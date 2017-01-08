N-G Top 10: Girls’ basketball (Jan. 9)
Sports editor MATT DANIELS has Monticello atop the rankings for the second straight week, while two new teams make their way into our Top 10 this week:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 13-2 1 Okaw Valley play heats up this week for Sages with two 7:30 p.m. games: at home against Rantoul tonight and at St. Thomas More on Thursday.
2. ALAH 12-2 3 Knights haven’t played since winning their own holiday tournament on Dec. 23, but return with home game against nearby Tuscola at 7:30 tonight.
3. Schlarman 11-5 2 Schlarman is coming off a 59-32 loss on Saturday to Trinity at the Chicagoland Shootout, but Hilltoppers play at Salt Fork tonight and then host Bismarck-Henning on Thursday.
4. Ridgeview 17-1 6 Heart of Illinois Conference play continues this week with a home game tonight against Heyworth and a Thursday night game at Tri-Valley before McLean County/HOIC Tournament.
5. Iroquois West 14-2 7 Raiders in midst of a three-game win streak before three games in four days — tonight at Milford, Tuesday at home against Tri-Point and Thursday at home against PBL.
6. Tri-County 15-3 10 After more than two weeks off, Titans started new year with a 50-31 win at Salt Fork. Tri-County stays on the road with Thursday night tilt at Cumberland.
7. Oakwood 16-3 9 Two close VVC wins is how Comets began 2017. Home games against conference foes Hoopeston Area (tonight) and Salt Fork (Thursday) await this week.
8. Tuscola 12-3 — Warriors on three-game win streak heading into tonight’s game at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond before hosting Central Illinois Conference foe Clinton on Thursday.
9. Bismarck-Henning 15-5 — Stingy defense and opportunistic offense have helped B-H win seven of its last eight games before tonight’s game at Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
10. Watseka 15-4 8 Saturday’s home win against Milford is preceded by a Tuesday night home game against South Newton (Ind.) and a Thursday night road game against nearby rival Cissna Park.
