Faith Ayodele (15 points) and Christen Hutchison (nine points).



■ Bloomington 71, Danville 60. The Vikings (9-6) gave up 22 first-quarter points at home and couldn’t make up the 12-point deficit they faced entering the second stanza. Jillean Cooper-Watson led Danville with 23 points, Mikala Hall had 15 and Megan Burton added 13.



■ Normal Community 75, Urbana 55. Arieal Scott had 23 points and Lauryn Cross had 16 for Urbana (11-7), which suffered a 20-point Big 12 loss on the road.



■ Teutopolis 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 41. Bree Trimble scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half for the visiting Spartans (11-5), who were outscored 31-16 in the second half and lost to the fifth-ranked (Class 2A) Wooden Shoes. The Spartans held T-Town to two points during the final five minutes of the first half and trailed 27-25 at intermission. Hannah Dukeman added nine points for SJ-O.



■ St. Thomas More 46, Rantoul 34. Emma Blomberg nailed five three-pointers and hit a game-high 20 points for the Sabers (6-8), who won in Rantoul. The Eagles (5-14) were led by Myejoi Williams’ eight points.



■ Schlarman 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22. Capria Brown scored a game-high 14 points for the Hilltoppers (11-4), who are 6-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference games. Destiny Dye and Sydney Gouard each had 12 points for Schlarman, which led 25-5 after one quarter. Janiah Newell finished with eight points. Cheyanne Hasselbring led G-RF (0-16) with six points.



■ Bismarck-Henning 37, Westville 19. Emily Meidel had 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (15-5) to victory at home against the Tigers (4-15). Annie Nelson had eight points and four assists and B-H teammate Hunter Edwards finished with seven points and five steals.



■ Salt Fork 30, Hoopeston Area 23. Madison Kirby scored 15 points to spark the visiting Storm (5-12) to a win at Hoopeston (3-13). Alexis Cade led the Cornjerkers with eight points. Teammate Breanna Martin cleared 11 rebounds. Olivia Huls grabbed seven rebounds.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 35, Chrisman 30. Madi Gayheart and Holley Hambleton each scored eight points as A-P (7-7) earned a win at home. Hannah Eddy led Chrisman (12-7) with 14 points.



■ Clifton Central 39, Cissna Park 31. Jasmine Stock scored 12 points and Gabby Wessels had 10 for Cissna Park (10-6), which lost at home.



■ Iroquois West 73, Watseka 50. Grace Schroeder registered 31 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for the visiting Raiders (13-2), who broke a 47-47 tie by scoring 26 of the game’s final 29 points. Schroeder scored 14 of her points in the final stanza. Meara Tilstra had 17 points and nine rebounds for IW. Watseka (14-4) was led by Summer Cramer (18 points) and Kennedy Bauer (13 points).



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, South Newton (Ind.) 18. Liberty Jamison drained four three-point shots and scored a game-high 19 points as PBL (10-7) won at home. Cassidi Nuckols had 12 points and six rebounds, while teammate Mackenzie Bruns totaled eight points and six boards.



■ Decatur Lutheran 35, Judah Christian 30. Michelle Miller scored 13 points and Regan Bollant blocked nine shots for the Tribe (7-9) in their loss in Decatur.



■ Uni High 49, Bloomington Cornerstone 20. Aja Trask scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Illineks (3-10) to a win in Bloomington. Callie Bruce had nine rebounds and seven points for Uni, while teammate Kristine Wang contributed eight rebounds and six points. Trask pulled down four rebounds.



■ Arcola 47, Martinsville 36. Claire Miller scored 12 points and Gabbie Becerra pulled down nine rebounds for Arcola (5-11), which won at home.



■ Fieldcrest 57, LeRoy 19. Skielyr Trenkle’s six points led the Panthers (5-11), who dropped a Heart of Illinois Conference decision at home. Molly White cleared a team-high five rebounds.



■ Tremont 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35. The Falcons (6-11) lost an HOIC contest on the road.



■ Sullivan 56, Cowden-Herrick 27. Chloe Riley scored 12 points and Haley Rose had eight steals for the Redskins (7-8), who more than doubled the score on the visitors. Sullivan compiled 32 steals.



■ Clinton 55, Tri-Valley 41. Savanah Moore scored 17 points and Alyssa Saulsbery added 14 for the Maroons (6-12), who recovered from a 15-9 deficit after one quarter en route to a 14-point triumph. Moore and Saulsbery teamed up to score 27 of their 31 points after the first quarter.



In wrestling



■ At Urbana. Luke Luffman (220 pounds) had a first-period pin for Urbana, which lost to Peoria Central 71-9. Centennial dropped decisions to Bloomington (51-15) and Peoria Central (60-27). Dontaice Roberson (160) and Jerimiah Risinger (170) had pins for the Chargers against Peoria.



■ At Danville. The Vikings handled visiting Oakwood 34-18 in a dual meet and also topped Westville 39-32. Vikings pinners against Westville were Isaiah Lopez (132), London Edwards (152), Porfirio Perez (160) and Cruz Perez (170). Edwards also had a pin against the Comets. Oakwood had a pin from Brennen Lehmkuhl (220). Westville received pins from Cameron Nicholas (182) and Dawson Pruitt (220).



■ At St. Joseph. Noah Getty (126) and Jason Bowman (170) had first-period pins for St. Joseph-Ogden, which topped visiting Bismarck-Henning 45-33. Austin McConaha (113) and Jack Ward (195) also had pins for SJ-O, and teammate Griffin Meeker registered a 17-2 technical-fall win. Bowman had the meet’s fastest fall in 1:25. B-H’s quickest pin was by Cody Miller (220) in 1:57.

